16-year-old took selfies for 8 hours a day: A doctor’s digital detox plan helped teen break free from mirror anxiety

At first, Maya’s* parents thought it was typical teenage behaviour. But when the 16-year-old began spending up to eight hours a day trying to capture the “perfect selfie” across various settings, they realised she was going off the rails. Obsessed about looking at the mirror through the day, even keeping her mobile’s mirror mode on during lessons, Maya had a panic attack one day, thinking her “jawline looked deformed.” She stopped attending school and retreated to a room without mirrors because she thought her nose and chin were “ruining her life.”

Distraught and worried, her parents rushed her to Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, consultant psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Having dealt with many such cases of body dysmorphia — a mental health condition characterised by an intense, obsessive preoccupation with one or more minor or non-existent flaws in physical appearance — among teens, he put Maya to the test. While she was articulate and sharp, she avoided eye contact despite being told after a clinical exam that she had no facial asymmetry. “Maya admitted to using multiple ‘face-tuning’ apps to correct her features but felt increasingly traumatised by the contrast between her digital avatar and her physical reflection,” says Dr Ajinkya.

Getting back on course

Although he prescribed her mild antidepressants initially to address the obsessive nature of her thoughts, he also did rounds of talk therapy. “We did what’s called mirror retraining, asking her to look in a full-length mirror and describe what she saw using objective, non-judgmental language (for example, ‘I have brown eyes’ instead of ‘I have tired, ugly eyes’). She was prohibited from using beauty filters or any editing apps on her cell phone. Her mirror time was gradually reduced using a structured timer. This way we were able to convince Maya that perfection was a ‘manufactured product’ rather than a biological reality. We were able to help her steer away from the feeling that if she wasn’t perfect, she was repulsive,” explains Dr Ajinkya.

Digital hygiene plan

The digital detox goal was to break the thought loop between the urge to check her reflection and the compulsion to edit or hide it. The more she checked, the more her brain zoomed in on her “perceived flaws”, making them appear larger than life. “To help Maya transition to a balanced digital life, her screen time was gradually reduced and balanced rather than eliminated. A digital blackout often triggers a sense of loss and increased panic in such patients,” says Dr Ajinkya.

Initially, the focus was not on reducing the total minutes spent on her phone, but on removing the toxic nature of those minutes. “By removing editing tools and beautifying apps on her phone, we broke the compulsion part of her cycle. Maya’s phone display was switched to grayscale. Standard, high-saturation screen settings make skin tones shine and ‘flaws’ pop. Transitioning to grayscale mode is a primary defence against this visual hyper-fixation. To break the physical habit of ‘cradling’ the phone (which facilitates quick selfies), social media was moved strictly to a laptop kept in a common family area,” he adds.

The hourly digital and behavioural detox

Her trigger hours were filled with tactile, real-world activities to displace the time she previously spent on selfies. Dr Ajinkya set a schedule. So, between 7 am and 10 am, the first three hours of Maya’s day were strictly tech-free. By keeping the phone in her parents’ room until 10 am, Maya was encouraged to engage with her morning routine, showering, eating and dressing, using tactile feedback rather than visual confirmation.

During school hours, Maya used her device only for academic purposes, note-taking or research but kept the front-facing camera covered with a small piece of opaque tape. This prevented her from using the screen as a pocket mirror during class. “We packed her busiest after-school phone hours till 6 pm with high-sensory, physical activities like painting (which she liked), where she could use her hands to create something, thereby shifting her focus from herself as an object to herself as a creator. Yoga and swimming focused her mind on what her body could do (strength and balance) rather than on how it looked,” says Dr Ajinkya. “Screen time was allowed after 8.30 pm but with a social-only rule. She was encouraged to use social media apps or voice calls to talk to friends. This helped her practice being perceived in real time by people who cared about her, rather than through curated, static images. This helped bridge the gap between her perceptions and reality.”

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At 9 pm, Maya powered down her device and handed it over to her parents. Before sleeping, she read a book and wrote in her journal. “Maya had to write down three things her body did for her today (e.g., ‘my legs took me for a walk’, or ‘my hands finished an essay’) to reinforce a functional, rather than an aesthetic, self-image. This regulated her sleep-wake cycle, essential for emotional regulation,” he adds.

Why a graded plan works

By the end of this transition phase, Maya’s screen time wasn’t zero, but it was balanced.

In Maya’s case, tweaking the tools helped. Bypassing the “digital mirror” triggers, she relied on auditory learning tools, audiobooks and podcasts, text-to-speech, voice-to-text dictation and non-visual platforms. These tools are “safe” because they focus on data and logic rather than human imagery.

Gradually, Maya decoupled her self-worth from her digital image. After six weeks of treatment, Maya’s “selfie obsession” dropped by 70%. By the third month, Maya began attending school regularly. By the sixth month, Maya successfully posted an unedited, “filter-free” photo of herself on her private social media account, a major milestone in her recovery.

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“Maya’s case highlights that we are not just treating a teen’s mind. We are treating their digital environment as well. Without addressing algorithmic triggers, traditional therapy often fights a losing battle,” says Dr Ajinkya.

(*Name changed to protect privacy)