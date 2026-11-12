Air pollution near coal power plant ageing women faster than men: IIT study

Women living near a coal-fired power plant in eastern India appear to be ageing faster biologically than men, with the difference particularly pronounced among those exposed to pollution downwind of the plant, according to a new study. Researchers say women could be bearing a double burden of air pollution: emissions from coal-fired power generation outdoors and smoke from cooking with wood, dung and other solid fuels indoors.

The findings point to possible gender differences in the biological impact of prolonged exposure to air pollution, highlighting the need to consider both outdoor and household pollution when designing public health interventions.

The study, conducted jointly by researchers from Karolinska Institutet, Linköping University and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, among other institutions, examined the environmental and biological effects of exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) around the Farakka coal-fired power plant in West Bengal.

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Researchers found that people living downwind of the plant had greater exposure to certain toxic metals, alongside changes in blood-based molecular markers associated with inflammation and cellular energy production.

The most striking finding concerned biological ageing. Using blood tests that estimate biological age based on patterns of gene activity, researchers found that women’s biological age was ahead of men’s, with the difference most evident among those living downwind of the plant.

What was found in the air and blood?

The research was conducted during the winter of 2021–22. Researchers collected ambient air samples from locations upwind and downwind of the Farakka power plant and analysed them for metals and organic pollutants. They also collected blood samples from residents and conducted household surveys to understand cooking practices.

Interestingly, the overall concentration of fine particulate matter was broadly similar on both sides of the plant. However, the chemical composition of the pollution differed. Air samples collected downwind contained higher levels of several metals associated with fuel combustion, including vanadium, iron, thallium and selenium.

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The blood samples revealed another dimension of exposure. Among people living downwind, genes associated with inflammation were more active, while those involved in cellular energy production showed reduced activity. “This pattern is often seen when the body is under long-term stress,” said Dr Ujjwal Neogi, Director of the Centre for Systems Infection Biology at Karolinska Institutet and one of the study’s senior authors.

The study, accepted for publication in Communications Earth and Environment, brings together environmental chemistry and molecular biomarkers to examine the possible biological consequences of air pollution exposure.

Why women may be more vulnerable

Researchers believe household air pollution could be an important part of the gender disparity.

In rural India, a substantial proportion of households continue to rely on solid fuels such as wood and dung for cooking. Women, who often spend more time cooking, may consequently face prolonged exposure to indoor smoke in addition to outdoor pollution.

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More than 800 million people live on the Indo-Gangetic Plain, one of the world’s most polluted regions. The findings underline how overlapping sources of pollution could create a disproportionate health burden for women.

Prof Joyanto Routh from the Department of Thematic Studies, Environmental Change at Linköping University, one of the joint senior authors, said the research brought together the chemistry, health, economics and sustainability dimensions of air pollution in India.

“We documented health impacts and gender disparities. We are continuing to work with our Indian partners on real-time monitoring of ambient and indoor air quality, and ways to reduce exposure,” he said. The findings could also inform air quality measures in Swedish cities, he added.

Researchers caution against drawing causal conclusions

The researchers, however, emphasise that the findings need to be interpreted with caution. The study involved a relatively small group of people and examined their health at a single point in time.

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While the results indicate an association between pollution exposure and changes in biological markers, they cannot establish that air pollution directly caused accelerated biological ageing. “While it was a small study that looked at people at a single point in time, it shows a link between pollution and these changes. While it can’t prove that pollution caused them, larger studies are needed to confirm the findings,” Dr Neogi said.

The researchers are continuing to work with Indian partners on monitoring indoor and outdoor air quality and identifying ways to reduce exposure.