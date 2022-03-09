Cattle hits on tracks: Railways finds early success with in-house software

LAST WEEK, Railway officials in the Agra division noticed an unusual pattern — six instances of trains hitting cattle within a few days on a stretch near Dholpur. They immediately sent a team to the spot, which found a gap on the side of a Road Over Bridge on a highway through which cattle were straying onto the tracks. The gap was plugged.

This incident marks one of the early successes of SETS, or Smart Event Tracking System, which is a new Google Maps-based planning and analysis tool that has been deployed to tackle what officials say is a growing problem: cattle getting run over by trains (see box).

“The software seems to be giving promising results. It has been made functional in Agra Division and, depending on further results, will be adopted by other divisions,” Shivam Sharma, North Central Railway spokesperson, told The Indian Express.

Detailing how SETS works, officials said they map the kilometre stamps on electrical masts along the tracks and feed the exact location of a “cattle run over”, which is the official label for such an incident, into the system.

“As a result, managers are instantly able to identify the location where the cattle run over occurred and spot a pattern, if any,” said an official.

Within days of deployment, officials were able to plug another gap at a level crossing. “Upon inspection, it was found that the gateman was missing,” the official said.

The system is particularly crucial for Prayagraj-based North Central Railway, which saw over 6,500 of the 26,000 cases of cattle run over that were recorded in 2020-21. Covering over 3,000 km of tracks, this zone hosts parts of the high-profile Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai corridors.

It includes key divisions such as Agra, Prayagraj and Jhansi, and is the gateway for trains from the east to reach the northern parts of the country.

Spokesperson Sharma said the Agra division is now planning to use the software, developed in-house by Sahil Garg, Senior Electronic Data Processing Manager, to map locations and patterns in incidents of chain-pulling. “If chain-pulling takes place at a certain location frequently, we can take action accordingly. There can be need-based modifications and additions based on feedback,” he said.

According to officials, Delhi-based Northern Railway recorded the highest number of cattle run over cases at around 6,800 spread across the divisions of Moradabad and Lucknow in UP, Ambala in Haryana, Firozpur in Punjab, and Delhi.

The Railways had earlier tried without success to sensitise locals in hotspots about the dangers of letting cattle graze near the tracks. The national transporter is increasingly turning to technology to resolve key issues — including the trial and demonstration last Friday of Kavach, an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System , earmarked for rollout over 2,000 km in 2022-23.