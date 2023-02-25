How can an Ayurvedic diet keep seasonal diseases away? A pinch of ginger, buttermilk with cumin, no curd or oily food

Written by Dr Subhash S Markande

One of the most potent concepts in Ayurveda is that of Ritucharya or seasonal regimens to be followed to naturally balance the changes in the body due to the change in climate and season. Seasonal changes impact the bio-energy centre of our bodies, or what we call doshas. The Vata is the most powerful of the doshas and controls basic bodily functions as well as the mind. Pitta controls metabolism, digestion and hormones linked to appetite. Kapha controls strength and stability, muscle growth, weight and the immune system.

When we regularly follow the guidelines of Dinacharya (daily regimen) and Ritucharya (seasonal regimen) and also ensure that our choice of Ahara (food) and the way we prepare and eat this food is according to our Prakriti (nature), we can be in a state of harmony and balance. This is the Ayurvedic concept of preventive health care.

In Ayurveda, we calculate six seasons of two months each. These seasons are Vasanta (spring), Greeshma (summer), Varsha (monsoon), Sharad (autumn), Hemanta (early winter) and Shishira (late winter). The period from Mid-March to Mid-May is considered Vasant. It is the season of new birth and rejuvenation.

What happens to the body in spring?

As the sun transitions in the Uttarayana (northerly) direction, its intensity sharply increases. The weather is getting warmer, so Kapha, which is accumulated in the Shishira ritu, liquefies with the heat of the sun’s rays. It leads to reduced digestive power and increases the risk of various diseases like cough, cold, sinusitis, indigestion, digestive system disorders and other allergic conditions. Following a diet, lifestyle and exercises as mentioned in Ayurveda becomes helpful.

What to do?

● One should take dry and easily digestible foods that are “tikta” (bitter), “katu” (pungent) and “kashaya” (astringent) in taste.

● Intake of cereals like wheat, rice, millet and old barley is recommended.

● Ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, coriander and turmeric should be moderately used in food as it mitigates Kapha and supports the digestive system.

● Use buttermilk with cumin powder.

● Use honey which reduces cough.

● Different “asavas” and “arishtas” (Ayurvedic preparations) should be used.

● Drink water mixed with “shunthi” (dry ginger) or honey (no hot/warm water).

● To stimulate digestion, one may have a pinch of ginger and rock salt for one to two weeks.

● One should do moderate exercises, yoga and pranayam regularly, but not heavily as one has to conserve energy till the next “Visarga kala” (mid-September to mid-February) (time of gaining energy).

● Daily abhyanga (body massage) with herbal oil is useful.

● After bath, apply a paste of fragrant chandan (sandalwood), agaru (aloewood), karpoor (camphor), kesar (saffron) and so on.

● Wear light clothing.

● Spend time in the garden or enjoy moon beams with the breeze, plan mini breaks near river banks and hill stations.

● Vamana (emetics) is the best panchakarma procedure for the elimination of Kapha dosha.

● Also Nasya (administration of medicated oil or ghee in the nostrils), Anjan (collyrium) to the eyes, Kaval or Gandush (gargling) and Udvartan (dry powder massage) are beneficial.

What to avoid?

● Avoid heavy, oily, sour, sweet and cold food.

● Also avoid cold drinks, cold water, ice creams, etc.

● Avoid newly harvested grains.

● Avoid curd and milk products, tea, and coffee in excess.

● Avoid repeated eating or overeating.

● Avoid day sleep or excess sleep.

● Avoid waking up in between at night.

The emphasis in Ayurveda is always on following a life of balance and moderation, along with carefully chosen, sensible, health-giving practices. When we follow this method, we are guaranteed both Ayu and Ayush (long life and health) as per our Acharyas.

Ritucharya is a powerful, health-promoting ayurvedic tool that helps us live according to the changes in a season and primes our bodies to make internal adjustments. Following Dinacharya and Ritucharya guidelines is the greatest investment you can make for your health, as it helps us take charge of our and our family’s health, using simple yet powerful tools to heal our bodies.