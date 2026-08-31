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Bengaluru peptide party cancelled: Are these ‘miracle’ molecules safe or just hype?

The success of drugs such as semaglutide has helped turn peptides into a wellness buzzword. But many compounds now sold for recovery, anti-ageing and longevity lack robust human evidence

PeptidesPeptides are short chains of amino acids — the same building blocks that make up proteins but smaller. (Source: Pexels)
Written by: Rinku Ghosh
9 min readAug 31, 2026 08:12 AM IST First published on: Aug 31, 2026 at 08:01 AM IST

The latest wellness craze comes in tiny chains of amino acids — the building blocks of protein — and it is being sold with very big promises. Peptides are increasingly being touted as the next frontier in weight loss, muscle recovery, anti-ageing and longevity, with products available online, through wellness clinics and, in some cases, directly delivered to consumers for self-administration. The fad has now moved from online forums and biohacking circles into the real world: Bengaluru announced the first “Peptide Party” on August 29, an invite-only gathering, which was later cancelled by the administration. It got more than 200 registrations for around 50 places, underlining just how quickly the fascination has spread.

But the hype drowns this absolute truth: While a handful of peptide-based medicines have been rigorously tested and approved, many of the compounds now being marketed for “biohacking”, recovery and longevity have little or no adequate evidence from human clinical trials. Dr Anoop Misra, Executive Chairman, Fortis C-DOC for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, who has been researching the subject, found that the growing peptide market is blurring the line between established medicines and experimental compounds. “The word ‘peptide’ itself can sound reassuring because some of the world’s most successful modern medicines are peptides. But scientific credibility does not automatically extend from semaglutide or insulin to every compound sold online under the same broad label,” he told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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Rinku
Rinku Ghosh

Rinku Ghosh is the Health Section Lead at Read More

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