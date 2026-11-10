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After Maharashtra bird flu outbreak, why are poultry farmers seeking H5N1 vaccination?

After 4.13 lakh birds were culled in Maharashtra’s Navapur on April 30, poultry farmers are at a loss. But experts say stronger biosecurity, disease monitoring and better farm management remain essential to preventing future outbreaks

The latest bird flu outbreak in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district has put health authorities on alert as experts warn that H5N1 avian influenza can occasionally infect humans and cause severe respiratory illness. (File Photo)Navapur is a major poultry-producing area, and repeated outbreaks have meant that farmers face the prospect of losing entire flocks. (File Photo)
Written by: Purnima Sah
7 min readNov 10, 2026 12:31 PM IST First published on: Nov 10, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST

The bird flu outbreak reported on April 30 in Navapur taluka of Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district has once again exposed the vulnerability of densely concentrated poultry farms to highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1). The scale of the containment operation was substantial: 4,13,682 layer birds were culled, 24,91,723 eggs destroyed and 5,48,958 kg of poultry feed disposed of.

For farmers, the losses did not end with the destruction of birds and eggs. They also had to undertake litter removal, sanitation and disinfection before restarting operations. The remaining compensation was released only after nearly six months, adding to the financial strain on poultry businesses.

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