Are artificial sweeteners pushing up your sugar cravings?

Artificial sweeteners are increasingly being used as a substitute for sugar, particularly by people with diabetes, obesity and those trying to lose weight. They are commonly promoted as a healthier option because they provide sweetness with fewer or no calories. But are they really as harmless as we have been led to believe?

Emerging research suggests that we need to look beyond calories and consider their possible effects on the brain, metabolism, gut health and eating behaviour. A study published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, followed 12,772 adults in Brazil for approximately eight years. Researchers found that individuals consuming the highest amounts of certain low- and no-calorie sweeteners experienced faster declines in memory and thinking abilities, equivalent to approximately 1.6 additional years of brain ageing. The association appeared particularly concerning among people with diabetes.

The sweeteners examined included aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K, erythritol, xylitol, sorbitol and tagatose. Six were associated with faster cognitive decline.

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There are also emerging concerns about the possible effects of some artificial sweeteners on gut microbiota, the microorganisms that influence digestion, immunity and metabolic health. These findings deserve further investigation.

Can artificial sweeteners encourage addictive eating behaviour?

Artificial sweeteners provide an intensely sweet taste, sometimes much sweeter than ordinary sugar, without necessarily providing the calories that the body would normally associate with that sweetness. Repeated exposure to highly sweetened foods and beverages may reinforce our preference for sweet tastes and make it harder for the brain’s pleasure centre to become comfortable with naturally less-sweet foods.

There is also concern that habitual dependence on sweet-tasting products may encourage repeated cravings, snacking and a tendency to seek sweet foods throughout the day. Some research has suggested that non-sugar sweeteners may influence appetite regulation and food preferences, although evidence that they directly cause addiction or consistently increase hunger remains inconclusive.

The important point is that replacing sugar with artificial sweeteners should not become an excuse to maintain an excessive preference for sweetness. We should aim to gradually retrain our taste buds rather than simply substitute one sweet product for another.

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What about stevia and sucralose?

Not all sugar substitutes are alike. Stevia, derived from a plant, contains purified steviol glycosides that have an established safety profile when consumed within recommended limits. Approved, high-purity stevia products can be considered as an alternative, although plant-derived does not automatically mean risk-free.

Sucralose is another commonly used sweetener. Research from the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), Chennai, provides some useful Indian evidence. In a 12-week randomised controlled study involving 210 adults with type 2 diabetes, replacing approximately 60 calories of added sugar with sucralose in tea or coffee resulted in modest reductions in body weight (approximately 0.5 kg), BMI and waist circumference. However, there was no significant improvement in HbA1c or blood glucose levels of three months.

This suggests that using a small quantity of sucralose to replace added sugar in tea or coffee may be a reasonable practical option. But it should not be interpreted as permission for unrestricted consumption or proof of long-term metabolic benefits.

A word of caution about other sweeteners

Given the emerging research, I would advise against developing a routine dependence on aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K, erythritol, xylitol, sorbitol and other sugar substitutes without a clear need. The findings regarding cognitive health are concerning enough to justify moderation, although they do not establish that normal dietary consumption causes neurological damage.

The most important principle: Watch your total calorie intake

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This is perhaps the most important message for anyone with diabetes, obesity or metabolic syndrome. Using artificial sweeteners does not automatically make a diet healthy, nor does it guarantee weight loss. A person may avoid sugar in tea and coffee but compensate by consuming larger portions, frequent snacks, biscuits, desserts, fried foods or other calorie-dense products.

Ultimately, weight management depends on maintaining an appropriate total daily calorie intake in relation to the body’s energy requirements. Even foods labelled sugar-free or zero-sugar can contribute substantial calories if they contain fats, starches or other energy-providing ingredients. So, keep within your prescribed daily calorie allowance. Pay attention to portion sizes, not just sugar content. Prefer whole fruits over fruit juices and sweetened desserts. Include adequate protein and dietary fibre to support satiety. Choose minimally processed foods and maintain regular physical activity.

The best strategy is not to replace every spoonful of sugar with an artificial sweetener. It is to gradually reduce our overall dependence on sweetness.