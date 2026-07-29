Actor Rashami Desai lost weight by walking more on holiday: Here’s why it really works

Actor Rashami Desai recently revealed that she shed a few kilos simply by walking more during her travels. There was no punishing workout routine or strict fitness regimen — just hours spent exploring on foot. While that may sound too simple to make a difference, her experience highlights an important truth: consistent, everyday movement can have a powerful impact on weight and overall health.

Walking alone isn’t a miracle solution, nor does travel automatically lead to weight loss. But holidays often create the perfect environment for healthier habits—more movement, less sitting, better sleep and lower stress. Together, these seemingly small changes can improve metabolism and contribute to gradual, sustainable weight loss.

Why walking deserves more credit

Walking is one of the most underrated forms of physical activity. Every step helps improve blood circulation, supports better breathing and keeps the body’s metabolism active. Unlike high-intensity workouts, walking is easy on the joints, requires no special equipment and can be sustained over a lifetime. That is precisely what makes it so effective.

When we run our morbid obesity management programmes, we don’t ask patients to chase a particular step count. Instead, we encourage them to develop a routine of walking before breakfast, before lunch and before dinner. Also, don’t underestimate the power of a post-meal walk. A brisk 10–15-minute walk after breakfast, lunch or dinner can help blunt blood sugar spikes, improve digestion and increase daily calorie burn. Over time, this simple habit can support both weight management and metabolic health.

These short walks spread across the day help interrupt long periods of sitting and encourage the body to use energy more efficiently. Over time, this simple habit has produced consistently encouraging results.

As fitness improves, walking can become the foundation for other activities such as yoga, which builds strength, flexibility, balance and mindfulness. Some experts also believe that combining walking with massage therapy may aid recovery and improve overall wellbeing.

Why holidays often lead to weight loss

Many people notice they return from a holiday feeling lighter, even without following a formal exercise programme. That’s because travel naturally increases Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT) — the calories the body burns through everyday movement outside planned workouts. Whether you’re walking through museums, sightseeing, climbing stairs, shopping or simply exploring a new city, you’re likely to be moving for hours without thinking about exercise. These extra movements add up, increasing daily calorie expenditure in a way that’s both effortless and sustainable.

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It’s not just the walking

Walking is only one part of the story. Weight is influenced by a range of factors, including diet, sleep, stress, hydration, hormones and overall lifestyle. Interestingly, travel often improves several of these at the same time.

People tend to spend more time outdoors, get more natural sunlight, disconnect from work pressures and sleep better. Meals may be more relaxed, and despite the occasional indulgence, many people consume fewer ultra-processed foods than they do during a busy work week. Together, these changes create an environment that supports healthier metabolism.

How to recreate those holiday habits at home

The good news is that you don’t need to be on vacation to enjoy the same benefits. Make walking a regular part of your day instead of treating it as a separate workout. Take a short walk before meals, use the stairs whenever possible and avoid sitting for long stretches. Even a few minutes of stretching, yoga or simple bodyweight exercises can complement your walking routine.

It’s equally important to pay attention to the basics. Spend some time outdoors each day, soak up natural sunlight, practise a few minutes of deep breathing, stay well hydrated and prioritise good-quality sleep. Building your meals around fresh, minimally processed foods while limiting sugary and heavily processed options can further support your health goals.

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Small habits, lasting results

The biggest lesson from Rashami Desai’s experience isn’t that walking alone is a shortcut to weight loss. Rather, it shows how powerful small, consistent habits can be when they become part of everyday life.

Weight management rarely comes down to one activity or one diet. It is the cumulative effect of moving more, eating mindfully, sleeping well and managing stress that delivers lasting results. Walking may be the simplest of these habits, but for many people, it is also the easiest place to begin and often the one that makes the biggest difference over time.

(Dr Mehta is a holistic health expert)