By 2050, one in five Indians will be over 60: Why is that a silver lining?

India is getting older, much faster than many people realise. By 2050, one in every five Indians will be over the age of 60. While the numbers raise obvious concerns about healthcare, pensions and caregiving, ageing doesn’t have to be seen only as a burden. Experts say that with the right policies, India’s growing elderly population could become one of its greatest untapped assets. The key, they say, lies in creating age-friendly workplaces, strengthening social security and healthcare, and tapping into the experience of older adults rather than sidelining them.

“Flexible work arrangements and tackling age discrimination in the service sector can help us unlock the ‘silver dividend’ by making better use of the knowledge, skills and professional wisdom of retired people,” says Prof T.V. Sekher of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), who led the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI).

India’s largest scientific study, conducted by IIPS with funding from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is currently entering its next phase. The second wave of LASI is in its final stages, with findings expected later this year. The long-term goal is ambitious: to follow the same group of older adults for nearly three decades and understand how India’s ageing story unfolds.

A demographic shift unlike any before

India is ageing faster than ever. In 2022, around 140 million Indians—about 10% of the population—were aged 60 years and above. By 2050, that number is expected to more than double to 340 million, accounting for one in every five Indians.

The transition will happen even sooner in southern states, where older adults are expected to make up nearly 20% of the population by 2036. At the same time, India’s disease burden has shifted from childhood illnesses to chronic diseases associated with ageing, making elder care one of the country’s biggest public health priorities.

Hidden health burden

LASI’s findings reveal that many health conditions among older Indians remain undiagnosed or inadequately treated. For instance, while 14% of older adults reported having diabetes, blood tests conducted as part of the survey showed the actual prevalence was closer to 18%, suggesting many people are living with the disease without knowing it.

Similarly, 35% of older Indians reported cardiovascular disease, but hypertension remains poorly managed. According to LASI, more than one-third of elderly people with hypertension are inadequately treated, while one in ten receives no treatment at all.

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India’s elderly also face a double burden of malnutrition. Around 27% are underweight, while 22% are overweight or obese, highlighting the coexistence of undernutrition and lifestyle-related diseases.

Functional decline is another growing concern. Nearly 14% of older adults reported difficulty performing at least two basic daily activities, such as getting out of bed, bathing, dressing or eating, pointing to the increasing need for caregiving support.

Mental health remains one of the most neglected aspects of ageing. LASI estimates that 8% of older adults suffer from severe depression, while nearly nine million elderly Indians are living with dementia.

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From ageing burden to silver dividend

While population ageing undoubtedly increases demand for healthcare, caregiving and financial support, experts argue that it also presents an enormous opportunity.

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Many retirees remain healthy, experienced and willing to contribute. Yet age discrimination often keeps them out of the workforce. “We need to move beyond seeing ageing only as a welfare issue,” Prof Sekher says. “Older adults have enormous economic and social value. Policies should promote active and healthy ageing while encouraging lifelong learning and digital literacy.”

He says flexible work arrangements, part-time employment and consulting opportunities can help experienced professionals remain economically active while easing labour shortages in several sectors. At the same time, stronger family support systems and better social security will become increasingly important as traditional caregiving structures continue to change.

Policy steps in the right direction

Experts say several recent government initiatives acknowledge India’s changing demographic reality. The expansion of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to provide health insurance for all citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income, is seen as a significant step towards improving healthcare access for senior citizens.

The National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE) is also working to strengthen geriatric care services in public hospitals. Some states, including Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, have increased old-age pensions to between ₹3,200 and ₹4,000 per month for economically vulnerable seniors. However, Prof Sekher notes that many states still provide social pensions of less than ₹600 per month, which are inadequate to meet even basic living expenses.

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Kerala has also established a dedicated Department for Elderly Persons, recognising the growing importance of senior citizens in the state’s demographic profile.

If India can invest in healthy ageing, reduce age discrimination, strengthen social security and create opportunities for seniors to remain active, its demographic transition could become one of its greatest economic assets — the much-talked-about silver dividend.