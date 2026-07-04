Alia Bhatt’s Alpha workout decoded: 7 functional exercises you can add to your fitness routine

Videos are circulating of how actor Alia Bhatt geared up for her action film Alpha by focussing on functional strength, agility and endurance. Her workout combines resistance training, plyometrics, boxing, rowing and stability drills — exercises designed to build a body that can move powerfully, recover efficiently and withstand the physical rigours of action sequences.

While most people don’t need a celebrity-level training schedule, many of these exercises can be adapted into regular fitness routines to improve strength, balance, cardiovascular health and overall mobility. I am suggesting some below but do them only when you have a baseline strength training and work closely with your trainer.

Banded squats: Alia is seen performing these squats, where resistance bands are strapped across her body and tied to weights. She then performs a full squat by forcing the hips and glutes to work harder throughout the movement. Resistance bands increase the demand on the gluteus maximus and gluteus medius, which are key muscles for hip stability and lower-limb alignment. The movement also strengthens the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calf muscles, while the core works to maintain an upright posture. This movement anchors you to the ground and improves your stability.

Boxing drills: Alia was seen practising rapid-fire boxing combinations. This dynamic workout routine builds upper-body strength and endurance, improves hand-eye coordination, boosts cardiovascular fitness, and enhances agility, speed, and reflexes, while also helping burn a significant number of calories. Boxing activates core muscles, with the legs generating much of the force behind each punch. The repeated rotational movements further improve trunk stability, coordination, reaction time and cardiovascular endurance, making it a highly effective full-body workout.

Clap push-ups: A timeless bodyweight exercise, push-ups remain one of the best indicators of upper-body strength. To add intensity, Alia can be seen clapping as soon as she extends her arms. This exercise requires maximum power and speed. It primarily strengthens the pectoralis major, triceps and anterior deltoid. The rapid push-off improves power by recruiting fast-twitch muscle fibres, while the core and scapular stabilisers help maintain body control throughout the movement. Best part? It requires no equipment, making it ideal for home workouts

Kettlebell swings: Alia is also seen performing explosive kettlebell swings with resistance bands tied around her. This is driven by powerful hip extension, making it an excellent exercise for the gluteus maximus, hamstrings, and erector spinae. The core, shoulders and forearm muscles also work continuously to stabilise and control the movement. Great for fat burning, the swing workout improves hip mobility and posture, making them a highly efficient full-body exercise

Battle ropes: Raise your hand if you are a fan of battle ropes, where you grip the ends of anchored heavy ropes and whip, slam, or drag them to generate fluid “waves.” These primarily target the shoulders, biceps, triceps, forearms, and upper back muscles. The abdominals and lower back remain active throughout to stabilise the trunk, making this routine an effective exercise for muscular endurance and cardiovascular fitness. It also boosts hand, eye, and mind coordination and grip strength.

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Barbell squats: One of the key strength-building exercises in Alia videos has been that of a barbell squat, where you perform a standard squat while resting a loaded barbell across your shoulders or upper back. This targets multiple muscle groups at once while building the lower-body strength needed for action sequences. Regular training improves lower-limb strength and balance, while functional movement patterns help improve core stability as the torso works to support the weight.

Rowing machine: Alia also incorporates the rowing machine into her workout. Unlike running, rowing is high-intensity that places relatively less stress on the joints while engaging the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, trapezius, biceps and core muscles. This full-body exercise improves cardiovascular endurance, strength and coordination, making it an effective and joint-friendly training option.

Alia’s Alpha-prep workout proves that today’s fitness isn’t about chasing a certain body type. It is about building a body that is stronger. Remember, when you do any hyper-workouts, you must end with relaxation. So do your cool-downs and breath exercises. Uppermost is discipline rather than just powering up.

(Dr Mehta is a holistic health expert)