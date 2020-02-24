Karthik Muralidharan: ‘To an extent, both supporters and critics of Aadhaar for service delivery are correct’

Karthik Muralidharan, Professor, University of California, San Diego. (Express photo) Karthik Muralidharan, Professor, University of California, San Diego. (Express photo)

LAST WEEK, Karthik Muralidharan (Tata Chancellor’s Professor of Economics at University of California, San Diego and a Board member of J-PAL) and two other researchers (Paul Niehaus of UC San Diego and Sandip Sukhtankar of University of Virginia) published their study on the use of Aadhaar-based biometric authentication (ABBA) in PDS delivery in Jharkhand that found leakages were reduced but at the cost of genuine beneficiaries getting excluded. In an interview conducted over email with UDIT MISRA, he explains why it would be a mistake to use these results to imply that ABBA in PDS should be withdrawn

What was the most important finding of the study?

The introduction of Aadhaar in the PDS comprised of 2 sets of inter-related reforms.

The first was requiring Aadhaar-based biometric authentication (ABBA) of beneficiaries when collecting their rations at the PDS dealer. The second was using the data on the number of authenticated transactions to adjust the amount of grains disbursed to an FPS (reconciliation).

On average, we find that ABBA by itself did not lead to a reduction in the value of PDS benefits received. However, 2.4% of beneficiaries did not receive PDS benefits in the treated group (these were mostly those who had not seeded their Aadhaar numbers into their ration cards at the time of the baseline in 2016). As such, this is not a large rate of exclusion, but multiplied by the large population of PDS beneficiaries, it implies that over 25,000 households were likely excluded from benefits in our 132 study blocks. There was also a 17% increase in transaction costs to access the PDS driven mainly by an increase in the number of unsuccessful trips (likely due to authentication failures). Over time, these problems (especially those of unseeded cards), have likely come down but our results show that during the roll-out (our study was done in 2016-17), ABBA by itself caused some “pain without gain”.

However, the point of ABBA was mainly to enable “reconciliation” to reduce allocations of grains and only replenish grains based on the number of genuine authenticated transactions in a given month. So if only 85% of grain allocations had been disbursed in a month, the government could reduce the amount of grain sent to the shop next month by 15%, because the ABBA records would indicate that the FPS dealer already had 15% from the previous month. Under the old paper-based reconciliation, the government would send the full amount each month.

We find that reconciliation did lead to a significant reduction in disbursals by the government. However, this also led to a significant reduction in grains received by beneficiaries. In other words, the dealers passed on some of the pain of reduced allocations to beneficiaries. For every Rs. 100 saved by the government in reduced disbursals, we estimate that beneficiaries received Rs. 22-34 less of benefits. Thus, 66-78% of the reduction in disbursals was a genuine leakage reduction, and 22-24% represented reduced receipts to beneficiaries.

One final piece of evidence that ABBA and reconciliation reduced leakage comes from our survey of PDS dealers, where dealers in treated areas (that got the ABBA several months earlier) reported an over 70% lower expected bribe price for a new PDS shop license, suggesting that dealers expected that the reform would meaningfully reduce their ability to siphon away grains from the PDS to the open market.

What are the implications of the study for policy?

Overall, the results suggest that both the supporters and critics of Aadhaar-based biometric authentication (ABBA) for service delivery are correct to some extent. On the one hand, leakage did fall once the government started reconciliation and used ABBA records to reduce disbursals. On the other hand, critics are also correct to worry about exclusion because 22-34% of the reduced disbursal corresponded to lower benefits and exclusion of some genuine beneficiaries.

In my opinion, it would be a mistake to imply that these results suggest that ABBA in PDS should be withdrawn. There are at least two reasons. First, leakage did fall meaningfully during reconciliation (and is also seen in the lower expected bribe to obtain a PDS license). Second, ABBA enables beneficiary-centred reforms like the portability of benefits, which are increasingly important for migrant worker populations. Such a benefit would not be possible without transaction-level authentication and a back-end that can record when and where benefits have been collected.

At the same time, it would be a mistake for the government to equate all reductions in disbursals or spending to a fall in leakage, since some of this led to reduced benefits and increased exclusion of highly vulnerable populations.

Given the mixed results, how would you recommend moving forward on using Aadhar in service delivery in India?

There are three main recommendations I would make to the government based on our findings.

First, it would be better to focus on using biometric authentication technology to improve the beneficiary experience rather than fiscal savings per se. In the PDS, examples include portability of benefits across the country, and potentially even a choice between receiving subsidized PDS grains and a DBT of the subsidy amount into their bank accounts. Such reforms empowering beneficiaries would not be possible without Aadhaar, and it would be both politically and ethically prudent to focus on such empowerment instead of fiscal savings per se. The fiscal savings will come over time, but focusing on these savings raises the risk of exclusion as seen in our data.

Second, it is essential to implement solutions for real-time measurement of beneficiary experiences to quickly detect problems of exclusion and address them promptly. One promising way of doing this may be to use outbound call-centres to make thousands of short calls each day. We tried this approach recently in Telangana and found that such improved measurement significantly raised the quality of service delivery.

Third and more broadly, navigating such a complex issue requires more trust between the government and civil society. If critics are seen as wanting to shut down Aadhaar regardless of its benefits, the government may tune out legitimate concerns as being “motivated”. On the other hand, the government cannot simply assert that all reduction in spending is leakage reduction, without acknowledging the possibility of exclusion. Complex policy issues require “public reasoning” based on independent and objective data to clarify facts and trade-offs. We hope that our study can contribute to such reasoning.

