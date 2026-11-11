The first time I watched The Sound of Music, I was 10, and I thought I could play Brigitta, one of the middle children in the seven Von Trapp siblings. My brother, 16 at the time, could be the postman the eldest child, Liesl, was in love with. We began casting the rest of the characters with great urgency. Being in Kerala, we saw no complication in casting our stars alongside us: Mammootty could be the Captain, and Shobana, of course, could play Maria – the two main characters – while cousins and friends took on the roles of the rest of the family.

None of us would fit into any of those roles now, I think, especially as the film made a reappearance on the big screen last year, six decades after its original release. Over all these decades, The Sound of Music never faded away; it grew into a timeless classic and attached itself to generations. The film was hardly ever out of circulation – if not in theatres, it was on videotapes, on CDs and DVDs, and then, of course, online. Imagine that, a musical set in the pre-World War II years, made in the 1960s, in distant Austria, somehow breaking barriers of language, culture, distance and time to touch so many people.

My mother would have made the same connection I did – she too was 10 when she watched it for the first time. It thrilled me that we were both introduced to the film around the same age, and grew up loving the same songs. It was already an old story when it came, so there was no “my time” and “your time” between us. Generations of children must have watched it and felt the same connection. They must still do.

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Julie Andrews was Maria, and Maria was magic

But when it comes to casting, I have to admit, no one could do better than Robert Wise, the filmmaker who brought the magical voice of Julie Andrews and the profound-looking Christopher Plummer together. And all those children, so many of them! Maria was right to whistle ‘phew’ when she was told about her new job as governess to ‘seven children’.

“But you love children, Maria,” said the Reverend Mother of the nunnery that Maria was training in. As a result of her wayward ways – “she climbs the tree and scrapes her knee, she waltzes on her way to Mass and whistles on the stairs” – Maria was being sent out into the world to try her hand at a job and another life.

“Yes, but seven!” said Julie Andrews in the most beautiful, perfect form that Maria could take. If The Sound of Music were a book that I read, she would have been the face and voice of Maria even if I had never set eyes on her; I was sure at age 10. She would always be Maria first, and Julie next to me. Those were days when I had no idea how most actors despised the idea of being known for one famous character, pushing their other brilliant performances into distant memories.

It hurt my mother when I announced that I would love to be one of those children, rushing to Maria’s room on the thunderous night when the rain wouldn’t stop, tucking myself under the bed, and singing Raindrops on Roses with her. “But they don’t have a mother,” she said.

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That particular detail had not seemed important to me. There was music everywhere; there was a lovely governess to take you to picnics and climb tall mango trees with and fall laughing from the boat you were all rowing together. She taught you to sing Do-Re-Mi and sewed dresses from curtains. How very lovely.

Maria continues to be the best takeaway for me. Just her presence in the room made everything brighter, everything less worrisome.

The Captain, on the other hand, has to slowly rise in your mind, from the difficult man with the whistle, who’d made his children march to the dinner table, to becoming the loving, doting dad, singing The Hills Are Alive with them. The memory of music that Maria brings back to the house awakens him, it would seem, from a deep slumber he had slipped into after his wife’s death.

The history I missed at 10

That was The Sound of Music for us. They were people and music we grew close to, week after week, with every repeated screening of a borrowed video cassette. And such a beautiful place too. It didn’t occur to me that Austria was chosen for a reason. I didn’t even know this was a real-life story, that there were real Von Trapp children and a real Maria.

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Being 10 at the time, before the internet was on the phone, meant not being all that aware, unless you buried yourself in books. My viewing was packed with misses. I had missed the big story, the reasons for the Captain’s wounded expression towards the end. I’d blurred out the backdrop of World War II the film was set against, not knowing the history, except for vaguely registering that Hitler was a bad guy and the postman (that my brother was to play) became a bad guy too by switching sides to join Hitler’s army. The bad guys were coming after the Captain to take him back to war, and he didn’t want to go. They had to escape the Nazis.

When the family escaped to the mountains, I waited to be sure everyone of them emerged on top, with the Reverend Mother’s high-pitched voice in the background urging them to: Climb Every Mountain, Search High and Low, Follow Every Byway, Every Path You Know.

A cassette tape, a stubborn rewind button and a lifetime of songs

It was such a delight to know that they sang their songs too, not like in our cinema, where actors lip-synced while singers sang playback. It was really Julie who sang What Will This Day Be Like, and she was the one who sang Perhaps I Had a Wicked Childhood. It was the children who rendered the puppet song with Julie, and it was dear Christopher Plummer who sang my all-time favourite, Edelweiss.

By the age of 11, I knew all the songs except ‘Alleluia’ by heart. Cousin Soo had written all the lyrics down for me, pausing and rewinding a stubborn audio tape. I sang them for school competitions and never won a thing, except a hard stare or two from the judging teachers. Of course, they must’ve known the songs too, from when they were 10.

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I knew the lyrics, but not all the dialogue; we didn’t have subtitles in our tape. So I missed most of the humour because I didn’t know enough English to grasp what I thought were half-swallowed words spoken by the Captain. Replaying the dinner scenes now, I chuckle merrily. The children of today will too, I’m sure, with the added advantage of awareness that comes early, accents no longer too strong for them, and access never too limited. I hope when the movie comes out again, the theatre will be packed with them, and we get to sing and laugh together – them, us, my mother’s generation, and all.