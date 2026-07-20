By 2050, one in five Indians will be over 60: Why is that a silver lining?

A landmark ageing study highlights rising health challenges — and why India’s seniors could become its next growth engine

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readJul 20, 2026 12:00 PM IST
ageingMore than one-third of elderly people with hypertension are inadequately treated, while one in ten receives no treatment at all. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India is getting older, much faster than many people realise. By 2050, one in every five Indians will be over the age of 60. While the numbers raise obvious concerns about healthcare, pensions and caregiving, ageing doesn’t have to be seen only as a burden. Experts say that with the right policies, India’s growing elderly population could become one of its greatest untapped assets. The key, they say, lies in creating age-friendly workplaces, strengthening social security and healthcare, and tapping into the experience of older adults rather than sidelining them.

“Flexible work arrangements and tackling age discrimination in the service sector can help us unlock the ‘silver dividend’ by making better use of the knowledge, skills and professional wisdom of retired people,” says Prof T.V. Sekher of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), who led the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI).

India’s largest scientific study, conducted by IIPS with funding from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is currently entering its next phase. The second wave of LASI is in its final stages, with findings expected later this year. The long-term goal is ambitious: to follow the same group of older adults for nearly three decades and understand how India’s ageing story unfolds.

Also Read | Experts Explain | For ageing India, why climate change poses a public health threat

A demographic shift unlike any before

India is ageing faster than ever. In 2022, around 140 million Indians—about 10% of the population—were aged 60 years and above. By 2050, that number is expected to more than double to 340 million, accounting for one in every five Indians.

The transition will happen even sooner in southern states, where older adults are expected to make up nearly 20% of the population by 2036. At the same time, India’s disease burden has shifted from childhood illnesses to chronic diseases associated with ageing, making elder care one of the country’s biggest public health priorities.

Hidden health burden

LASI’s findings reveal that many health conditions among older Indians remain undiagnosed or inadequately treated. For instance, while 14% of older adults reported having diabetes, blood tests conducted as part of the survey showed the actual prevalence was closer to 18%, suggesting many people are living with the disease without knowing it.

Don't Miss | Can movie-watching, concerts and museum visits keep you young? What a new study says

Similarly, 35% of older Indians reported cardiovascular disease, but hypertension remains poorly managed. According to LASI, more than one-third of elderly people with hypertension are inadequately treated, while one in ten receives no treatment at all.

Story continues below this ad

India’s elderly also face a double burden of malnutrition. Around 27% are underweight, while 22% are overweight or obese, highlighting the coexistence of undernutrition and lifestyle-related diseases.

Functional decline is another growing concern. Nearly 14% of older adults reported difficulty performing at least two basic daily activities, such as getting out of bed, bathing, dressing or eating, pointing to the increasing need for caregiving support.

Mental health remains one of the most neglected aspects of ageing. LASI estimates that 8% of older adults suffer from severe depression, while nearly nine million elderly Indians are living with dementia.

Must Read | How vision loss can affect memory, mobility and mental health as we age

From ageing burden to silver dividend

While population ageing undoubtedly increases demand for healthcare, caregiving and financial support, experts argue that it also presents an enormous opportunity.

Story continues below this ad

Many retirees remain healthy, experienced and willing to contribute. Yet age discrimination often keeps them out of the workforce. “We need to move beyond seeing ageing only as a welfare issue,” Prof Sekher says. “Older adults have enormous economic and social value. Policies should promote active and healthy ageing while encouraging lifelong learning and digital literacy.”

He says flexible work arrangements, part-time employment and consulting opportunities can help experienced professionals remain economically active while easing labour shortages in several sectors. At the same time, stronger family support systems and better social security will become increasingly important as traditional caregiving structures continue to change.

Policy steps in the right direction

Experts say several recent government initiatives acknowledge India’s changing demographic reality. The expansion of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to provide health insurance for all citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income, is seen as a significant step towards improving healthcare access for senior citizens.

The National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE) is also working to strengthen geriatric care services in public hospitals. Some states, including Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, have increased old-age pensions to between ₹3,200 and ₹4,000 per month for economically vulnerable seniors. However, Prof Sekher notes that many states still provide social pensions of less than ₹600 per month, which are inadequate to meet even basic living expenses.

Story continues below this ad
Opinion | Yoga for healthy ageing: Adding life to years

Kerala has also established a dedicated Department for Elderly Persons, recognising the growing importance of senior citizens in the state’s demographic profile.

If India can invest in healthy ageing, reduce age discrimination, strengthen social security and create opportunities for seniors to remain active, its demographic transition could become one of its greatest economic assets — the much-talked-about silver dividend.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
twitter

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments