Detect Alzheimer’s years before symptoms show up: All you need are a blood test and brain scan

Two Lancet studies show how modifiable dementia risk factors, such as physical inactivity, cognitive inactivity, depression, smoking and cardiovascular health, can be addressed earlier

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readMay 29, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Alzheimer’sResearchers identified Alzheimer’s-associated biomarker levels in 86 participants — around 6 per cent of the study group. (Source: Pexels)
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For the first time, researchers have identified blood biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease that correlate with subtle cognitive differences in middle-aged adults who do not yet show memory problems. This means that Alzheimer’s-related brain changes may be detectable years before symptoms emerge.

A new study led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) found that blood biomarkers measuring tau and amyloid proteins — hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease — were associated with a greater likelihood of future cognitive decline. The study was published in The Lancet and primarily funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

What the study found

Researchers found that six per cent of the 1,350 participants, aged 53 to 69, had elevated levels of amyloid and tau in their blood. These participants also scored lower in two important cognitive domains.“Alzheimer’s disease pathology begins years before symptoms emerge,” said Kristine Yaffe, senior author of the study and chair of the UCSF Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences. “Detecting the disease early means patients can target modifiable risk factors and potentially seek interventions sooner.”

Yaffe has led research on modifiable dementia risk factors such as physical inactivity, cognitive inactivity, depression, smoking and cardiovascular health. According to her research, addressing these factors could delay or prevent up to 40 per cent of dementia cases. Alzheimer’s Disease, which is a form of dementia, is characterised by an abnormal and progressive buildup of two proteins in the brain — amyloid and tau. This accumulation forms destructive plaques and tangles that damage neurons, block cell-to-cell signals, and ultimately kill brain cells.

In recent years, blood-based biomarker tests measuring these proteins have emerged as a less invasive diagnostic approach. However, most previous studies have focused on older White adults, leaving limited evidence on how these biomarkers relate to cognition in midlife or in more diverse populations. The new study measured blood levels of Aß42, Aß40 and p-tau217 in 1,350 dementia-free adults in the US States, with an average age of 61 years. Researchers identified Alzheimer’s-associated biomarker levels in 86 participants — around 6 per cent of the study group.

At baseline, participants with elevated biomarkers demonstrated slower processing speed — the ability to quickly respond to changing information, such as traffic signals or conversations — as well as poorer executive functioning, which includes planning, organising and managing tasks like finances or schedules. Five years later, this group showed a 2.5- to 4-fold higher risk of rapid decline in verbal memory and a 3- to 4-fold higher risk of decline in processing speed, suggesting a significantly increased likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Why experts urge caution

According to a 2025 report in the Indian Journal of Public Health, an estimated 5.3 million Indians are currently living with dementia, a number projected to nearly triple by 2050. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 to 70 per cent of these cases. Dr Anil Venkitachalam, a Mumbai-based consultant neurologist not associated with the study, said that blood biomarkers currently have greater clinical relevance in patients who already show cognitive symptoms. “They may help differentiate Alzheimer’s Disease from other forms of dementia and assist in assessing prognosis and the expected rate of cognitive decline. They are also useful in identifying suitable candidates for clinical trials,” he said.

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However, he cautioned against routine population-wide screening.“One important concern is the high potential for false positives,” Dr Venkitachalam said. “Many older individuals who are cognitively healthy may still show amyloid accumulation in the brain and yet never develop dementia.” In such cases, widespread screening could lead to unnecessary anxiety and psychological distress, especially since effective treatments for dementia remain limited. “Even if asymptomatic individuals are identified through biomarker testing, there is often no clearly established therapeutic pathway. Most professional associations therefore do not currently recommend routine biomarker testing in the general population,” he said. He advised individuals experiencing cognitive changes to consult neurologists or memory specialists for structured clinical evaluation before pursuing biomarker testing.

Blood tests as complementary testing

Unlike PET scans or spinal fluid tests used to detect tau and amyloid proteins, blood tests are relatively inexpensive and non-invasive. They are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for symptomatic patients but could eventually be expanded to include asymptomatic individuals.

New brain scan detects tau clusters earlier

In a separate development, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have developed a new brain imaging test that may detect tau protein accumulation earlier than current clinical methods used in the US and Europe.

The study, also published in The Lancet, compared two PET scan tracers — compounds that bind to proteins and illuminate them during brain imaging — to assess their ability to detect tau tangles associated with Alzheimer’s Disease. Researchers found that the choice of tau tracer significantly influenced who tested positive for Alzheimer’s and who could qualify for treatment or clinical trials.“Tau is the biology most closely tied to symptoms and future decline,” said corresponding author Tharick Pascoal. “If we can detect tau earlier and stage it more precisely, we can make better decisions about who is truly on an Alzheimer’s trajectory. That matters for clinical trials now and could shape future clinical decision-making as new therapies emerge.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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