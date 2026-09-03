Actor Rashmika Mandanna modifies plank workout: Why this builds your core strength

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shown how a simple plank can be made more challenging with controlled movement. In a workout video shared on her birthday, she performed a plank with her elbows resting on a workout ball, slowly moving back and forth while maintaining her balance. The unstable surface adds an extra challenge, requiring greater control and stability through the core rather than relying on speed or momentum.

When it comes to core workouts, you don’t always need complicated exercises or long routines. The humble plank can do a lot of the work. Add controlled movements to it, and you have a simple but effective way to challenge your core.

Planks involve lying face-down, then lifting your body onto your forearms and toes, keeping your body in a straight line. “Controlled plank variations are plank exercises in which you add a movement — such as lifting an arm, raising a leg, tapping the opposite shoulder or bringing a knee forward — while keeping the rest of your body as steady as possible. The focus isn’t on speed. It’s on stability, precision and control,” says fitness expert Dr Mickey Mehta.

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So, what exactly is a controlled plank variation?

A traditional plank involves holding your body in a strong, stable position. A controlled variation takes that position a step further by introducing movement. “For instance, during a plank shoulder tap, you lift one hand and touch the opposite shoulder before switching sides. Your arms are moving, but your torso should remain as stable as possible,” adds Dr Mehta.

Other examples include plank leg raises, shoulder taps, low knee-to-elbow movements, alternating arm reaches, side plank with leg lifts and slow plank walks. What makes these exercises “controlled” is the way they are performed. The movement is slow and deliberate rather than fast or jerky.

How do they work the core?

Your core has an important job beyond simply helping you perform abdominal exercises. It helps stabilise your trunk and keeps your body balanced when you move.

Controlled plank variations put that function to work. “When you lift one arm or leg, your body naturally wants to shift, rotate or lose balance. Your core muscles have to engage to keep your torso steady. In other words, your limbs move while your core works to keep the body under control,” says Dr Mehta. This makes plank variations useful for developing core stability and body control.

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They train the core to resist movement

One of the key benefits of plank variations is that they teach the core to resist unnecessary movement. For example, when you perform a shoulder tap, your hips may want to swing from side to side. Keeping them steady requires your abdominal and surrounding muscles to work harder. Similarly, lifting one leg challenges your body to maintain a stable pelvis instead of allowing it to rotate.

They involve more than just the abs

Although you may feel the exercise primarily in your abdominal area, a well-performed plank involves several muscle groups working together. “The shoulders, arms, back, hips and legs all contribute to maintaining the position. That’s why controlled plank exercises can feel surprisingly demanding even though they don’t involve large movements,” says Dr Mehta.

Why slow and controlled is better

The temptation with many exercises is to move quickly and count repetitions. With plank variations, rushing can make it easier to lose proper form. “A slower pace gives you more time to maintain your posture and control each movement. Instead of thinking about how many repetitions you can complete, focus on body control and stability,” explains the expert.

He advises a simple discipline. Keep your abdomen gently braced, maintain a stable torso and avoid allowing your lower back to sag. When moving an arm or leg, try to prevent the rest of your body from following the movement unnecessarily. And remember to breathe.

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If a particular variation causes you to lose control, switch to an easier version. You can always progress as your strength and stability improve.

You don’t need a complicated routine

Controlled plank variations can easily fit into a short workout. “You could choose two or three variations and perform them for a manageable number of repetitions or brief holds. Rest between exercises and focus on maintaining good technique. Beginners can make the exercises easier by supporting the knees or using an elevated surface. More experienced exercisers can gradually increase the challenge by using longer holds or more demanding variations,” says Dr Mehta.

When performed with control and good form, even a simple plank variation can make your core work hard.