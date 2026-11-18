Antibiotics, without which we would not have survived infections or surgeries, cared for premature babies, and treated seriously ill patients, are increasingly under threat. A new report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)) shows that several common bacteria are no longer responding to antibiotics that doctors have routinely used for years.

The ICMR’s Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance and Research Network (AMRSN) Annual Report 2025 provides an overview of how well different antibiotics are working against bacteria found in hospitals across the country. Its findings point to a worrying trend: commonly used antibiotics are becoming less effective against familiar infections, while some bacteria are also resisting even the stronger medicines doctors rely on for serious infections.

The worrying part of the latest report is that E. coli has emerged as a major concern, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is now spreading to smaller hospitals and prevention should be an equal pillar to counter it.

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A growing problem

The report examined 1,13,008 positive laboratory samples from 30 large, specialised hospitals in 2025. These samples contained bacteria or other micro-organisms that could be identified and tested. The report also included data from 34 smaller, secondary-care hospitals for the first time. These hospitals contributed another 20,529 positive samples.

The most commonly found bacteria in the larger hospitals were Escherichia coli (E. coli), which accounted for 24.4 per cent of the samples. It was followed by Klebsiella pneumoniae (16.9 per cent), Pseudomonas aeruginosa (12.2 per cent) and Acinetobacter baumannii (9.5 per cent). E. coli is a common bacterium that lives in the intestines but certain strains can cause infections, particularly urinary tract infections, and sometimes serious bloodstream and intestinal infections. Klebsiella pneumoniae can cause pneumonia, urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections and wound infections. Pseudomonas aeruginosa can trigger pneumonia, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections and infections of wounds and burns. Acinetobacter baumannii causes severe infection in critically ill patients.

The problem is particularly serious with E. coli. The report found that only 18.4 per cent of the tested samples responded to cefotaxime and 24.7 per cent to ceftazidime, two commonly used antibiotics. Just 9 per cent responded to ciprofloxacin. In simple terms, these medicines may not work against a large number of E. coli infections in the hospitals covered by the report.

Klebsiella pneumoniae presents a similar challenge. In 2025, only 36.5 to 40.4 per cent of the tested samples responded to carbapenems, a group of powerful antibiotics often used to treat serious infections when other medicines fail. The response was even lower among samples collected from intensive-care units (ICUs). This means treatment can become more difficult, recovery may take longer and doctors may have fewer medicines to choose from.

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The growing challenge of hospital infections

Some of the report’s most worrying findings relate to bacteria commonly found in serious hospital infections. The report found that 91.1 per cent of the tested A. baumannii samples showed resistance to carbapenems. This means that these powerful antibiotics were unlikely to work against most of the samples tested, leaving doctors with fewer treatment options, particularly in intensive-care units.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is another bacterium that doctors need to watch closely because it can also cause difficult-to-treat hospital infections.

That’s why now preventing infections in hospitals is just as important as treating them. Regular handwashing, proper cleaning of hospital equipment and surfaces, sterilisation of medical instruments and precautions to prevent infections from spreading can all help control the problem.

Antibiotic resistance is affecting other bacteria

The problem is not limited to the bacteria discussed above. The report found that 56.8 per cent of the tested Staphylococcus aureus samples were resistant to methicillin, an antibiotic. Although some medicines continued to work well in laboratory tests, resistance to other antibiotics, including linezolid, was also reported.

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Resistance is not limited to large hospitals

One important development in the 2025 report is the inclusion of 34 smaller hospitals, including 12 district hospitals. This gives researchers a wider picture of antibiotic resistance beyond large, specialised hospitals.

The findings show that antibiotic resistance is a concern at different levels of healthcare, although the types of bacteria found and their resistance patterns vary. In smaller hospitals, E. coli was commonly found, particularly in urine samples. Larger hospitals reported a wider variety of bacteria, including higher numbers of Klebsiella, Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter.

These differences may be linked to the types of patients treated, the seriousness of their illnesses and their exposure to the hospital environment. They also show why doctors need information about antibiotic resistance in their own regions rather than assuming that the same medicine will work equally well everywhere.

Not all infections respond to antibiotics in the same way

The report also makes an important point: antibiotic resistance does not affect every bacterium or medicine in the same way. Some bacteria continue to respond well to certain antibiotics, even as resistance to others increases.

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For example, Salmonella Typhi, the bacterium that causes typhoid, continued to respond well to several tested medicines, including azithromycin and ceftriaxone. However, its response to ciprofloxacin was extremely low.

This means doctors cannot simply assume that an antibiotic that worked well in the past will continue to work. The right medicine depends on the bacteria causing the infection and the medicines it is still sensitive to.

The findings on bacteria that cause diarrhoea are also concerning. Only 7.5 per cent of the tested Shigella flexneri samples and 8.9 per cent of Shigella sonnei samples responded to ciprofloxacin. Among the tested types of E. coli that cause diarrhoea, just 0.7 per cent responded to ciprofloxacin, while only 4.6 per cent responded to cefixime.

The report, therefore, cautions against routinely using a group of antibiotics called fluoroquinolones to treat certain bacterial diarrhoeal infections without considering local resistance patterns. In serious, persistent or complicated infections, laboratory tests can help doctors identify the bacteria and choose a suitable medicine.

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Newborns and critically ill patients face greater risks

Antibiotic resistance is particularly worrying when it affects newborn babies and critically ill patients, who are more vulnerable to infections.

For the first time, the report provides separate findings on bloodstream infections among newborns, infants and children. Among newborns aged 0–28 days, Klebsiella pneumoniae was the most commonly identified bacterium, accounting for 25.1 per cent of the tested samples. Candida, a type of fungus, and Acinetobacter baumannii were also commonly found.

The report found that several important bacteria causing infections in newborns were responding poorly to commonly used antibiotics, including third-generation cephalosporins, a group of medicines often prescribed for bacterial infections.

For a newborn with suspected sepsis, a serious infection that can spread through the bloodstream, starting the right treatment quickly is extremely important. But when the bacteria causing the infection are resistant to commonly used medicines, doctors face a more difficult task. This makes timely diagnosis, reliable laboratory testing and strict infection-control practices especially important in newborn care.

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What needs to change?

The report highlights the need for a more careful and responsible approach to antibiotic use.

Doctors need access to timely laboratory tests that can identify the bacteria causing an infection and show which antibiotics are likely to work against it. Based on these results, treatment can be changed when necessary. Hospitals also need to make responsible antibiotic use a regular part of patient care. Medicines such as carbapenems need particular protection because they may be among the few remaining options for some serious infections.