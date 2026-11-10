After Maharashtra bird flu outbreak, why are poultry farmers seeking H5N1 vaccination?

The bird flu outbreak reported on April 30 in Navapur taluka of Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district has once again exposed the vulnerability of densely concentrated poultry farms to highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1). The scale of the containment operation was substantial: 4,13,682 layer birds were culled, 24,91,723 eggs destroyed and 5,48,958 kg of poultry feed disposed of.

For farmers, the losses did not end with the destruction of birds and eggs. They also had to undertake litter removal, sanitation and disinfection before restarting operations. The remaining compensation was released only after nearly six months, adding to the financial strain on poultry businesses.

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The delay has revived a demand from the Navapur Poultry Association: allow vaccination against H5N1 in high-risk areas so that outbreaks do not repeatedly result in the destruction of entire flocks. But India’s current disease-control approach does not permit H5N1 vaccination in poultry. Instead, it emphasises preventing the virus from entering farms, detecting infection early and containing outbreaks through culling and movement restrictions.

Why are farmers asking for an H5N1 vaccine?

Navapur is a major poultry-producing area, and repeated outbreaks have meant that farmers face the prospect of losing entire flocks despite investing in birds, feed and infrastructure. Arief Balesaria, president of the Navapur Poultry Association, says the latest delay in compensation has made recovery particularly difficult. “We are asking for training in stronger biosecurity measures and vaccination against the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain,” he says.

In a representation submitted to the state authorities on May 20, the association sought permission to use inactivated H5N1 vaccines in high-risk areas. It called for technical training for farmers, subsidies for bird-proof netting and disinfection systems, stronger surveillance of bird movement along the Navapur border and government-backed poultry insurance. It also sought compensation for destroyed manure and litter, revision of compensation rates and a guaranteed 30-day payout.

Why has India not permitted H5N1 vaccination?

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Bird flu viruses are classified as either highly pathogenic (more dangerous) or low pathogenic (generally less severe), depending on the disease they cause in birds. H5N1 belongs to the highly pathogenic category and can cause severe illness and high mortality in poultry.

The Centre has permitted the commercial use of a vaccine against H9N2, a less dangerous bird flu strain, developed by ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal. However, vaccination against highly pathogenic bird flu, including H5N1, is not currently permitted in India.

Some countries, including China, Vietnam and Egypt, have used vaccination alongside other disease-control measures. France introduced a preventive vaccination programme for commercial ducks in 2023. The World Organisation for Animal Health also recognises vaccination as an additional tool, but says vaccinated birds must continue to be monitored for infection.

At a meeting with scientists and poultry industry representatives in April 2025, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying discussed the possibility of H5N1 vaccination in India. Scientists pointed out that available vaccines cannot provide complete protection. Although they may reduce the amount of virus released by infected birds, they cannot guarantee that vaccinated birds will not catch or spread the infection. The Centre said more research was needed before taking a decision and that work had begun on developing an Indian vaccine.

Dr Sanjay Kachane, Deputy Commissioner, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Nandurbar, says H5N1 vaccines are not available in India and would have to be sourced from abroad. “Preventing contact between poultry and outsiders, wild birds, insects, and other possible carriers remains critical. The tighter the security, the less chances of infection. Biosecurity guidelines are there but are not implemented at the ground level,” he says.

Why are poultry farms vulnerable?

Parizad Baria-Unwalla, Producer Engagement Lead (India) at Global Food Partners, says the biggest problem is not a lack of awareness but the failure to follow basic safety measures regularly. People, vehicles and equipment can carry the virus into poultry farms, she says.

“Farm entry points often lack designated areas where visitors and workers can change into farm-only footwear and clothing. Outside footwear can carry contamination from roads or other farms. Service providers, including vaccination teams, beak-trimming crews and suppliers, may visit several farms in a day, making proper entry, cleaning and disinfection procedures essential. Within farms, workers may also move between sheds housing birds of different ages without adequate separation between clean and potentially contaminated areas,” Baria-Unwalla explains.

Water is another possible source of infection. Bore wells, storage tanks and drinking-water pipes can be exposed to wild birds, rats and other animals. In poultry hubs such as Navapur, where farms are located close to one another, an infection at one farm can quickly spread to neighbouring units.

Most preventive measures are already known and do not necessarily require large investments. The bigger challenge is following them every day, rather than introducing them only after an outbreak.

Baria-Unwalla recommends fencing farm boundaries and allowing entry through a single controlled gate. Visitors should be registered and change into farm-only footwear and clothing. Each poultry shed should have separate footwear, handwashing facilities and properly maintained disinfectant footbaths to reduce the risk of carrying infection inside.

Vehicles should remain outside poultry areas wherever possible. Those that need to enter should be cleaned and disinfected. Feed and drinking water must be protected from wild birds and rodents. Farms should also clean and disinfect sheds between batches of birds and allow them to dry before introducing new flocks. Dead birds must be removed quickly and disposed of safely.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying’s action plan recommends disinfectant footbaths, visitor records, rat-control stations and keeping a three-metre strip around poultry sheds free of vegetation. Baria-Unwalla says that while many farms clean sheds between batches, measures such as checking visitors, changing footwear before entering sheds, protecting water sources from rodents and removing dead birds daily are not followed consistently.

How do animal welfare and productivity affect disease prevention?

The health of poultry also depends on everyday farm conditions. Long-term stress can weaken birds’ ability to fight infections, reduce their food intake and affect egg production. Overcrowding increases stress, while poor ventilation can cause ammonia, a harmful gas released from poultry waste, to build up inside sheds. High ammonia levels can damage birds’ respiratory systems and increase illness and mortality.

Baria-Unwalla says ammonia levels should be kept below 15 parts per million at bird height. Adequate space, good ventilation, dry litter and regular monitoring are therefore important for both bird health and productivity. She cautions that cage-free housing does not automatically mean healthier conditions. A poorly ventilated shed with birds on litter floors can have worse air quality than a well-managed cage-based farm.

“India needs to move from a reactive disease-control approach to a more coordinated system. Every farm should have a written outbreak-response plan and a veterinary-guided surveillance and testing protocol before an outbreak occurs. This should cover whom to notify, routine risk-based sampling, restricting movement on and off the farm, isolating affected sheds and safely handling and disposing of dead birds. Such emergency plans, she says, are not yet common, particularly on small and medium-sized farms,” Baria-Unwalla adds.