scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of India

Each of the 5,644 residents of Pimpalghar-Ranjnoli village, situated in the industrial belt of Thane district's Bhiwandi tehsil along the Mumbai-Nasik highway, has access to 55 litres of water every day.

Written by Alok Deshpande | Mumbai |
Updated: August 8, 2022 5:21:22 am
Under the JJM, the central government aims to provide potable water in adequate quantity on a long-term basis to every rural household through tap water connection by 2024.

Pimpalghar-Ranjnoli, a village situated in the industrial belt of Thane district’s Bhiwandi tehsil along the Mumbai-Nasik highway, has used funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to ensure that all 842 families in the village get tap water connection. In other words, each of the 5,644 residents of the village has access to 55 litres of water every day.

Under the JJM, the central government, in partnership with states, aims to provide potable water in adequate quantity and prescribed quality on a long-term basis to every rural household, including in tribal areas of the country, through tap water connection by 2024.

With industries mushrooming all around it, Pimpalghar-Ranjnoli has been a preferred residential destination for labourers from different parts of the country. But as more and more labourers came to the village, water demand rose sharply.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...Premium
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in AmericaPremium
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...Premium
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...

“It was necessary. One cannot live without water. Women benefited the most due to this initiative. Earlier we used to spend half a day in ensuring water availability for the household chores. But that is all a thing of the past now,” said Sulochana Bhagat, former sarpanch of the village.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the village used its funds — around Rs 7 to 8 lakh — to lay down the pipelines.

What is equally remarkable about Pimpalghar-Ranjnoli’s achievement is the fact that the village has effectively ensured that residents pay the user charges for tap water. Often, such initiatives and success stories fail because local authorities fail to bring about a discipline where people pay the required user charges. In the absence of such user charges, many similar initiatives become unsustainable.

Also Read |The Jal Jeevan and Swachh Bharat Missions are combining to improve people’s well-being

Each connection gets a water bill of Rs 100 per month. According to G L Chowdhari, the Village Development Officer of Pimpalghar-Ranjnoli, the village has a 90 per cent bill payment record.

“Village gets a bill of around Rs 25,000 to Rs 27,000 from BMC every year and we try to pay the full amount without any dues,” he said. The village gets its water from pipelines running through villagers’ fields that take water to Mumbai from dams in Thane district.

Not satisfied with its achievements, the village is also extending its efforts towards reducing water wastage.

At Pimpalghar-Ranjnoli, each household gets water in the morning — from 7 am to around 11 am.

“Earlier, when we had less water, it was used carefully. Now, many times, taps remain open, wasting water. I roam to close running taps and tell people that we must save water. Convenience cannot make us irresponsible,” said Vicky Patil, who works with the gram panchayat.

Also Read |50 per cent of Jal Jeevan target to be met by retrofitting old taps this year

While Pimpalghar-Ranjnoli can stand out as a model for the rest of the country, it is part of a broader effort by the state government to implement JJM. Maharashtra is one of the leading states in the country in implementing the JJM.

As per the data from the central government, almost 71 per cent of households in Maharashtra have access to a tap connection; the national average is just under 52 per cent. By this metric, Maharashtra ranks ninth after Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Punjab, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur.

“Around 90 per cent of the villages in the state already had at least one tap. It helped us in planning the mission. Our challenge was to ensure that every household in the village gets the tap water,” said Hrishikesh Yashod, Mission Director, JJM, Maharashtra.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The state has planned 37,422 schemes within JJM at an estimated cost of Rs 20,968.79 crore in Zilla Parishads (ZP). As of July 25, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 31,430 (84 per cent) schemes are ready. Out of these, technical sanctions for 26,278 and administrative approval for 22,597 have been given. A total of 19,156 tenders have been issued.

The state has issued work orders for 12,438 schemes. Out of the total schemes, 1,914 are complete while work on remaining 10,057 is ongoing. “While 84 per cent DPRs are ready, we are confident that the remaining 17 per cent DPRs will also be ready soon. There are a few ground-level issues which will be resolved at the earliest,” said Yashod. A scheme could be for one single village or for a group of villages.

“Works below Rs 5 crore will be executed at Zilla Parishad (ZP) level while those above will be carried out by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran,” said Sanjeev Jaiswal, Principal Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation department. Around 90 per cent of the DPRs will be executed at the ZP level. Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region of the state has 100 per cent (1082 schemes) DPRs ready with work completed on 180 schemes and 664 schemes in progress.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The state had appointed a project management consultant to execute schemes. The decentralisation of the work involved various organisations and agencies at the district level to prepare village-centric plans. The source of water was identified before the DPR.

In case the source is groundwater, a mechanism to recharge the wells has also been finalised. “Quality of water is an important factor here for which labs will be set up,” he said. At present, 39 Groundwater Directorate of Surveys and Development Agency certified labs are working and the plan is to have 143 more at the sub-divisional level. In addition, each gram panchayat will be provided with a test kit for villagers to check the quality of groundwater.

“Our job is to deliver 55 litres of water daily to each person of every household. We will meet the deadline before March 2024,” said Yashod.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Governance News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 01:38:09 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

3

ISRO: Satellites no longer usable as they were placed into wrong orbit

4

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing final, raining medals for India

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
'People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago but now there’s support'
Anju Bobby George at Idea Exchange

'People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago but now there’s support'

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of India

Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of India

Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

UP minister accused of taking away conviction order copy, police say ‘examining’ complaint

UP minister accused of taking away conviction order copy, police say ‘examining’ complaint

NTA opens fresh exam window after glitches hit CUET phase 2

NTA opens fresh exam window after glitches hit CUET phase 2

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Man with ‘Islamic State links’ arrested by NIA from Delhi’s Batla House

Man with ‘Islamic State links’ arrested by NIA from Delhi’s Batla House

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement