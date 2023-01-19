42-year-old safe after massive heart attack, had no diabetes or hypertension but 100 per cent blockage

A silent and sudden heart attack can even happen without any underlying conditions of diabetes, hypertension or cholesterol. A 42-year-old man from Delhi, who was driving to a family event, suffered a massive cardiac arrest after complaining of discomfort and was found to have almost 100 per cent blockage in the arteries. But he was saved in the nick of time with angioplasty procedures.

The man was first taken to a local hospital, where he collapsed following a cardiogenic shock. He was put on a ventilator and given CPR and multiple shock treatments repeatedly to revive his heart’s function, but nothing helped improve his condition. He was then transferred to the Emergency Room (ER) of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in an unconscious and critical condition. He was on ventilatory support and was given CPR continuously even in the ambulance.

Says Dr Amit Mittal, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, “On shifting to Apollo, he was taken to the cardiac Cath Lab where immediate angiography was done. It showed 99-100 per cent blockage in the main artery (LAD) of the heart. An immediate angiography and angioplasty of the blocked vessel was done. After this procedure, his heart rhythm and function stabilised and normalised. He was taken off from ventilator support after two days of the procedure. He was discharged when his heart function went up to 30 per cent. His heart function has now normalised up to 60 per cent.”

Dr Mukesh Goel, Senior Consultant, Cardio Thoracic Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, adds, “This was an extremely critical case since the patient’s condition was deteriorating every minute. He was in a state of repeated cardiac arrests (ventricular fibrillation) and despite multiple shock treatments and CPR, his condition was not stabilising. When he was being transferred to Apollo, it was important for us to act fast. Even during the procedure of angioplasty, we were continuously massaging him and administering shocks.”

This man, says Dr Goel, is a typical case of a silent heart attack in a younger patient. “Your arteries may have a 30 to 40 per cent plaque, which is not sufficient to produce symptoms during routine activity. Your cholesterol levels may be normal too or may not be as threatening. But some trigger, like stress for example, may cause the plaque to crack up on the surface. This causes the blood to clot over it and this clot may grow big in no time, shutting off blood supply to the arteries,” he explains.

The patient is now on medication, blood thinners and cholesterol-reducing drugs, to lower his risk factors given such an episode. He is now modifying his lifestyle, practising diet control and walking. “After three months, he can do 30 to 40 minutes of cycling or a brisk walk (3 to 4 km), which should keep him in a rhythm for the rest of his life,” says Dr Goel.