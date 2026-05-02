Air India pilot dies of heart attack hours after medical test: What triggers a cardiac episode without warning?

The death of an Air India first officer in Bali this week has unsettled far more than the aviation community. Here was a 40-year-old pilot, who was medically cleared pre-flight, operated within prescribed duty limits, completed an eight-hour flight, with no publicly known history of disease. He had checked into his hotel during a routine layover, complained of discomfort, had a heart attack and could not be revived despite being rushed to hospital.

So how does someone pronounced fit enough to command an aircraft die of a cardiac event hours later? “The uncomfortable reality is that a heart attack comes like an earthquake, without prior notice, even in people who have every outward marker of health. An electrocardiogram (ECG) may appear normal in a resting state even when the arteries are blocked 70 per cent. So the plaque could rupture and blood would clot around it, creating a bigger block and triggering a heart attack. Besides, there could be an undiagnosed condition, a family history or other behaviour-induced risk factors like lack of sleep and stress, all of which can trigger a chain reaction,” says Dr Ranjan Shetty, lead cardiologist and medical director, Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru. Speaking to The Indian Express, he says, “Just tame your risk factors aggressively.” Excerpts: