Takeaways from Asha Bhonsle case: Doctors on why chest congestion in the elderly can spiral into multi-organ failure

When veteran singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday (April 11) around 7 pm, she was already in a critical condition. Doctors said she had been battling a chest infection and extreme fatigue; symptoms that may appear manageable but can be dangerously deceptive in elderly patients.

Despite being placed under close observation in the ICU, she passed away at 12 noon on Sunday due to multi-organ failure, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani. “She was admitted following a decline in her condition due to chest infection and fatigue. She was brought in a critical state and despite all efforts, she succumbed to multi-organ failure,” he said.

Her granddaughter had earlier shared that the singer had been hospitalised due to “extreme exhaustion and chest infection”, highlighting how what seemed like a routine illness had rapidly escalated. In medical terms, this progression is known as Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS), a severe condition where two or more vital organs begin to fail simultaneously.

In many elderly patients, doctors say, this cascade does not begin dramatically. It often starts with something deceptively mild, a chest infection, a viral illness, or even general fatigue, before quickly spiralling into a systemic crisis. Across Mumbai’s leading hospitals, clinicians are increasingly observing how quickly older patients, especially those in their 70s, 80s, and beyond, deteriorate once an infection sets in. What might remain a manageable illness in a younger individual can, in the elderly, trigger a systemic breakdown involving the lungs, heart, kidneys, liver, and even the brain.

Why chest infections turn deadly in octogenarians

“Old people tend to have a lot of respiratory infections, which can lead to pneumonia and eventually multi-organ failure,” said Dr Priti Meshram, Professor and Head of Pulmonary Medicine at Government Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Hospital. The challenge, she explained, lies in how these infections are present. Unlike younger patients, the elderly often do not show classical symptoms. Fever may be absent or low-grade; cough may be mild, and instead of respiratory distress, the first signs may be confusion, disorientation, or incoherent speech.

“These are often mistaken for age-related cognitive decline or weakness. By the time they reach the hospital, the infection has already progressed,” she said. This delay is critical. Early intervention is often the difference between recovery and rapid deterioration. But when symptoms are subtle or misinterpreted, valuable time is lost.

Another key factor is the weakening of the body’s natural defence mechanisms. As people age, the cough reflex, which helps clear mucus and pathogens from the lungs, becomes less effective. This allows secretions to accumulate, creating an environment where bacteria and viruses can thrive. “Secretions build up in the lungs, leading to infections like pneumonia. And once that infection spreads, it can quickly involve other organs,” Dr. Meshram explained.

When comorbidities lead to infection spread

At KEM Hospital, where one of Mumbai’s busiest ICUs operates, doctors say such cases are not only common but rising. “As age progresses, there is a decline in the function of almost every organ system. At the same time, most elderly patients have comorbidities, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. So, their organs are already compromised,” said Dr Nitin Sarate, Associate Professor and ICU In-charge.

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This combination, reduced organ function and underlying disease creates what doctors call a low physiological reserve. In simple terms, the body has less capacity to cope with stress. Dr. Sarate added, “Immunity is also reduced. So the tolerance to infection is compromised. Even a small infection can spread easily and lead to inflammation and complications.” This is why, in elderly patients, infections rarely remain localised. What begins in the lungs, urinary tract, or even the skin can quickly spread through the bloodstream, leading to sepsis, a severe, body-wide response to infection.

Once infection spreads, the body enters a dangerous phase. In cases of lung infection, patients may develop acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), where the lungs are unable to supply adequate oxygen to the body. This leads to hypoxia, low oxygen levels in the blood. Dr. Sarate explained, “Hypoxia sets off a cascade of events. Low oxygen affects every organ. It can lead to changes in blood pressure, poor perfusion, and ultimately organ dysfunction.”

The consequences can be devastating and simultaneous. The kidneys may fail, leading to acute kidney injury. The heart may weaken, causing heart failure or even cardiac arrest. Reduced blood flow to the brain can result in stroke or thrombosis. “In such cases, multiple organs are affected at the same time and that is what we call multi-organ failure,” he added.

Not just chest infection, any infection can worsen

Doctors stress that chest infections are not always the starting point. In elderly patients with diabetes, for example, even a urinary tract infection can escalate rapidly.

“In diabetes, all organs are already compromised due to microvascular and macrovascular damage. A small trigger like a UTI, can spread through the blood and lead to sepsis and septic shock,” Dr. Sarate said.

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According to Dr. Pratit Samdani, Internal Physician and Intensivist at Breach Candy Hospital, chest congestion itself is not always purely respiratory. “Chest congestion can be due to lung or cardiac causes. If the heart’s pumping ability is reduced, it leads to fluid accumulation in the lungs. This, in turn, affects oxygenation and can impact other organs,” he said. When the heart fails to pump efficiently, vital organs like the kidneys and liver receive inadequate blood supply, leading to dysfunction.

Dr. Samdani highlighted that elderly patients are significantly more likely to develop multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) compared to younger individuals. In some studies, the likelihood is as high as 57.9 per cent in older populations.

The risk also increases sharply with age. Among patients with hypertension, the incidence of MODS rises from 1.6% in those aged 60–69 to over 25% in those above 90. “When we talk about multi-organ failure in the elderly, the most vulnerable organs are the lungs, heart, kidneys, and liver,” he said.

How air quality is an added risk factor

Doctors are also increasingly pointing to environmental factors as key contributors. “The lung capacity of individuals is already compromised due to poor air quality. This reduces the body’s ability to oxygenate effectively. In cities like Mumbai, where air pollution levels frequently spike, this has serious implications, particularly for older adults. We are seeing more ICU admissions with lung infections. Pollution is definitely playing a role,” Dr. Sarate said.

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Poor air quality weakens lung defences, making it easier for infections to take hold and harder for the body to recover. Temperature extremes add another layer of risk. During periods of intense heat, dehydration becomes a major concern. Dr Sarate explained, “Dehydration affects circulation and organ function, increasing vulnerability to infections. Warmer weather further raises the risk through food and water contamination, as well as increased insect activity, making hygiene and safe consumption critical during these periods.”

Need for early intervention, prevention

The most critical factor in preventing multi-organ failure is early intervention. But in elderly patients, this is often where the system fails. The symptoms are subtle. Caregivers may delay seeking help. And by the time medical attention is sought, the disease may have progressed significantly.

Dr. Meshram said, “Late presentation is one of the biggest reasons why outcomes are poor. By then, the infection has already spread. Families and caregivers must be vigilant about even minor changes like reduced appetite, unusual fatigue, confusion, or slight breathing difficulty. These are not normal ageing’ signs. They can be early indicators of serious illness.”

While the risks are significant, doctors stress that many of these complications are preventable with basic precautions. Dr Sarate said that the best medicines are water and food, emphasising the importance of hydration and nutrition. “Elderly individuals should ensure adequate fluid intake, especially during hot weather. Clean, hygienic food is essential to prevent infections. Outdoor precautions are equally important. They must avoid exposure during peak pollution hours and use N95 masks in high-pollution areas. At least 30 minutes of exercise, five days a week, is beneficial and it should be done in a clean environment.”

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Regular monitoring of chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension is critical, as poor control increases vulnerability.

“In elderly patients, the window for treatment is very narrow. A small infection can quickly become life-threatening,” Dr Samdani said.