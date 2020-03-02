Madhya Pradesh starts providing doorstep delivery of govt documents within 24 hours

Chief Minister Kamal Nath at the Dwar Praday Yojana launch (Express Photo) Chief Minister Kamal Nath at the Dwar Praday Yojana launch (Express Photo)

When Neetu Jindal, a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma) student, applied for a domicile certificate she had no idea how long would it take to get it. At the kiosk, there typically was a long queue and a long waiting period but she could not wait that long. Then, as she was filling the form, she was informed that she could get the document delivered at home within 24 hours. Of course, she had to pay a little extra but it was a meagre amount. “It was delivered at my home two hours later,” she says.

Similarly, Jagat Singh Kushwah, a computer operator, needed an income certificate and a domicile certificate for his children’s school admission. The 38-year-old did not want to venture out because it would have meant a day’s leave from his private job. He had seen a video of the scheme’s inauguration by Chief Minister Kamal Nath and applied online.

“I registered with my Aadhaar number, followed the instructions and ticked the home delivery option,” he says. He paid Rs 100. He got the documents the next day.

These youngsters are beneficiaries of the Dwar Praday Yojana, a pilot project that was started in Indore last month.

Applicants living within the boundaries of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) get five types of documents — domicile certificate, income certificate, birth certificate, death certificate and copy of Khasra-Khatauni (a land ownership document) — delivered at their home within 24 hours of applying. They are required to pay just Rs 15 extra for the home delivery of the document.

Indore’s District Collector Lokesh Jatav said the pilot project was conceived in October and the central idea was to improve government’s service delivery.

The administration has engaged a local courier agency, which delivers the documents after collecting them from public service centres.

