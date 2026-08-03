Can’t stop scrolling? AIIMS psychiatrist shares 10 simple ways to cut screen time without quitting your smartphone

It starts innocently enough. You pick up your phone to check one message. Ten minutes later, you’re watching videos you never intended to watch, your tea has gone cold, and you’ve forgotten why you unlocked the screen in the first place. If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Smartphones have become indispensable—but for many, they have also become difficult to put down.

We spoke to Prof. Mamta Sood, Professor of Psychiatry at AIIMS, about recognising unhealthy phone dependence and practical ways to regain control without giving up technology.

The first thing to remember is that smartphones are extremely useful. The problem is not the phone itself but how we use it. Phone dependence resembles other behavioural addictions. Warning signs include constantly checking your phone, feeling anxious or restless when you can’t access it, spending progressively more time on it, losing control over usage, and continuing despite knowing it’s affecting your work, relationships or daily functioning.

A simple question to ask yourself is: Has my phone started interfering with my life? If the answer is yes, it’s time to examine your habits.

Why do smartphones become so difficult to put down?

There are several reasons. Apps are deliberately designed to keep our attention through infinite scrolling, autoplay, notifications and instant rewards. At the same time, people often use phones to cope with stress, boredom, loneliness or anxiety. Social media can also trigger a fear of missing out, making us feel we must constantly stay connected. In many cases, the phone becomes an emotional coping mechanism rather than simply a communication device.

What’s the biggest misconception about reducing phone addiction?

That you have to stop using technology. That’s neither practical nor necessary. Smartphones today help us communicate, navigate, bank, shop, work and organise our lives. The goal isn’t to abandon technology but to become intentional about using it. I often suggest that people begin by listing everything they use their phone for during a typical day. Once you see all those functions on paper, you can distinguish between essential uses and habitual scrolling.

Where should someone begin if they want to cut down their screen time?

Start by using your phone with a purpose. Before unlocking it, know exactly what task you want to complete. Finish that task and put the phone away instead of drifting into social media or videos.

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Then make only one or two small changes at a time. Trying to change everything overnight usually doesn’t work. Practise those changes consistently for several weeks before adding new ones.

Are there simple changes that make a real difference?

Yes, and many of them are surprisingly easy. Turn off non-essential notifications. Hide distracting apps from your home screen. Consider switching your phone to grayscale if colourful icons tempt you to keep checking it. You can even remove social media apps from your phone and access them only on your laptop. The important thing is to create small barriers that interrupt automatic behaviour.

Also Read | Phone addiction: Why looking beyond bans helped teen reclaim his life

You often speak about ‘going analogue.’ What does that mean?

Going analogue doesn’t mean rejecting technology. It means deliberately bringing back some offline activities that screens have replaced.

For example, spend the first 15 to 20 minutes of your morning completely screen-free. Read a physical newspaper, stretch, have your tea peacefully or simply sit quietly. Keep your phone in one designated place at home instead of carrying it everywhere. Make handwritten shopping lists. Visit a neighbourhood shop instead of ordering every small item online. These small changes reduce automatic phone use.

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Many people try a digital detox but fail. Why?

Because they only remove the phone without replacing it. If you decide to spend less time on your screen, you must already know what you’ll do instead. Otherwise, boredom quickly pulls you back.

Replace screen time with planned activities like walking, gardening, reading physical books, cooking, puzzles, board games or hobbies that involve your hands. Schedule short digital breaks during the day —even five minutes away from your phone helps.

Is boredom actually good for the brain?

Absolutely. We’re becoming uncomfortable with quiet moments because our phones constantly stimulate us. But when we allow the mind to rest, important brain networks involved in reflection, memory, creativity and emotional processing become active.

Learning to tolerate boredom again is an important part of recovering a healthier relationship with technology.

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If you had to recommend just one habit that gives the biggest return, what would it be?

Reclaim your sleep. Late-night phone use is one of the most harmful habits because it delays sleep and disrupts the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Sleep is when the brain consolidates memories, regulates emotions and the body repairs itself.

I encourage people to begin winding down at least two hours before bedtime. Keep the bedroom as phone-free as possible and replace late-night scrolling with quieter routines.

Improving your sleep often reduces overall screen time without requiring you to delete apps or give up social media altogether.

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Finally, how do you rewire your mindset?

Don’t think of this as a battle against your phone. Think of it as learning to use one of the most powerful tools ever created in a healthier way. Smartphones are part of modern life and they bring enormous benefits. The aim isn’t perfection, it’s balance. Use the phone as a tool, not as a toy. When you become intentional about how you use it, you gradually regain control over your time, your attention and, ultimately, your well-being.