Only 2 Nipah cases in Bengal, 196 contacts negative, says health ministry after Asian airports ramp up screening

As airports in Thailand, Taiwan and Nepal reintroduced COVID-style health checks following reports of Nipah virus cases in India, the Union Health Ministry clarified that only two cases had been reported in Bengal since last December. All the contacts linked to them have tested negative.

“It has been observed that speculative and incorrect figures regarding Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) cases are being circulated in certain sections of the media. In this context, it is clarified that, as per reports received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), only two confirmed cases of Nipah Virus Disease have been reported from West Bengal from December last year till date. Following confirmation of these two cases, the Government of India, in close coordination with the Government of West Bengal, initiated prompt and comprehensive public health measures in accordance with established protocols,” the health ministry note said.

It further clarified that a total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases had been identified, traced, monitored and tested. “All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah Virus Disease. Enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing and field investigations were undertaken through coordinated efforts of Central and State health agencies, which ensured timely containment of the cases. No additional Nipah Virus Disease cases have been detected so far,” it said.

Nipah is a viral infection that mainly affects animals such as bats, pigs, dogs and horses, but can jump to humans who come in contact with infected animals and cause serious illness. It can be transmitted through food items such as fruit or date palm sap that has been contaminated with bodily fluids of an infected animal, usually bats. Nipah usually presents as fever and swelling of the brain and can be highly fatal. However, the disease is not as transmissible as Covid-19 or influenza and is unlikely to cause a huge number of infections in a short time.

Insisting that the situation is under constant monitoring and all necessary public health measures are in place, the ministry said the public and media should “rely only on verified information released by official sources and to refrain from spreading unverified or speculative reports.”

As for preparedness, the government has a modest reserve of monoclonal antibodies that it had imported from Australia during the Nipah outbreak in Kerala last year. While the monoclonal antibody hasn’t gone through human trials to prove effectiveness against Nipah, the government has allowed its use on compassionate grounds. There is no effective treatment available for the disease which kills 40% to 75% of those it infects.

Each infected person will need two doses. The monoclonal antibody has to be administered in the early stages of the disease, because it does not work once a person already has brain swelling called encephalitis.

In latest research, monoclonal antibodies have emerged as a promising treatment for Nipah virus, designed to block the virus from entering host cells by targeting its F protein (fusion protein) or G protein (glycoprotein), with certain candidates like MBP1F5 and m102.4 showing success in preclinical models, including preventing lethal infections in non-human primates. However, ongoing research and human trials are needed for widespread availability. These therapies aim to reduce viral load early in infection, offering a critical defence against the high fatality rate of Nipah.