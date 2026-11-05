It was our Christmas break, and my friend and I were travelling from Bengaluru to Kottayam on a KSRTC bus. In what seemed like a questionable decision at the time, we had opted for a non-AC bus. With the windows open, the chilly air from the hills rushed against our faces as the bus made its way through stretches of forest. We had our earphones plugged in, hoodies pulled over our heads, Christmas holiday excitement keeping us awake. I had my wired earphones; she had her Bluetooth earbuds.

Somewhere midway through the journey, I noticed her fidgeting. She was looking between the seats, checking the sides, her shoes, and even her bag. It was the middle of the night, and she seemed to be on a serious search mission.

“What are you looking for?” I asked.

“I lost one of my earphones,” her response came.

And so began our midnight search operation on a bus. We checked under the seats, around our belongings and every possible place where it could have fallen until we finally found it caught in her hoodie.

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When we met again after the holidays to return to college, she came with her Bluetooth earbuds packed safely inside her bag with home snacks ready to be devoured by friends back in the city. But instead, she had wired earphones.

When asked about the small change, she said, “It’s more convenient and travel-friendly.”

A rather simple answer that can get us thinking about whether we reached a point where old technology is beginning to make more sense than the new ones?

The return of the wire

For years, wired headphones seemed destined to become another casualty of technological progress. Bluetooth earbuds were smaller, sleeker, and supposedly more convenient. Smartphone manufacturers were getting rid of headphone jacks, and consumers were being nudged toward an entirely wireless experience.

But the wire isn’t quite ready for retirement.

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According to market research firm Circana, wired headphone sales in the US grew by 3 per cent in 2025, marking the first annual increase in five years. The comeback gathered pace in the second half of the year, when sales rose 10 per cent between July and December. In the first six weeks of 2026, revenue was up another 20 per cent.

The numbers suggest that this isn’t just a fleeting social media aesthetic. Wired headphones are finding their way back into people’s everyday lives, particularly among younger consumers.

And it isn’t just headphones. Vinyl records, cassette players, MP3 players and even the flip phone have been enjoying renewed attention. The aesthetics of the 1990s and early 2000s are back, and the nostalgia extends beyond baggy jeans, vintage cameras and ultra-slim sunglasses.

The revival of analogue technology is particularly interesting. In the US, vinyl records generated more than $1 billion in revenue in 2025, marking their 19th consecutive year of growth. Meanwhile, cassette sales in the UK jumped 53 per cent in the same year. Clearly, something is happening.

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The appeal is not just about nostalgia, either. Sometimes, the older option simply works.

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Convenience over connectivity

Wireless buds changed the way we listen to music. They offer freedom of movement, eliminate tangled cables, and make it easier to attend calls while travelling or working out. But they also come with their own set of inconveniences.

There is the constant need to check battery levels, remember to charge the case, and ensure both earbuds are connected. Losing one is another familiar problem, as my friend’s midnight search demonstrated.

Wired headphones, on the other hand, offer a rather uncomplicated experience. Plug them in, press play, and get on with your day. There is no pairing, no charging case to remember, and no sudden announcement that your battery is running low.

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There is also the question of cost. According to Circana’s 2025 data, the average selling price of wired headphones in the US was around $13, compared with approximately $99 for Bluetooth headphones. While the two categories aren’t necessarily comparable in terms of features or quality, the difference makes a case for wired headphones as a more affordable, no-frills alternative.

For someone who simply wants to listen to music without investing in another rechargeable device, the appeal is fairly obvious.

The first shift from wireless happened with the disappearance of the 3.5mm headphone jack from several smartphones, which made wired listening less convenient for a while. Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 in 2016, encouraging the shift towards wireless audio. Several other manufacturers followed similar design choices.

However, USB-C headphones and adapters have made wired listening possible on many newer devices.

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In other words, the wire never really disappeared. It just became a little harder to find a way to plug it in.

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Is it about sound or the aesthetic?

There is also an argument to be made about sound quality. Wired headphones can deliver audio without the compression and transmission limitations associated with some Bluetooth connections. They also tend to have lower latency, making them useful for gaming, video editing, and other activities where synchronisation matters.

That said, wired does not automatically mean better sound. Audio quality depends on the headphones themselves, the audio source, and several other factors. But for people who simply want a reliable listening experience without worrying about connectivity, wired headphones offer a straightforward alternative.

There is also an undeniable aesthetic appeal. Wired earphones have become a familiar accessory in social media trends, particularly among younger consumers. What was once considered outdated or something to upgrade from is now being deliberately embraced. The wire hanging from someone’s ears is no longer necessarily a sign that they haven’t caught up with technology. It might just be a choice.

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And perhaps that’s what makes this revival interesting. A generation that grew up surrounded by smartphones, streaming services and wireless devices is also discovering the appeal of technology that does less.

Are we moving backwards, or simply choosing differently?

The return of wired headphones also raises a larger question about our relationship with technology. We have spent years chasing devices that are smaller, smarter, faster and increasingly wireless. Yet, somewhere along the way, convenience has become complicated.

The resurgence of flip phones, film cameras, MP3 players and wired headphones suggests that newer does not always mean better for everyone. Sometimes, people want fewer features, fewer notifications and devices that do exactly what they are supposed to do.

Perhaps this is also part of a larger fatigue with being constantly connected. Between notifications, endless scrolling and devices that demand regular charging, there is an appeal in owning something that doesn’t need quite so much attention. A wired pair of earphones won’t offer all the features of wireless earbuds, but it also won’t ask you to check its battery percentage before leaving home.

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This does not mean wireless technology is going anywhere. Bluetooth earbuds remain practical for many who value mobility and convenience. But wired headphones are proving that they do not have to disappear just because something newer has arrived.

Perhaps the appeal of old gadgets lies in their simplicity. Or perhaps we are simply enjoying the things we once rushed to replace.

Either way, these days when I travel by bus, I just carry my wired earphones. Not because they are fashionable, but because I would rather not spend half the journey searching for a missing earbud between the seats.