Actor Rajesh Sharma’s health scare: How diabetes can worsen skin infection

Actor Rajesh Sharma has said his recent health scare was linked not to an insect bite, as earlier reported, but to a long-standing skin condition on his right leg that worsened when his blood sugar levels became very high.
His experience highlights an important but often overlooked link between diabetes and infections: when blood sugar remains poorly controlled, the body’s ability to fight infection and repair damaged tissue can be compromised.
“One of the ways diabetes affects the body is by interfering with the immune system. Persistently high blood sugar can make white blood cells less effective, making it harder for the body to fight bacteria and other infections. People with diabetes are, therefore, more prone to certain infections, including skin infections,” says Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi.
This can create a difficult cycle. An infection can push blood sugar even higher, while very high blood sugar can make it harder for the body to control the infection.
High blood sugar can also affect blood vessels and nerves over time. Reduced blood flow means fewer oxygen and nutrients may reach damaged tissue, slowing the healing process. Nerve damage can reduce sensation, particularly in the feet and legs, meaning a wound or skin injury may go unnoticed for longer. As a result, a cut, sore, ulcer or existing skin problem can take longer to heal and may be more likely to become infected.
“Uncontrolled diabetes can significantly change the way the body responds to even a pre-existing skin problem. High glucose levels can also affect small blood vessels and nerves, which can compromise circulation, sensation and healing, particularly in the legs and feet. Therefore, a longstanding skin condition that may have been relatively stable can become inflamed, infected or difficult to heal when diabetes becomes severely uncontrolled. In some cases, what may initially appear to be a local skin problem can become more serious and require hospital-based treatment,” explains Dr Chaturvedi.
In people with diabetes, infections involving the feet and lower legs can become particularly difficult to treat when blood sugar is poorly controlled. The combination of impaired immune response, poor circulation and nerve damage can allow an infection to persist or worsen.
That does not mean every infection in a person with diabetes will become severe. “However, very high blood sugar can act as an important factor in worsening an existing condition and can slow down recovery. When there is a sudden change in chronic skin lesion, increasing redness or swelling, pain, discharge, ulceration or a wound that is not healing, both the skin condition and blood glucose levels need to be assessed promptly. Getting the diabetes back under control is an important part of managing the underlying problem and preventing further complications,” advises Dr Chaturvedi.
For someone with diabetes, a wound or skin problem that becomes increasingly red, swollen, warm or painful deserves medical attention. Fever, pus or a wound that is not healing are also warning signs. Watch out for darkening tissue, red streaks, blisters, fever, chills, shaking, marked weakness or confusion.
Keeping blood glucose within the recommended range is an important part of preventing diabetes-related complications.