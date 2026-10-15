What if Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par had no hidden talent?

For every child who has ever felt out of place, Taare Zameen Par was the ultimate childhood movie. Ishaan’s detachment from his family, the feeling of being misunderstood, and the quiet abandonment of a child who cannot explain why the world feels so difficult were things many of us could relate to, even if we had never struggled with dyslexia. There was something heartbreaking about watching a child desperately seek affection from the very people who were supposed to understand him best.

And then came Ishaan’s personal superhero Nikumbh, a man who saw what no one else could. He recognised Ishaan’s dyslexia, gave him the patience his family and school had failed to offer, and discovered his extraordinary talent for painting. For many of us, that was the comfort of the film: the belief that even if nobody understood us now, someone eventually would. That someone would look beyond our failures and find the special thing that made us worthy of being seen.

But as I look back on the movie after nearly two decades, it left me with an uncomfortable thought: Do parents really need a reason to love their child unconditionally?

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

What if Ishaan wasn’t a talented artist? What if he was just a child with special needs, struggling to make sense of the world, with no hidden genius waiting to be discovered? What if his paintings had been ordinary, or if he had never found something he was exceptionally good at? Would he still have received the same patience, kindness, and understanding? Would his story still have been worth telling?

Do we really need to be special at something to deserve unconditional love?

If everyone is special, who is ordinary?

“Everyone is special.” We often say this to make others feel good about themselves. But what if we tweaked this line a little bit and said, “Everyone has a special skill that can eventually make them successful?” Now, that’s quite a different idea. It puts pressure on us to discover that one thing we are supposedly meant to be good at. Suddenly, being special is no longer comforting; rather, it becomes a responsibility.

We grow up believing we must be naturally good at something, something that will eventually set us apart from everyone else. And when we don’t find it, it can feel as though we haven’t tried hard enough or haven’t looked in the right places—even the idea of being ordinary starts to feel like falling short of some invisible expectation.

Story continues below this ad

It reminded me of Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist, where Santiago, a young shepherd, sets off on a journey to discover his Personal Legend. We grow up surrounded by the idea that there is something waiting for us: a purpose to fulfil, a talent to uncover, a calling that will eventually make sense of everything. But what happens when the search itself becomes exhausting? What if you spend years looking for something that never reveals itself?

And what happens when a child doesn’t turn out the way their parents expected them to? When they aren’t academically gifted, artistically inclined, or particularly good at anything the world knows how to reward? A child can spend years trying to become the person their parents imagined, quietly wondering why being themselves never seems to be enough.

Sometimes, the disappointment comes not from who the child is, but from the gap between who they are and who everyone expected them to become.

⠀

What if you never find your Nikumbh?

Parents may want the best for their children, but that desire can sometimes turn into an expectation that they must excel at something. A child who struggles in school might be told to find their talent elsewhere, as though there must be something that makes up for what they lack academically. But what if there isn’t one obvious thing? What if a child is simply average at most things? Surely, that shouldn’t make them any less deserving of their parents’ love or understanding.

Story continues below this ad

And what about those who never find a Nikumbh? Those who don’t have someone who looks beyond their failures or recognises their talent? Some go on to spend their lives wondering whether they missed their calling or whether there was ever one to begin with.

In Taare Zameen Par, Ishaan’s talent gives the adults around him a reason to see him differently. But there are children whose struggles don’t come with a remarkable painting or a teacher who can change their lives. They may never have that moment when everyone realises they were wrong about them. Does that mean they deserve any less patience?

What if we’ve become too attached to the idea that everyone has to be exceptional at something? We want every struggle to lead to a breakthrough, every lost person to eventually find their way. We want the comforting ending where everything falls into place.

Ishaan still deserves the patience and kindness he received if his paintings had been ordinary. He shouldn’t have needed to be an exceptional artist to deserve to be understood.

Story continues below this ad

Maybe not everyone has a hidden talent waiting to be discovered. Maybe not everyone has a Personal Legend to fulfil. Maybe not everyone needs to be categorised into a societal box.

Perhaps the real problem isn’t that we fail to recognise talent. Perhaps it’s that we’ve made talent the price of permission to pursue something we love. We’ve forgotten that a person can be ordinary at something and still find joy in doing it.

Not everything we enjoy has to become something we’re good at, and not everything we’re good at has to become our purpose. Sometimes, it’s enough to do something simply because we want to, without having to prove that we’re special at it.