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Air pollution: The unexpected diabetes risk even healthy people cannot ignore

Long-term exposure to PM2.5 is associated with a 10–16% higher risk of Type 2 diabetes for every 10 μg/m³ increase in exposure, finds a new global review

delhi pollutionAcknowledging pollution as a contributing factor can help doctors stay more vigilant, for example by screening people with other risk factors who live in high-pollution areas. (Express photo)
AI Narration
Written by: Rinku Ghosh
8 min readNov 16, 2026 08:39 AM IST First published on: Nov 16, 2026 at 08:19 AM IST

You eat well, exercise regularly, work your muscles, maintain a healthy weight and have no family history of diabetes. You may assume your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes is relatively low. But what if there is another risk factor you cannot easily control — the air you breathe every day, for years, even decades?

Emerging research suggests that chronic exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) may add to the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes even among people who do not necessarily have conventional risk factors. And for a generation of younger people, those who have grown up in heavily polluted cities and are 20-year-olds today, over a decade of exposure has increased their risk of diabetes and cardiovascular risk many times over.

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Rinku
Rinku Ghosh

Rinku Ghosh is the Health Section Lead at Read More

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