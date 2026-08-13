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The many lives of azadi: 79 years after Independence, what does freedom mean to Gen Z?

The slogan has changed hands, but never lost its meaning. For Gen Z, azadi is freedom from inherited expectations — and the freedom to imagine a different future.

Gen Z's shared language of azadi does not come from having a shared struggle.Gen Z's shared language of azadi does not come from having a shared struggle. It comes from recognising each other's struggles. (Image generated by AI)
Written by: Vaishnawi Sinha
8 min readNew DelhiAug 13, 2026 04:24 PM IST First published on: Aug 13, 2026 at 04:12 PM IST

“Bhookhmari se azadi, haan. Bhedbhaav se azadi, haan. Pakshpaat se azadi. Hum leke rahenge azadi, tum kuch bhi kar lo…”

I first heard these words bellowing from then-student leader Kanhaiya Kumar on a prime-time television news programme in 2016. I was in school then, with little understanding of what they meant. I had absorbed the debates playing out around me: India got its freedom in 1947, became the world’s largest democracy, and built itself into a sovereign nation. So why were people still shouting for azadi?

Over the years, I watched those words change meaning.

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In 2019, the same chant found its way into the opening of Gully Boy’s “Azadi”, playing out against Mumbai’s chawls, poverty and the lives of its wage workers. I heard it again during protests that followed the NEET-UG paper-leak controversy last month, as young people demanded answers and reform from an education system they believed had failed them.

The causes changed. The generations changed. The words remained.

And perhaps that is what makes azadi such a uniquely Indian idea of freedom. It has outlived the struggle that first gave the word its political weight, only to be claimed by every generation for the freedoms it feels it is still being denied.

For my generation, azadi is no longer simply a demand to be free from an empire. It can mean freedom from discrimination, inequality and restrictive social expectations. It can mean freedom from a broken education system, from inherited identities — or simply the freedom to decide what kind of life we want to build.

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The question, then, isn’t why India is still shouting azadi nearly eight decades after Independence.

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Vaishnawi Sinha
Vaishnawi Sinha

Vaishnawi Sinha is a Deputy Copy Editor with indianexpress.com, with an experience of over 6 years i... Read More

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