800,000 harmed by diagnostic errors. Can AI fix it without real world data? Dr Eric Topol explains

AI in medicine has been germinating for at least a decade but what is missing is real world medical world validation for effective diagnosis, according to Dr Eric Topol, top US cardiologist, scientist and author of Super Agers-An Evidence Based Approach to Longevity.

Responding to a query by The Indian Express at a virtual media interaction regarding how Indian patients can build trust on AI driven diagnoses, especially in low resource settings, Dr Topol said that there is limited real-world data for accurate projections. “There is very little compelling data from the ‘real world of medicine, which can be messy’ to test these models. We don’t have them yet for these LLMs (large language models) to give top-notch differential diagnoses. But they keep getting better,” he said.

While he acknowledged the scarcity of data, Dr Topol pointed out that maturation and improvement of these models along with further testing could ensure that diagnoses presented to the clinician were indeed accurate. “As per Johns Hopkins data, in the US, of the 12 million serious diagnostic errors in a year, 800,000 people are either disabled or dead from these diagnostic error estimates, maybe worse in other countries. The problem is AI can help us but we need to have much better accuracy with diagnosis,” he added.

The one thing that has surprised him about AI is the transmission of empathy by LLMs. “See anybody in the world can access chatbots and get good or bad information. What I did not anticipate was transmission of empathy by LLMs. There were 13 studies and AI responses were more empathetic than that of the physician. These machines would not have a clue of what empathy is but are very good at transmitting it through a language better than physicians. So eventually physicians will have to be coached through AI to be more empathetic,” he said.

AI tools for mammogram

Referring to his recent report in The Lancet, where he made a strong case that every mammogram performed globally should include AI support because the latter enhanced accuracy beyond the performance of radiologists, he cited compelling evidence from the follow-up of the Mammography Screening with AI randomised trial. It assessed the reading of two radiologists compared with one radiologist plus an AI algorithm. “The results indicate a new standard-of-care for breast cancer screening,” he said.

The right lens on longevity

For Dr Topol longevity is not just about an extended lifespan but staying healthy in advanced years. “In the US, the average health span ends around age 64–65, when most people develop at least one age-related disease, while the average lifespan is about 79. That leaves roughly a 15-year gap spent in declining health. We now have the capability to predict disease risk in ways that were not possible before. By integrating large-scale, individualised health data, it is increasingly feasible to map a person’s likely health trajectory over the next 20 years. This opens the door to preventive care. Yet, healthcare systems — particularly in the US — are not yet structured enough to take advantage, especially compared to some other high-income countries,” Dr Topol said.

Story continues below this ad

Immunosenescence (immune decline) and inflammaging (chronic inflammation), according to him, are central drivers of aging and chronic diseases, acting as underlying causes rather than just symptoms. He has often emphasised the need to address these processes to extend healthspan, highlighting lifestyle interventions, potential anti-inflammatory treatments like GLP-1 drugs and precision medicine.

Dr Topol said he was excited about the opportunity to prevent age-related diseases in the future and touched upon various aspects like biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease and the capability to predict disease risk in ways that was not possible before. One of the most significant breakthroughs in neuroscience is the biomarker p-Tau217, a blood test that provides an early signal of Alzheimer’s disease risk. Building on this, studies are enrolling high-risk individuals identified through p-Tau217 and randomising them to intensive lifestyle interventions with continuous coaching versus standard care. “Not long ago, we didn’t even have the tools to identify these individuals, let alone design such trials. That shift highlights just how rapidly the field is advancing,” Dr Topol said.

Also Read | Medical AI should be as much about equity as algorithms

Was the US FDA right in reconsidering restrictions on some peptide injections?

Dr Topol believes that such a decision would be “a disaster in the works.” There has been a surge of interest in peptide injections — short chains of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins —marketed for a wide range of conditions. When a peptide is injected subcutaneously, it enters the bloodstream and can have systemic effects. “Yet for most of these compounds, we lack clear evidence of benefit, proper dosing standards or an understanding of long-term risks, especially when multiple peptides are used in combination. Claims that they can meaningfully enhance muscle growth, slow aging, or optimise health are not supported by rigorous data. They have become especially popular among anti-aging enthusiasts, wellness influencers and so-called ‘longevity clinics.’ But we need well-designed clinical trials,” Dr Topol said.