How to adopt these five yoga routines, cleanse your body of toxins and restore your gut health

Many people are not aware of Shatkarmas in yoga and how they remove toxins and imbalances from the three bodily humours — mucus, bile and gas. Excess mucus can block the respiratory tract, gas can affect smooth functioning of the alimentary canal and excess bile can affect the functioning of the visceral systems.

Just as you service your cars and machines, your body also needs to be serviced and cleansed every now and then. Hatha Yoga begins with the following cleansing methods.

How to do the Neti?

This practice has gained popularity because of increase in pollution levels as well as the recent Coronavirus pandemic. You will need a Neti pot, which is available for purchase online and in many stores.

Steps:

1. Fill the pot with lukewarm saline water.

2. Bend over a wash basin with the Neti pot in your left hand.

3. Tilt your head to the right so that you are looking diagonally up to some point on your left. Fix the spout of the pot in the left nostril.

4. Breathe through the mouth and tilt the pot so that water flows from the left nostril and comes out through the right nostril.

5. Continue this till the pot is half-empty.

6. Then, keeping your head tilted to the right, close the right nostril and blow gently through the left nostril so that any remaining water clears off.

7. Repeat the same process with the left nostril by tilting your head to the left, holding the now half-empty pot in your right hand and pouring water from the right nostril so that the water flows out through the left nostril, all the while breathing through the mouth.

8. Clear the nostril by keeping the head titled, closing the left nostril and gently blowing through the right nostril.

9. Finally, keep your head straight, bend over the wash basin and blow gently through both nostrils.

Neti may be practised every day for a whole month in the beginning and reduced to twice a week later. Those who suffer from sinusitis, colds, nosebleeds, headaches or strained eyes may practise Neti everyday till they get some relief.

What is Kunjal Kriya

This practice involves drinking water and then regurgitating it. Helps in controlling indigestion or acidity.

Steps:

1. Stand near a wash basin.

2. Make at least six glasses worth of warm, saline water and keep it near the basin in a jug.

3. Drink four to six glasses of this water in a row.

4. At some point, you will feel nauseous and will not be able to drink anymore. You will feel the pressure of the water and

spontaneously vomit it out. If you still feel full but are not able to vomit more, you may put your fingers into the throat to induce vomiting.

Besides cleaning the stomach, this exercise activates the vagus nerve and releases pent up emotions. You should rest and have light, non- spicy food on the day you do this cleansing practice.

Varisara Dhauti or Shankprakshalan

Shankprakshalan is a three-in-one cleansing technique for the whole body. It incorporates the cleansing of both the intestines with hydro-therapy followed by the Kunjal Kriya and Neti. This must not be done during the monsoon season or extremely warm or cold weather. Any extreme climate is not the right time to do this practice. If you are suffering from ailments like cough, cold, fever, or upset stomach, you must wait for it to get resolved. This practice must not be done by pregnant women or people with high blood pressure, heart problems, ulcers or kidney problems. You must do this practice on such a day when you can control your diet and schedule. Thus, doing it on a Sunday or a day off makes the most sense.

Once you start the cleansing process, you must complete it entirely without getting distracted. If you stop at any point, you may end up digesting the water which will defeat the purpose of the practice. This does not mean that you should hasten or rush through the practice. It is essential that you do it in a relaxed manner.

Steps:

1. Prepare at least eight to ten glasses of warm saline water.

2. Drink two glasses of this water, then do five to seven rounds of the following asanas in the order mentioned below:

• Tadasana

• Triyak Tadasana

• Kati Chakrasana

• Triyak Bhujang asana (Bhujang asana with body twisting)

• Udarkarshasana

Repeat the process of drinking water and doing the sets of asanas till you feel the urge to have a bowel movement. At this stage, you can stop drinking water and doing the asanas. Keep going to the loo till your bowels are empty and only clear water is expelled. This indicates that any waste matter stuck to the intestine walls has been excreted.

As cautioned above, you should only have moong dal khichdi, seasoned with the least bit of salt but a lot of ghee. You should avoid all other kinds of foods and only consume this khichdi for all meals. You must avoid alcohol and spicy, non-vegetarian or acidic foods.

Those who find it difficult to drink two glasses of water at once can drink one glass between the sets of asanas. The quantities of salt in the water may also be reduced.

Once the practice is over, do the Shavasana but make sure that you don’t drift off to sleep. The asanas are so designed that performing them regulates the various digestive organs, stimulates intestinal peristalsis, opens the different valves, like the pyloric and ileocecal valves at the outlet of the stomach and of the small intestine respectively, and finally the sphincter at the anus. The benefits of this full body cleansing are manifold. It clears the digestive tract and rejuvenates the entire digestive system. This practice is used to control diabetes. It expels excess mucus and purifies the blood. These benefits ultimately strengthen your immune system.

The right way to do Kapalbhati

Kapalbhati involves repeated, forceful exhalation with short, passive and involuntary inhalation. Initially, to ensure that you are doing it correctly, place the left hand on the navel area and feel its sudden inward compression with every forceful exhalation and its return to its normal state with the passive inhalation. It helps to know that you are exhaling properly. People who have faulty breathing patterns inflate the stomach with exhalation and deflate with inhalation. They have to be taught to do the reverse which is the correct way.

When you breathe normally, inhalation needs effort while exhalation is automatic. In Kapalbhati, you reverse this process. When we inhale, the cerebrospinal fluid in the brain is compressed and when we exhale, it is decompressed. When we breathe normally, this happens about 14 times per minute. But with Kapalbhati, the rate at which the brain gets decompressed increases due to increased forceful exhalations. As a result of practising Kapalbhati, you expel more carbon dioxide from the lungs and waste gases from the cells.

You may start your practice with a small number of rounds and gradually increase it to fifty. The best time to practise Kapalbhati is immediately after asanas and Shavasana.

Why is Trataka important?

Trataka is best practised at night before sleeping. It clears your mind and body of all the emotional ups and downs, stress and tension that you may have accumulated during the day. It improves the quality of your sleep by cleaning up the deeper levels of your subconscious and unconscious.

Steps:

1. Sit in any meditative pose. Relax your whole body.

2. Keep your back straight and centre yourself by observing the natural inflow and outflow of your breath.

3. Keep the symbol that you want to focus on at eye level and at arm’s length or two feet away. If your symbol is a candle flame, ensure that there is no breeze and that the candle flame is steady. For those suffering from eye ailments like a developing cataract or astigmatism, it is better to focus on a black dot.

4. Keeping your eyes relaxed, stare at a point just above the wick at the centre of the flame. When your eyes start to sting or water, gently shut them.

6. Then close your eyes and gaze at the space between the centre of the eyebrow. Most of the time you will see a blue light or an image of the flame going up and down. Try to steady the image and make it sharper. (You may not see anything in the beginning, but don’t get disheartened by this. With practice, you will be able to see the image. The more relaxed and focussed you are, the faster you will get the result.) This makes up the first round.

7. Rest for a bit and then resume the practice.

8. Do three rounds in the beginning. Later, you can go up to five or however many rounds you are comfortable with.

(Kamini Bobde is a Kundalini practitioner who follows the Swami Satyananda Saraswati tradition of yoga. She is the author of Kundalini Yoga for All: Unlock the Power of Your Body and Brain. Published by Penguin)