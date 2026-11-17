A DJ system blaring outside a home, a sudden burst of firecrackers or the incessant honking of vehicles may seem like everyday irritants. But noise is more than a nuisance. It can trigger physiological reactions that place the heart and blood vessels under stress.

The concern has resurfaced after a 20-day-old girl died during a Goddess Lakshmi idol immersion procession in Mudiyari village of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. Her family alleged that a DJ vehicle stopped outside their home and continued playing loud music despite requests to lower the volume or move away. The baby was taken to hospital, where she was declared dead, with heart failure being suspected.

There have been other reported incidents involving loud music and sudden sounds. In February 2024, a 50-year-old tea-stall owner in Rourkela, Odisha, collapsed during a Saraswati idol immersion procession. His death was reported as a heart attack allegedly linked to loud DJ music. In Bihar’s Sitamarhi, a 22-year-old groom reportedly collapsed during his wedding after complaining about the high volume of DJ music. And in Kolkata, two elderly people sought medical help after being startled by firecracker noise during Diwali celebrations; one was diagnosed with a rapid heartbeat.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

These cases do not, by themselves, establish that noise caused the deaths or medical emergencies. But they highlight why the impact of sudden, high-decibel sound deserves attention for heart health.

How a loud sound puts the heart on alert

The body treats a sudden, deafening sound as a possible threat. Whether it is an explosion, a firecracker or a DJ speaker blaring at close range, the brain can trigger an automatic alarm response even when there is no physical danger.

This is known as the “fight-or-flight” response. The body releases stress hormones such as adrenaline, which prepare it to react quickly. The heart starts beating faster, blood vessels tighten and blood pressure rises. In simple terms, the heart has to work harder for a while.

For a healthy person, this response is usually temporary. But in someone with high blood pressure, blocked arteries or an existing heart rhythm problem, a sudden surge in stress hormones may put additional strain on the cardiovascular system. In susceptible individuals, it may also trigger palpitations or disturb the heart’s rhythm.

Story continues below this ad

The concern is not just about one sudden burst of noise. Repeated exposure to loud traffic, constant honking, construction work or high-volume music can keep the body under stress. Noise can also disturb sleep, making it harder for the body to recover. Over time, this repeated stress and poor sleep may contribute to raised blood pressure and increase cardiovascular risk.

This is why researchers regard persistent environmental noise as more than an inconvenience. It can affect the body’s stress response even when a person has become accustomed to hearing it.

This does not mean every loud sound causes a heart attack. The effect depends on the intensity and duration of exposure, a person’s health and other risk factors.

Who needs to be more cautious?

People with hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure or existing rhythm disorders may be more vulnerable to sudden stress and increases in blood pressure. Older adults and those already experiencing poor sleep or high stress levels may also find persistent noise difficult to tolerate.

Story continues below this ad

Loud noise can cause a temporary racing heartbeat or palpitations. If these are recurrent or prolonged, or accompanied by chest discomfort, breathlessness, dizziness or fainting, medical attention is important. Chest pain, severe breathlessness or loss of consciousness requires urgent assessment.

Noise pollution is a public-health concern

The health effects of noise go beyond individual discomfort. They raise questions about how public spaces are managed, how loudspeakers and DJ systems are regulated, and how consistently noise limits are enforced.

Organisers of public events must use sound systems responsibly, avoid placing high-powered speakers close to homes and hospitals, and comply with prescribed noise limits. Unnecessary honking, particularly in residential areas and near schools and healthcare facilities, also needs to be discouraged.

For individuals, limiting exposure to a loud environment, protecting sleep and seeking quieter spaces can help. But the larger responsibility lies in recognising that excessive noise is an environmental stressor, not merely a matter of personal irritation.

Story continues below this ad

A loud sound may last only a few seconds. The body’s response can outlast it. When noise becomes a constant feature of everyday life, its effects on health deserve to be taken seriously.

(Dr Shetty is lead cardiologist and medical director, Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru)