Vini Mahajan: ‘Punjab already leads in logistics, and govt is plugging other gaps to attract industries’

Vini Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary (Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion) Vini Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary (Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion)

In his speech during the Progressive Punjab Investors summit last month, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he considered Mohali to be the capital of Punjab. Mohali is emerging as a major investment destination in the Information Technology sector, the knowledge industry and the startups. Vini Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary (Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion), in an interview to NAVJEEVAN GOPAL, tells how the government is on a mission mode to focus on industrial growth.

Punjab is an agrarian economy. Why focus on industries?

The rate of growth of agriculture can never keep pace with the rate of growth of the secondary and tertiary sectors. So although we saw in Punjab particularly very high growth rates during the Green Revolution and later. But those growth rates tend to peter out. These cannot be maintained at those same levels and our young people now need other employment avenues and our state’s economy needs other engines of growth. So that is why industry.

What is the new thing that this government is offering?

Punjab in the recent past has been trying to bring about a proper environment to attract investment. One thing, for example, which has been done is the six years old effort — the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, popularly called Invest Punjab. Its mandate is to provide the necessary support to prospective investors.

To make Invest Punjab stronger and more effective we have augmented its human resource. Apart from a strong team, which was already in place, we went to the top business schools in the country. The IIMs at Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kolkata and the ISB and we did campus recruitment there.

I am very happy that nine out of 10 freshly graduated MBA students accepted our job offers and are working with us as consultants and senior consultants.

Another effort was to identify specific pain points for the industry. We found that the state’s own MSME industry found it difficult to reach out to the state headquarters. So the kind of system that has been put in place in Invest Punjab at state headquarters has now been provided in every district and now in every district, the MSME industry can get the same kind of support and regulatory clearances.

One more effort is the recent decision to come up with a law which allows new industries to be set up without seeking regulatory approvals for a period of three-and-half years. Anyone sitting anywhere in the world who, for example, wants to set up a backend office here can apply online, get regulatory clearances and work conveniently.

We have also streamlined the inspection system for the existing industry. There is a central inspection system where officials of different concerned departments carry out joint inspection, chosen randomly by a computer, and reports are to be put online in 48 hours to minimise any chance of harassment.

Is it the case that incentives sometimes backfire as investors put off investments waiting for a better deal from another state?

We agree that the ease of doing business is more important. We would like to offer very high-quality infrastructure and assure investors of government support and no harassment. Having said this there is competition among states for attracting investment and hence the incentives. In Punjab, investors say the distance from ports is a disadvantage.

However we have excellent national highway network and excellent railway network and now with dedicated freight corridors coming up, the Eastern corridor will connect Amritsar with Kolkata and with the Western corridor Punjab will also come on feeder line. We have a lot of airports, but still, ports are a disadvantage. So to that extent, some incentives help reduce competitive disadvantage.

For the record, Punjab is the second-best state in the country in terms of the ease of logistics for the last two years running. There is high-quality power with very low transmission and distribution losses and it is supplied to the industry at Rs 5 per unit. Truck unions were another pain point which we have abolished. We have tried to remove every impediment that came in the way of industry.

For all the latest Governance News, download Indian Express App