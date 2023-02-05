Bariatric surgery helps young Manish battle morbid obesity, become a trekker

Manish Chaudhary’s gift for his birthday was a new lease of life and a mountain trek. That’s a giant step for someone who would once pant after taking a few steps because of his morbid obesity. Bariatric surgery was the only option left. But then the pandemic confined everybody indoors, the fear eating into everybody’s mind. Particularly his, as he had co-morbidities of the worst kind. Finally, he beat his inner demons and opted for his surgery on October 24, 2021. Now over a year later, Manish is a changed man. He has lost 45 kg, stopped taking the 17 pills he needed daily to control high blood pressure, diabetes, triglycerides and fatty liver.

With all his clinical parameters improving, he has gone from fearing for his life to enjoying it. “I was 32 but I looked at least 10 years older. Now I can go for treks and have tried out a couple of hikes already. This would have been impossible for me a few years ago, when I would get breathless after walking a bit. With the knee pain gone, I am now able to walk six to seven kilometres every day. I can travel in the economy class seat on an aircraft without those sitting around me looking at me accusingly, as if I was encroaching their space. I can wear whatever I want. Before the surgery, I could only buy oversized clothes, now I can wear branded and stylish clothes,” says Manish. In fact, for six months after the surgery he did not repeat any of his clothes.

The surgery not only gave him a lifestyle he wanted, but it also improved his health markers. Manish didn’t realise that his plumpness was choking him till his doctors prescribed him heavy medication for diabetes when he was 27. He was scared that he, too, would have to suffer like his father, who had kidney failure because of hypertension and diabetes. “For years I used to work at all hours and wasn’t able to take care of my health. There was so much I wanted to do, and years of stress-eating ruined my blood sugar levels,” says Manish, who runs a business of setting up electricity sub-stations.

But it was not until he was diagnosed with fatty liver that his alarm bells went off. He thought his condition would aggravate, causing either cirrhosis or cancer. So, he immediately tried to lose weight with diet and exercise. He went to several dieticians but was not able to stick to the diets for long. “I lacked food discipline, period. I tried to follow the advice of several dieticians and would even lose a couple of kilograms initially and then gain my weight back as soon as I stopped following the regime. I went to the gym, again lost a couple of kilograms, and gained them back soon after as the routines gradually tired me out. I got demotivated,” Manish says, admitting his frailties.

He kept on piling body fat, and it was not until he crossed the tolerance threshold and the medicines failed to control his diabetes that he realised that he needed surgery. Convincing his family was another challenge. Being the only son, his parents worried that the surgery would lead to complications. “I consulted several doctors in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. I even underwent screening a couple of times. Then, Dr Arun Prasad, senior surgical gastroenterologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, explained the risks of the procedure, how I could avoid them and made me feel comfortable,” says Manish. Finally. he underwent robotic surgery. “After the procedure, all my parameters like blood pressure, sugar levels and cholesterol levels became completely normal. The effect was dramatic.” He was worried that the weight he had shed would come back but it did not.

Then came the toughest challenge, controlling his meal portions, a discipline he could not adhere to earlier. But knowing that he could have died without the surgery, he learnt to respect his body and live well. “I was given a diet chart after the surgery; we followed it religiously for a few months. Now I eat almost everything but control my portion size,” he said.

A recent 40-year study from the United States shows that all-cause mortality was 16 per cent lower in those who underwent bariatric surgery as compared to those with a similar profile who did not. In those who underwent surgery, mortality due to cardiovascular diseases reduced by 29 per cent, cancer by 43 per cent, and diabetes by 72 per cent, according to the study.

Says his surgeon, Dr Arun Prasad, “Bariatric surgery improves the balance in the chemicals coming from the gastro-intestinal system. So, the balance that was in favour of piling up weight, loading up cholesterol and accelerating metabolic problems reverts back to normalcy. This is the reason why diabetics, especially those who have had the condition for less than five years, see a reversal in their condition within a day or two after the surgery much before the weight loss starts. The second phase of changes takes place after that because of the reduction in weight. In diabetics even a 10 per cent reduction in weight leads to changes in their blood sugar levels and requirement of medicines. Weight loss improves hypertension, joint pains, back ache, sleep apnea, digestion problems and depression. It even reduces the risk of cancer due to excess weight.”

Bariatric surgery is recommended in people with a BMI of over 35, who aren’t able to lose weight with conventional methods, those with a BMI between 30 and 35 with accompanying medical conditions like diabetes and heart condition and those with a BMI of over 27.5 unable to control diabetes by conventional methods, including medicines. “Bariatric surgery has come under an insurance cover since 2020. But there are riders. It will apply to only those who have an insurance policy for over four years, were not morbidly obese at the time of taking the policy and for whom obesity treatment was not part of the exclusion criteria. The surgery is covered only for those with BMI over 40,” says Dr Prasad. As for Manish, he’s already crossed an arduous terrain of his life. “People would say I am sad. Now they think I am the happiest person around,” says Manish who now swears by only one kind of love: “Self-love.”

