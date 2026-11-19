Antibiotics are generally prescribed to eliminate the infection. However, some bacteria can organise themselves into protective layers called biofilms, often attached to surfaces such as the urinary bladder lining. Within these communities, bacteria are better shielded from antibiotics and the body’s immune defences. While treatment may eliminate bacteria circulating freely in the urinary tract, some protected bacteria may survive. They can subsequently multiply and trigger another infection, sometimes after the patient has completed the antibiotic course.

“When you treat an infection with antibiotics, you can clear out a large part of it. But in certain infections, particularly UTIs, the antibiotics may fail to clear the biofilm. This leaves behind a reservoir of pathogenic bacteria that can reseed the infection, leading to recurrence,” explains Dr Jehangir Cama, co-founder of BioTryp Therapeutics. He is developing a different approach to tackling such infections: instead of killing bacteria, his proposed treatment aims to prevent them from coming together and forming biofilms.

The proposed strategy is to use the treatment alongside antibiotics to improve infection clearance, and potentially continue with the anti-biofilm drug alone to prevent infections from recurring. “What we are developing is not a new antibiotic. We specifically design these drugs not to kill bacteria, but to keep them apart,” Cama told The Indian Express.

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The approach comes at a time when antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is emerging as a major global health challenge. According to the World Health Organisation, approximately one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections worldwide in 2023 was resistant to antibiotics.

When medicines lose their effectiveness against resistant microbes, even common infections become harder to treat. Routine medical interventions, including surgery, childbirth and cancer treatment, can also become riskier.

BioTryp’s origins lie in Cama’s doctoral research at the Cavendish Laboratory, University of Cambridge. His work examined how small molecules, including antibiotics, cross the complex outer envelope of bacterial cells to reach their targets. This is a particularly difficult challenge in Gram-negative bacteria, which are responsible for several hard-to-treat infections and are often associated with drug resistance.

During his PhD, Cama also worked with Dr David Summers in the university’s Department of Genetics. BioTryp eventually emerged from research in Summers’ group, with Dr Ashraf Zarkan leading the venture as CEO. His work has received a significant boost with the 2026 ELRIG Drug Discovery Innovation Award, a recognition Dr Cama describes as particularly encouraging given the early stage of the research.

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Dr Cama points out that antimicrobial resistance is not merely a scientific problem but an economic and social one as well. Developing new antibiotics is difficult because such drugs are often reserved as a last resort to slow the emergence of resistance. While this responsible use, known as antibiotic stewardship, is essential, it also limits sales and makes it difficult for biotechnology companies to recover their investments. This has contributed to a decline in investment in antibiotic research, despite its importance to modern medicine.

So his immediate goal is to identify a lead drug candidate, optimise it through medicinal chemistry and then move towards animal studies before seeking to undertake its first clinical trial. Dr Cama is currently raising funds to support the lead-optimisation stage. If successful, his approach could offer a complementary way of tackling persistent bacterial infections — not by replacing antibiotics, but by making it harder for bacteria to hide, survive treatment and return.