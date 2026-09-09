Actor Rajesh Sharma’s health scare: How diabetes can worsen skin infection

Actor Rajesh Sharma has said his recent health scare was linked not to an insect bite, as earlier reported, but to a long-standing skin condition on his right leg that worsened when his blood sugar levels became very high.

His experience highlights an important but often overlooked link between diabetes and infections: when blood sugar remains poorly controlled, the body’s ability to fight infection and repair damaged tissue can be compromised.

High blood sugar can weaken the body’s defence against infection

“One of the ways diabetes affects the body is by interfering with the immune system. Persistently high blood sugar can make white blood cells less effective, making it harder for the body to fight bacteria and other infections. People with diabetes are, therefore, more prone to certain infections, including skin infections,” says Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi.