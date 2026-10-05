Can gut bacteria quietly raise Alzheimer’s risk? New study has clues

New research shows that higher levels of this bacterial product may be associated with changes in the brain linked to Alzheimer’s disease. (Image: Pixabay)

What happens in the gut may have consequences far beyond digestion. Scientists are increasingly discovering that the trillions of microorganisms living in our intestines produce chemicals that can enter the bloodstream and influence metabolism, inflammation and the immune system. Now, researchers are investigating whether one of these microbial chemicals could also affect the ageing brain.

The molecule attracting attention is imidazole propionate, or ImP, which is produced by some gut bacteria.

What is imidazole propionate?

ImP is a small molecule made when certain bacteria break down an amino acid found in proteins.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

New research shows that higher levels of this bacterial product may be associated with changes in the brain linked to Alzheimer’s disease. The findings, highlighted in a University of Wisconsin–Madison research announcement on October 3, came from research involving both humans and mice.