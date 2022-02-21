Singed last year, Simlipal reserve villagers vigilant as fire season approaches again

Twice a week since the beginning of this month, 40-year-old Sushila Devi and 12 others in her self help group (SHG) have been going from door to door in Barehipani village, forming community groups and holding awareness meetings on ways to prevent forest fires.

The visits are part of collaborative efforts by the Mayurbhanj district administration and the forest department to manage fires in the jungle this year. Members of Sushila’s SHG were trained for the task by forest rangers and officers. Although awareness campaigns are carried out yearly, both the campaign and community participation has been intensified this year after Similipal National Park and the surrounding forests saw major fires in February and March 2021. There was no crown fire, but the ground fire left a trail of destruction. The fire season lasts until May.

The Simlipal reserve sprawls over 2,750 sq km in Mayurbhanj district, and is home to three out of every four tigers in Odisha and 20 per cent of the state’s elephant population. There are 68 villages within the reserve — mostly in the buffer zone — and about 1,200 on the periphery.

Barehipani, however, lies in the core area of the Similipal tiger reserve, nearly 30 km from villages in the buffer zone. The village is accessible by a kutcha motorable road, but has no electricity or mobile phone network. The villagers depend on the forest for dry wood, and consume sal seeds, seasonal mushrooms, and a variety of leafy greens.

“We want to be prepared for any forest fire, but we also want to ensure that no fire is caused by human activities, knowingly or unknowingly. Last year, we collaborated to douse the fire. But it was a challenge because the fire was already raging. This time, we are taking all the steps beforehand so in case there is a fire, we can contain it better,” Mandodari Lohar, one of the SHG members, said.

“We have resolved to impose a fine of Rs 5000 on any person who is found guilty of lighting a fire,” Sushila Devi said.

About a dozen SHG groups under the Barehipani gram panchayat, comprising 14 villages, are involved in the awareness campaign. A few kilometres away, in Tulribani village, SHGs have volunteered to collect dry leaves, which facilitate the spread of fires. “The fire spread over vast areas last year because the forest floor was covered with dry leaves. Fall is yet to begin this year, but we have started collecting the dry leaves. We will continue to do so as a precaution,” said Rajani Mahakud, another SHG member.

The SHGs have also been creating fire lines, which involves burning a strip of vegetation and clearing the land so in case of a fire, the spread is restricted. Although the fires of 2021 were mainly in the buffer areas of the tiger reserve, extra attention is being paid to the core areas, where wildlife is concentrated.

“Our core areas are protected in three layers: the outer layer lies in the territorial divisions surrounding Simlipal, from where we also get intelligence; the second layer involves constant patrols by staff between the buffer and core areas; the third layer of protection is provided by the core staff,” Simlipal Tiger Reserve director M Yogajaynanda said.

In the buffer zones, which are the most vulnerable, villagers too patrol. “The forest is our source of livelihood, we want to protect it. We have resolved that if any person is found to violate the oath to protect our forests, we will hand them over to the forest department. Our youths have formed patrol committees to watch out for fires round the clock. We want the forest department to formally constitute such committees so that our forests are better protected,” said Sukra Mistry of Jamuani.

Since forest fires are frequently anthropogenic events, community involvement and sensitisation have an important role in their prevention. Massive awareness campaigns have been launched, involving local communities, tribal leaders, cattle grazers, SHGs and Mission Shakti, Van Suraksha Samitis (VSS), and line department officials. College students have been roped in as volunteers.

“Most villages have taken oaths to prevent forest fires. Local youths have been engaged as fire watchers and in fire line maintenance works. Some VSS members have been provided with fire blowers as per their request, and trained in their use,” Yogajaynanda said.

At least 13 assistant conservators of forests (ACFs), 21 range officers, 89 foresters, 209 forest guards, and 380 protection assistants will be kept in readiness. A control room has been set up at Jashipur to monitor information related to forest fires, movement of elephants, and rescue of disoriented or injured wild animals. Incidents can be reported on a particular mobile phone number. To strategise resource mobilisation, vulnerability mapping has been done. Drones will be used for surveillance, forest officials said.

Over 500 awareness programmes have been conducted in the villages, including awareness talks, training programmes and skits. NGOs and youth clubs have been trained in the management of forest fires as well.