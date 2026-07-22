India using too many powerful antibiotics meant for specific infections, says global Lancet study

Watch antibiotics are stronger medicines meant to be reserved for specific conditions where simpler drugs will not work. But these may be used unnecessarily in India

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
6 min readUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 08:57 AM IST
antibioticsThe study estimates India would ideally require 14.7 defined daily doses (DID) of antibiotics per 1,000 people per day, comprising 7.8 DID of ‘access’ antibiotics, 6 DID of ‘watch’ antibiotics and 0.99 DID of ‘reserve’ antibiotics. (Source: Pexels)
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India may be using too many powerful ‘watch’ antibiotics — medicines that should be reserved for specific infections when simpler antibiotics are unlikely to work — while underusing both first-line ‘access’ antibiotics and last-resort ‘reserve’ drugs, according to a major international study published in The Lancet Public Health.

Researchers estimate that India’s antibiotic use is skewed towards broader-spectrum drugs, suggesting that some patients are being exposed unnecessarily to ‘watch’ antibiotics even as others may not receive the most appropriate medicines for their infections. The findings come from the first global framework that estimates how much of each category of antibiotics countries actually need based on their infection burden and antimicrobial resistance patterns.

The India findings are part of a wider global picture that shows nearly three-fourths of countries are using more antibiotics overall than needed, while almost every country is overusing the antibiotics that contribute most to antimicrobial resistance. At the same time, millions of people worldwide still lack access to the antibiotics they need.

“Our study found that in India some patients were exposed unnecessarily to antibiotics while others did not have access to the right antibiotics to treat their infections,” Prof Ramanan Laxminarayan, founder and president of One Health Trust, senior research scholar at Princeton University and one of the study’s authors, told The Indian Express. “Strategies to improve antibiotic use will focus on ensuring populations have access to the right antibiotics at the right time while reducing unnecessary use.”

What is antibiotic classification all about?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) groups antibiotics into three categories:

  • Access: First-choice antibiotics for common infections that have a lower risk of driving resistance.
  • Watch: Broad-spectrum antibiotics that should be used only for specific infections because they carry a higher risk of promoting antimicrobial resistance.
  • Reserve: Last-resort antibiotics reserved for treating multidrug-resistant infections.

How the India map looks

The study estimates India would ideally require 14.7 defined daily doses (DID) of antibiotics per 1,000 people per day, comprising 7.8 DID of ‘access’ antibiotics, 6 DID of ‘watch’ antibiotics and 0.99 DID of ‘reserve’ antibiotics. Actual consumption, however, paints a different picture. India currently uses 18.3 DID overall, comprising 4.5 DID of ‘access’ antibiotics, 9.3 DID of ‘watch’ antibiotics and 0.19 DID of ‘reserve’ antibiotics. Only 27 per cent of antibiotic use currently comes from the ‘access category,’ against an estimated requirement of 52.3 per cent.

“This suggests that in India some ‘watch’ antibiotics are potentially being used unnecessarily and some of this use could be replaced with ‘access’ antibiotics instead,” Prof Laxminarayan says, adding India’s higher burden of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance means the country will legitimately require more ‘watch’ antibiotics than many other countries. However, the study also suggests ‘reserve’ antibiotics are being underused despite the country’s resistance burden, while antibiotics that are no longer recommended continue to be prescribed more than expected.

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Global picture

Researchers analysed antibiotic use across 186 countries and territories, representing 99.8 per cent of the world’s population. They found that 72 per cent of countries used more antibiotics overall than estimated to be necessary. Ninety-nine per cent prescribed excessive quantities of antibiotics that contribute most to antimicrobial resistance. Sixty per cent continued to use antibiotics the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers should no longer be routinely prescribed.

The study estimates that around 43 billion antibiotic treatment days were needed globally in 2019 — roughly one antibiotic course per person per year — to appropriately treat bacterial infections. It also found that 77 per cent of global antibiotic use should come from the WHO’s access group, suggesting the United Nations target of 70 per cent ‘access’ antibiotic use by 2030 is reasonable.

Lead author Aislinn Cook, Senior Research Fellow in Infectious Diseases Epidemiology at City St George’s, University of London, feels the findings point to a double challenge. “While some antibiotics are being overused, millions of people may still lack access to the medicines they need to treat their infections,” she says.

How the study worked

The researchers grouped countries with similar infection burdens, antimicrobial resistance patterns, healthcare access and socioeconomic characteristics into peer groups.

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Within each group, countries with the lowest antibiotic use and the fewest infection-related deaths served as benchmarks for estimating optimal antibiotic consumption.

The analysis found that while high-income countries currently consume the most ‘watch’ and ‘reserve’ antibiotics, more than 80 per cent of the world’s estimated need for these medicines lies in lower-income countries, where infectious disease and antimicrobial resistance burdens are highest. At the same time, 42 per cent of countries were using fewer Access antibiotics than estimated to be necessary, while 52 per cent were using fewer ‘reserve’ antibiotics than required, potentially leaving patients with drug-resistant infections without the treatments they need.

India’s prescribing pattern already raises concerns

The findings mirror earlier evidence from India. The National Centre for Disease Control’s First Multicentric Point Prevalence Survey of Antibiotic Use (2021-22), conducted across 20 tertiary care hospitals in 15 states and two Union Territories, found that nearly three out of every four hospitalised patients were receiving antibiotics. The survey showed 57 per cent of prescriptions were for ‘watch’ antibiotics, 38 per cent were ‘access’ antibiotics and 2 per cent were ‘reserve’ antibiotics. About 3 per cent were fixed-dose combinations not recommended by WHO.

Only 6 per cent of antibiotic prescriptions were based on microbiological evidence, with most antibiotics started without culture confirmation.

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Dr Kamini Walia, Programme Officer (AMR) and Head of the Division of Descriptive Research at ICMR, who was not associated with the present study, says more than half (55 per cent) of antibiotic prescriptions were for prophylaxis rather than treatment, suggesting opportunities to improve surgical prophylaxis, perioperative antibiotic policies and infection prevention practices.

She highlights unnecessary duplicate antibiotic coverage, noting that 26.4 per cent of prescriptions included duplicate gram-negative coverage and 8.7 per cent duplicate anaerobic coverage, increasing toxicity, costs and the risk of antimicrobial resistance without improving outcomes.

Another concern was the extensive use of injectable antibiotics, with 86.5 per cent administered intravenously, alongside wide variation in prescribing practices across hospitals, where antibiotic use ranged from 37 per cent to 100 per cent.

According to Dr Walia, India should particularly focus on reducing unnecessary use of commonly prescribed ‘watch’ antibiotics such as ceftriaxone, cefixime, azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin and piperacillin-tazobactam through better antimicrobial stewardship and awareness. ‘Reserve’ antibiotics, including meropenem, colistin, ceftazidime-avibactam, cefiderocol and aztreonam-avibactam, should be restricted to patients with documented or strongly suspected multidrug-resistant infections.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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