Why chemists across India are going on strike on May 20: What is their dispute with e-pharmacies?

The All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), which represents nearly 12.4 lakh chemists, pharmacists and drug distributors across the country, has announced a nationwide strike on May 20. The move is expected to affect medicine supply for the day in several parts of India.

The association says the protest is aimed at drawing attention to regulatory gaps that, according to it, have allowed e-pharmacies and instant medicine delivery platforms to operate without adequate oversight.

The association has demanded that the government withdraw two notifications — GSR 220(E) and GSR 817(E).

It argues that these provisions have effectively allowed online pharmacies to function in a legal grey area, without a comprehensive regulatory framework governing how they verify prescriptions, dispense medicines and are held accountable for violations.

“There is a growing concern about e-pharmacies and instant delivery apps fulfilling wrong or fake prescriptions. And, this has been possible because of the regulatory lacunae left by the drug regulator. We understand that online pharmacies are here to stay, but they should be regulated as rigorously as the brick-and-mortar ones. This is the reason we have asked the government to withdraw the GSR 220 E and GSR 817 E notifications that have allowed these pharmacies to operate in a legal grey zone,” said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of AIOCD.

What is GSR 817(E) and why is it controversial?

GSR 817(E) is a draft notification issued around eight years ago to create a regulatory framework for e-pharmacies in India. It proposed a formal system for registration of online pharmacies, prescription verification norms, operational safeguards and a mechanism to penalise violations.

However, it was never formally notified or withdrawn. According to the chemists’ body, this prolonged uncertainty has meant that e-pharmacies continue to function without a clear legal structure. The association says repeated assurances of review have not translated into concrete action. Singhal said that the GSR 817 E is an eight-year-old draft notification that was never notified or withdrawn — “the review has been going on for years,” he said.

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What about GSR 220(E)?

GSR 220(E) was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic as an emergency measure to allow registered pharmacies to deliver medicines to consumers’ doorsteps.

The chemists’ association contends that while the measure may have been justified during the pandemic, it is now being used by e-pharmacies as a loophole to continue operations without a specific legal framework tailored to online medicine sales. “This was an emergency measure for the pandemic. This notification should now be withdrawn and a proper framework should be established for the e-pharmacies,” says Singhal.

Why are traditional chemists objecting to e-pharmacies?

The association has raised concerns over both patient safety and market competition.

It alleges that some online platforms are dispensing medicines against fake or improperly verified prescriptions, including prescriptions issued by unregistered practitioners. It also argues that deep discounting and predatory pricing by large corporate-backed e-pharmacies are distorting the market. According to the association, discounts sometimes exceeding 50 per cent are not sustainable for smaller brick-and-mortar pharmacies, creating what it describes as unfair competition.

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“The corporations can pump in their profits to offer such discounts but it is not possible for small shops to do that. This leads to unfair competition. We want such practices to be regulated,” said Singhal.

Has the government responded?

Representatives of the chemists’ body met with the apex drug regulator last month.

According to the association, they were assured only that the matter would be reviewed. It says such assurances are inadequate given that discussions around regulating e-pharmacies have been ongoing for years.Officials from the health ministry, however, have said the issue is under consideration.

Will the strike be nationwide?

The health ministry has indicated that some state-level pharmacy associations, including those in West Bengal, may not participate.

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The national association has disputed this claim and maintains that the strike will go ahead across the country.

Will medicine supply be disrupted?

There is a possibility of temporary disruption in medicine availability if participation is widespread.

Patients who rely on regular medication may want to ensure they have adequate supplies in advance of May 20.