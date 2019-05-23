Explained: BJP makes inroads in Telangana, TRS chief’s daughter trailing

After a landslide victory in the Assembly elections held in December, when the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 88 of the 119 seats, the party was expecting to win 16 of the state’s 17 Lok Sabha seats.

But Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao faces both a personal setback and a resurgent BJP. Rao’s daughter K Kavita is set to lose from the Nizamabad parliamentary seat to the BJP. Kavita was trailing by over 25,000 votes behind BJP’s D Arvind in Nizamabad where 179 turmeric farmers also contested.

The BJP, which faced a setback in the Assembly elections, has sprung a surprise and is set to win three other seats.

The BJP has been the big factor this election. While the party won the urban seat of Secunderabad in 2014, this time, the party has made inroads into three seats in rural Telangana, where it is winning by big margins.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is all set to win from Hyderabad for the fourth time. BJP’s Soyam Bapu Rao was leading in Adilabad, former Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy was leading in Secunderabad, and Bandi Sanjay was leading in Karimnagar.

Congress’s Konda Vishweshwara Reddy was leading in Chevella, Komatireddy Venkatareddy in Bhongir and TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy was leading in Nalgonda. There is a neck and neck fight in Malkajgiri between Congress’s A Revanth Reddy and TRS’s M Rajashekar Reddy.