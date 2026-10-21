Can an AI tool predict a cancer patient’s chances of survival from a single photo?

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

A new AI model, trained on more than 40 million facial images, estimates biological age and survival chances in cancer patients, offering a potential new tool to guide personalised treatment

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 07:44 AM IST
Facial images have emerged as a potential biomarker for health assessment, with studies suggesting that AI can extract health-related information from facial features. (AI Generated Image)Facial images have emerged as a potential biomarker for health assessment, with studies suggesting that AI can extract health-related information from facial features. (AI Generated Image)
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An artificial intelligence (AI) model can estimate biological age and predict survival chances among cancer patients from a simple photograph of their face, according to a study published in The Lancet Digital Health.

Researchers at Mass General Brigham, a leading US biomedical research organisation and principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, developed the model, called FAHR-Face (Foundation Artificial Intelligence for Health Recognition), using more than 40 million publicly available facial images. They then developed two complementary tools to estimate biological age and predict survival outcomes in patients with cancer.

Biological age reflects how old a person appears, rather than their chronological age. The findings suggest that facial photographs could offer a non-invasive way to assess aspects of a patient’s health and help inform treatment decisions. However, the technology requires further validation before it can be used routinely in clinical practice.

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Facial images have emerged as a potential biomarker for health assessment, with studies suggesting that AI can extract health-related information from facial features. “As the population ages, physicians need better ways to estimate physical reserve and frailty before recommending intensive treatments such as radiation, surgery or systemic therapy,” said Dr Raymond Mak, a radiation oncologist at the Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute and a faculty member of its Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (AIM) programme. Mak was the study’s corresponding author.

He said the aim was to make health assessments based on facial photographs more quantitative, consistent and scalable, enabling more personalised treatment decisions without replacing clinical judgement.

Two AI tools assess biological age and survival prospects

The researchers developed two tools using the FAHR-Face foundation model: FAHR-FaceAge, which estimates biological age, and FAHR-FaceSurvival, which directly predicts survival prospects from a facial photograph. The study found that the difference between a patient’s estimated biological age and chronological age was independently associated with survival. The researchers also reported that the models performed robustly across common variations in photographs.

The findings build on earlier work by the same team, which published a model called FaceAge last year. The new FAHR-Face model was trained on a much larger collection of more than 40 million publicly available facial photographs, spanning a broader age range and a more diverse population.

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Higher estimated biological age linked to greater mortality risk

The researchers evaluated the tools in more than 38,000 cancer patients treated with radiotherapy in the United States. Patients whose estimated biological age was at least five years higher than their chronological age had a 21 per cent higher risk of death during an average follow-up of four years than other patients. Those whose estimated biological age was at least five years lower had a 17 per cent lower risk.

FAHR-FaceSurvival assigned nearly 4,000 patients a risk score ranging from zero to one. Among patients with scores between 0.9 and 1, indicating the highest predicted risk, 53 per cent (64 of 122) died within 90 days. By comparison, 2 per cent (20 of 975) of those with scores between zero and 0.1 died during the same period.

The researchers found that combining the two models predicted survival more accurately than using either model alone. “The key technical advance is that FAHR-Face learns a general representation of the face from more than 40 million images, which can then be adapted to distinct health outcomes such as biological age and survival,” said Hugo Aerts, co-senior author of the study and director of the AIM programme at Mass General Brigham.

The two tools also analyse different facial regions. FAHR-FaceAge focuses on features including the nasolabial folds, forehead and temples, while FAHR-FaceSurvival evaluates areas below the eyes and around the nasal bridge.

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“To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration that an AI model can directly predict cancer survival from a simple photograph,” Aerts said.

Smoking linked to older-looking faces

The researchers also examined associations between lifestyle factors and estimated facial ageing. Heavy alcohol use, drug use and smoking were associated with an older estimated biological age.

Smoking showed the strongest pattern: current smokers tended to look older than former smokers, who, in turn, tended to look older than people who had never smoked.

The findings suggest that a facial photograph could provide a relatively simple and low-cost source of information to complement existing clinical assessments. However, the researchers said further studies are needed to establish the models’ reliability and determine how they might be used in clinical decision-making. The team is continuing its work through the FaceAge Research Study, an online study approved by an institutional review board and open to the public at faceage.bwh.harvard.edu.

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Participants can upload a facial photograph and receive a FaceAge research readout. The data will also help researchers refine and validate AI-based measures of facial ageing and health across larger and more diverse populations.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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