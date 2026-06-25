Why Alka Yagnik’s hearing disorder may have made walking difficult

Many people were surprised when singer Alka Yagnik revealed that she was suffering from sensorineural hearing loss triggered by a viral infection. But when she went to collect her Padma Bhushan award, many were more surprised by her limited mobility, her wobbly gait that required support as she walked to the podium and her taking to the wheelchair post-ceremony. It raised a question: Can a hearing disorder affect a person’s ability to walk?

“Yes. It can result in a greater likelihood of an increase in physical frailty in older adults than people who do not experience this type of hearing loss. Hearing loss is much more than simply not hearing; it can affect many other aspects of a person’s life (like balancing mobility, communicating with others, mental health, and cognition) — all of which relate directly to frailty,” says Dr Ravinder Gera, Principal Director & HOD – ENT, Max Hospital, Gurugram.

What is sensorineural hearing loss?

To understand the condition, it helps to know how the ear works. The ear consists of three parts — the outer ear, middle ear and inner ear. When sound enters the ear, it causes the eardrum to vibrate. These vibrations travel through three tiny bones in the middle ear and reach the cochlea, a fluid-filled structure in the inner ear.

The cochlea contains thousands of microscopic hair cells that convert sound waves into electrical signals and send them to the brain. Sensorineural hearing loss occurs when these delicate hair cells or the auditory nerve become damaged. Unlike damage to the outer or middle ear, which is often treatable, injury to the inner ear can be difficult to reverse because these specialised cells have limited regenerative capacity. This can interfere with both hearing and balance functions.

Also Read | Do you experience a weird ringing in your ears? You might have tinnitus

Why can a hearing disorder affect walking?

Most people associate the ear solely with hearing, but the inner ear also houses the vestibular system — the body’s balance centre. This network of fluid-filled structures continuously sends information to the brain about head movement, body position and spatial orientation. So, when this part is damaged, the brain receives conflicting signals about movement and balance.

A person may then experience dizziness, vertigo, unsteadiness or a sensation that the room is spinning. Walking can become difficult because the body struggles to maintain equilibrium. In severe cases, patients may feel unsafe walking without support.

Your brain has to work significantly harder when there is a decrease in sounds from the environment because it has to physically exert more energy to try and process what they are hearing or seeing within the confines of their surroundings. The increased work that your brain must do to process the decreased sound it receives can have a negative impact on cognitive functioning, including memory, attention, and problem solving.

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Is it the disease or the treatment that affects mobility?

In most cases, the mobility problems are linked to the underlying condition rather than the treatment itself. Patients with sudden sensorineural hearing loss are often treated with corticosteroids and other supportive therapies aimed at reducing inflammation and preserving hearing. While some medications can occasionally cause temporary dizziness, persistent balance disturbances are usually caused by involvement of the vestibular system within the inner ear.

In other words, the same process that damages hearing can also disrupt the body’s balance mechanisms.

What are the warning signs to watch for?

The most obvious symptom is a sudden or significant reduction in hearing. Many people report that they can see others speaking but struggle to understand the words clearly. Speech may sound muffled, distorted or as though people are mumbling.

Some patients also experience ringing or buzzing in the ears, known as tinnitus. Others develop dizziness, vertigo or difficulty maintaining balance. Any sudden change in hearing should be treated as a medical emergency.

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Why is early treatment important?

Unlike some forms of hearing loss caused by problems in the outer or middle ear, sensorineural hearing loss can become permanent if treatment is delayed. Doctors emphasise that people who notice sudden hearing loss, ear numbness, persistent ringing or balance problems should seek medical attention immediately.

What is the key takeaway?

Alka Yagnik’s condition has highlighted an important but often overlooked fact: hearing and balance are closely connected. Because both functions are controlled by structures within the inner ear, damage caused by viral infections and other conditions can affect not only hearing but also mobility. That is why some patients with sensorineural hearing loss may struggle with dizziness, instability and walking difficulties, making early medical intervention crucial.