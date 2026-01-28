Only 2 Nipah cases in Bengal, 196 contacts negative, says health ministry after Asian airports ramp up screening

Govt has reserve of monoclonal antibodies; these must be administered in the early stages of the disease

google-preferred-btn
In this photograph provided by the public relations department of the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Quarantine doctors watch thermal scanning of travelers from west Bengal, India at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakarn, Thailand, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Public relations department of Suvarnabhumi International Airport via AP)Quarantine doctors watch thermal scanning of travelers from West Bengal at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakarn, Thailand, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. (Public relations department of Suvarnabhumi International Airport via AP)

As airports in Thailand, Taiwan and Nepal reintroduced COVID-style health checks following reports of Nipah virus cases in India, the Union Health Ministry clarified that only two cases had been reported in Bengal since last December. All the contacts linked to them have tested negative.

“It has been observed that speculative and incorrect figures regarding Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) cases are being circulated in certain sections of the media. In this context, it is clarified that, as per reports received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), only two confirmed cases of Nipah Virus Disease have been reported from West Bengal from December last year till date. Following confirmation of these two cases, the Government of India, in close coordination with the Government of West Bengal, initiated prompt and comprehensive public health measures in accordance with established protocols,” the health ministry note said.

It further clarified that a total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases had been identified, traced, monitored and tested. “All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah Virus Disease. Enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing and field investigations were undertaken through coordinated efforts of Central and State health agencies, which ensured timely containment of the cases. No additional Nipah Virus Disease cases have been detected so far,” it said.

Also Read | Nipah virus: Advanced ‘mobile laboratory’ from Pune NIV sent to West Bengal as virus hits health care workers

Nipah is a viral infection that mainly affects animals such as bats, pigs, dogs and horses, but can jump to humans who come in contact with infected animals and cause serious illness. It can be transmitted through food items such as fruit or date palm sap that has been contaminated with bodily fluids of an infected animal, usually bats. Nipah usually presents as fever and swelling of the brain and can be highly fatal. However, the disease is not as transmissible as Covid-19 or influenza and is unlikely to cause a huge number of infections in a short time.

Insisting that the situation is under constant monitoring and all necessary public health measures are in place, the ministry said the public and media should “rely only on verified information released by official sources and to refrain from spreading unverified or speculative reports.”

As for preparedness, the government has a modest reserve of monoclonal antibodies that it had imported from Australia during the Nipah outbreak in Kerala last year. While the monoclonal antibody hasn’t gone through human trials to prove effectiveness against Nipah, the government has allowed its use on compassionate grounds. There is no effective treatment available for the disease which kills 40% to 75% of those it infects.

Each infected person will need two doses. The monoclonal antibody has to be administered in the early stages of the disease, because it does not work once a person already has brain swelling called encephalitis.

Story continues below this ad

In latest research, monoclonal antibodies have emerged as a promising treatment for Nipah virus, designed to block the virus from entering host cells by targeting its F protein (fusion protein) or G protein (glycoprotein), with certain candidates like MBP1F5 and m102.4 showing success in preclinical models, including preventing lethal infections in non-human primates. However, ongoing research and human trials are needed for widespread availability. These therapies aim to reduce viral load early in infection, offering a critical defence against the high fatality rate of Nipah.

Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
twitter

Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, have seen protests by groups claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)
Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
foods
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
For the iPhone 18 Pro, the most interesting rumour is the variable aperture camera. (Image: X/AppleLeaker)
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement