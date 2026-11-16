Air pollution: The unexpected diabetes risk even healthy people cannot ignore

You eat well, exercise regularly, work your muscles, maintain a healthy weight and have no family history of diabetes. You may assume your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes is relatively low. But what if there is another risk factor you cannot easily control — the air you breathe every day, for years, even decades?

Emerging research suggests that chronic exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) may add to the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes even among people who do not necessarily have conventional risk factors. And for a generation of younger people, those who have grown up in heavily polluted cities and are 20-year-olds today, over a decade of exposure has increased their risk of diabetes and cardiovascular risk many times over.

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A new global umbrella review, titled APEX-T2D (Association Between PM2.5 Exposure and Type 2 Diabetes Across the Cardiovascular–Kidney–Metabolic Continuum), published in the Journal of Vascular Diseases, brings this concern into sharper focus. Analysing 13 previous systematic reviews covering more than 200 million participant observations worldwide, the researchers found that long-term exposure to PM2.5 was consistently associated with a 10–16% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes for every 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in particulate matter concentration. The study was led by Dr Yashendra Sethi, Chief Researcher, Pollution Health, Lumen Foundation, Miami, and co-authored by Dr Anoop Misra, Padma Shri and Executive Chairman and Director of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, New Delhi, along with Nirja Kaka, Saurabh Singhal, Manvi Vasudev and Giuseppe Biondi-Zoccai.

Dr Sethi believes the findings reinforce the need to look beyond conventional diabetes risk factors and recognise the role of environmental exposure. “Air pollution is not just a lung problem; it also affects our heart and metabolism, and increases the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Our own research, along with growing scientific evidence, highlights this link. If India wants to tackle both diabetes and pollution, we must improve metabolic health and clean up our environment. We cannot fight diabetes while ignoring the air we breathe,” he says.

Dr Misra, who brings the clinical perspective to the research, says the findings call for a broader understanding of metabolic disease prevention. “Air pollution is not only an environmental and respiratory health concern, but also a potential consideration within the broader cardiovascular–kidney–metabolic (CKM) continuum or how problems in one can affect the others. When we look at heavy pollution in major South Asian cities, the public health toll on diabetes rates is immense. Air quality management must become a core part of diabetes prevention,” he says.

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How can polluted air affect blood sugar and insulin function?

When inhaled, PM2.5 particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, and some components may enter the bloodstream. “Experimental and animal studies suggest that this exposure can trigger widespread inflammation and oxidative stress, when harmful molecules build up in the body faster than antioxidants can remove them, potentially damaging cells and tissues,” says Dr Misra. These processes may interfere with the way cells respond to insulin, the hormone that helps move sugar from the blood into the cells, affect how muscles and the liver process glucose, and place additional stress on the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. Although research increasingly supports an association between long-term exposure to PM2.5 and increased risk of new-onset diabetes, studies are ongoing to establish causality.

Dr Sethi also points to damage to the endothelium, the inner lining of blood vessels, as an important pathway through which fine particulate pollution may affect health. “The cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic systems are interconnected, and pollution-related damage to one part of this continuum can have wider consequences,” he adds. The inflammation caused by air pollution may make muscles less responsive to insulin. So even healthy, active muscles may not absorb blood sugar as efficiently as they normally would. “This means that even people who exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight and have good muscle mass may still face increased metabolic risks from prolonged exposure to polluted air,” says Dr Sethi.

Why South Asia faces a particularly high burden

Dr Misra notes that annual PM2.5 levels in many South Asian cities are approximately ten times the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual guideline of 5 μg/m³. In the APEX-T2D analysis, the association between long-term exposure and diabetes risk was consistent across reviews. “Because exposure is widespread and sustained, even a modest increase in individual risk can translate into a substantial population-level burden,” he reasons.

The vulnerability of younger populations is another unanswered question. Dr Sethi highlights the need to investigate how early-life exposure and prolonged residence in polluted cities may affect cardiometabolic health over time. People who have grown up in highly polluted environments may have accumulated years of exposure by the time they reach adulthood. “Which means each successive generation has an amplified risk than generations before,” he says.

Dr Misra also cautions against viewing pollution as a replacement for established diabetes risk factors. “It is an additional risk that may operate alongside diet, physical inactivity, excess weight and genetic susceptibility.”

What does the wider research say?

Other research has examined diabetes-related mortality. A systematic review and meta-analysis of 36 studies, covering 41 datasets, reported a positive association between PM2.5 exposure and diabetes-related mortality. Its pooled estimate suggested approximately a 12.3% higher relative risk per 10 μg/m³ increase in PM2.5, although considerable variation existed between studies.

Dr Sethi draws attention to research examining the cardiovascular consequences of air pollution, including its association with heart attack. “There’s damage to artery walls, making them more prone to plaque buildup and clot formation, both of which can restrict or block blood flow to the heart, potentially causing a heart attack. Perhaps, this is a trigger for heart attacks in young, fit people,” he says.

What can individuals do to reduce their exposure?

While systemic improvements in air quality are essential, both researchers believe individuals can take practical steps to reduce exposure. Dr Misra recommends using effective indoor air filtration, wearing a well-fitted N95 mask outdoors on heavily polluted days, and avoiding outdoor exercise during peak traffic hours or days with very poor air quality. “However, do not stop exercising as physical activity remains an established component of diabetes prevention and management. Indoor exercise can be an alternative when outdoor air quality is particularly poor,” he says. However, Dr Sethi advocates improving access to effective air filtration. “Air filters need to become more affordable if they are to benefit larger sections of the population.”

He and his hospital team now record patients’ residential addresses and checks air quality of that city as part of the assessment process for heart disease and diabetes. “You can check daily PM2.5 and AQI information through the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which clinicians can use more routinely,” he says.

Acknowledging pollution as a contributing factor can help doctors stay more vigilant, for example by screening people with other risk factors who live in high-pollution areas. “However, we still need better individual data before plugging it into formal medical risk scores, because current studies don’t provide the calibration that would require,” says Dr Misra. But at a policy level, he feels India should include air quality and environmental monitoring in its national chronic disease prevention programmes. “It should also expand public air-monitoring networks down to local neighbourhoods and fund long-term Indian cohort studies, plus studies testing whether cleaner air actually reduces diabetes and allied disease burden,” he says.

The message from both researchers is clear: cleaner air needs to be recognised as part of preventive healthcare. The emerging evidence on diabetes and metabolic health is another reason why India cannot afford to ignore the air its people breathe.