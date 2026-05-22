India’s anxiety crisis deepens: Lancet study shows cases surged 123% between 1990 and 2023

Anxiety disorders in India rose significantly by 123.5 per cent between 1990 and 2023, according to a new analysis from the Global Burden of Disease Study published in The Lancet.

The prevalence rate increased from 2,591.9 cases per lakh in 1990 to 5,792.8 per lakh in 2023, largely driven by rising numbers of anxiety and depression.

Nearly 1.2 billion people worldwide are living with mental health conditions, almost double the number recorded in 1990 as per the study led by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in collaboration with partners at the University of Queensland.

A significant health burden was imposed by mental disorders in all countries and territories in 2023, irrespective of the health resources available, which, according to the study, has placed mental disorders as the leading cause of disability globally, surpassing cardiovascular disease, cancer and musculoskeletal conditions.