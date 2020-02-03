Police in Uttarakhand runs a statewide search to identify unclaimed bodies, provide closure

Uttarakhan Police has started Operation Shinakht. (Express) Uttarakhan Police has started Operation Shinakht. (Express)

On March 7, 2017, Pauri Police found a 32-year old woman in an injured condition. She was taken to Doon hospital in Dehradun where she died. The police disposed of her body after finding no clues about her identity and relatives. But the police kept her photographs and other belongings including clothes and a piece of bone from the body for DNA testing for identification purposes in the future.

After more than three years, on January 16 this year, teams of Pauri and Tehri police identified that woman as Rakhi Devi of Chamba area in Tehri district. It turns out that on December 9, 2016, Chamba police had lodged an FIR that Rekha was missing. The identification was done under a special drive called “Operation Shinakht”.

Uttarakhand Police has been running Operation Shinakht to identify those who in the police records are lying unclaimed for the past 19 years. For this operation, lists of missing people and unclaimed bodies have been prepared at every police station. One list includes the name of the identified people who are still missing in the police records and the second list has details of unclaimed bodies found between years 2000 and 2019.

Started on December 1, the two-month “Operation Shinakht” was run in four stages.

In the first stage (from December 1 to 15), the list of missing people was cross-checked with unclaimed bodies in between different police stations within a district. In the second stage (from December 16 to 31), similar lists of remaining missing people and unclaimed bodies were cross-checked across districts. In the third stage (from January 1 to January 15), lists were cross-checked between two ranges of Garhwal and Kumaon. In the fourth and ongoing final phase that concludes on January 31, the lists of unclaimed bodies and missing people are being checked with the neighbouring states including Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand police are contacting their counterparts in these states to get information if features and details mentioned in the reports of missing people in Uttarakhand match with any unclaimed body found in these states or details of any unclaimed body found in Uttarakhand matches with details of people who are missing from these states.

