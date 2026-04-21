Skinny girl clothes are back. The funny fat friend isn’t.

Growing up in the early 2000s as a chubby girl, I developed a little warped understanding of what a “healthy” body looked like. Shows like America’s Next Top Model and Jersey Shore, along with the steady stream of Western trash on Vh1 India, had a very specific idea of it, one that often labelled visibly slender women with the faintest hint of muscle as “plus-sized”.

The aesthetic of the time was unmistakable: low-rise, bedazzled jeans, noodle-strap crop tops, and midriffs so taut they bordered on malnourished. That was the aspiration. That was normal.

As the decade changed, the thought process shifted. We stopped chasing that exact silhouette—or at least, we said we did. Body positivity arrived, loud and insistent. “Curvy” replaced “skinny” in the cultural vocabulary, and for the first time, it felt like there might be room for bodies that didn’t fit the old template. We learnt to talk about how health isn’t one-size-fits-all, how comfort matters, and how beauty standards don’t have to be punishing to be desirable. For a moment, inclusivity didn’t feel like a compromise.

But in 2026, that clarity seems to be slipping. The language hasn’t regressed; if anything, it’s softer, kinder, more careful. The bodies, though, look eerily familiar. The ideal is tightening again, inching back towards the late ’90s and early 2000s, just dressed up differently this time, powered less by overt excess and more by a careful mix of discipline, supplements, and silent correction.

It’s not being announced as a trend. You can just see it—in the clothes, in the feeds, in who gets to belong.

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Did we go back, or just ‘rebrand’?

Somewhere between the last #BodyPositivity post and the first “that girl” morning routine, the script flipped, but politely. The loud, slogan-heavy era of Dove ad campaigns and Aerie billboards faded out, replaced by something more curated and controlled. The “Pilates princess” trend swiftly overtook strength training. The aesthetic softened, but the bodies didn’t diversify with it. If anything, they converged.

Scroll long enough, and the sameness becomes hard to ignore. The rise of the “clean girl”—Hailey Bieber-coded slicked buns, matcha lattes, reformer Pilates—comes with a very specific silhouette, even if no one says it out loud. TikTok’s endless “what I eat in a day” videos, framed as transparency, feel less like sharing and more like quiet instruction. Portions shrink, routines harden, and everything is wrapped in the language of balance.

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Even celebrity culture has shifted its tone. The tabloids no longer celebrate dramatic weight loss the way they once did, but the results still circulate. The Ozempic conversation hovers in the background, rarely named directly, but understood. It’s no longer about being thin for beauty; it’s about being “your best self,” optimised and efficient.

The language, in other words, has evolved. It’s gentler, more self-aware, less openly punishing. But the visual outcome feels strangely familiar. The bodies we’re shown, the ones that are algorithmically rewarded, still adhere to a narrow ideal—lean, controlled, disciplined.

We didn’t really move on from thinness. We just learnt how to talk about it better.

The clothes and the cast shrank together

You can see the shift most clearly in what we wear, or, more accurately, what we’re expected to fit into. The return of low-rise denim, bias-cut slip dresses, micro tops and barely-there tailoring hasn’t been framed as exclusionary. It’s just “back”. The aesthetic is sold as nostalgic, Y2K-coded, and fun. But as it did the first time around, it comes with an unspoken prerequisite: a certain kind of body. On some, these clothes read as effortless. On others, mostly people who look like me, they’re excessive—too tight, too revealing, too much.

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Fashion doesn’t announce its preferences anymore. It doesn’t need to. The sizing, the cuts, the silhouettes do the talking. What’s available is already a filter.

And the same quiet narrowing is playing out on screen. For years, mainstream films and sitcoms made space—however problematically—for the “funny fat friend”.

For years, we saw the likes of Rebel Wilson, Melissa McCarthy, Bharti Singh, and other talented actors being reduced to side roles, purely because of their body types.

The “funny fat friend” was a punchline, a stereotype, often reduced to comic relief. It wasn’t a good representation, but it was a presence. A body that existed, that took up space, that was seen, even if it was laughed at.

Now, even that feels like too much.

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The side characters have thinned out. The ensemble has streamlined. It’s not that the industry suddenly became more sensitive or self-aware; it’s that certain bodies have slipped out of frame altogether. Not because they were offensive, but because they’re no longer considered aspirational—or even visually acceptable.

The bodies that don’t fit the aesthetic aren’t being mocked anymore. They’re simply not being shown.

What is my body allowed to mean?

What ties all of this together—the clothes, the screens, the language—is how insistently the body has returned as a signal. Not just of beauty, but of discipline, control, and worth. We’re no longer told to chase thinness outright; we’re told to optimise, to refine, to be “better”. But the visual shorthand for all of that remains unchanged. A certain kind of body still reads as effort, success, self-respect. Everything else is either a work in progress or a failure of it.

You see it in how the same clothes are read differently depending on who wears them. On a thinner body, a low-rise skirt or a fitted top is effortless, on-trend. On mine, it’s fuller, softer, more visibly there, becoming something else entirely. Too much. Too loud. Too available. The judgement isn’t just about style; it’s about what the body is allowed to mean.

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The same flattening happens with health. I was at my thinnest when I was at my worst—constantly exhausted, undernourished, pushing through workouts my body couldn’t sustain, my heart racing more from stress than stamina. Now, at my heaviest, my body does more. I last longer, lift heavier, and return to movement without breaking. It feels stronger, more capable, more mine. But that version of health doesn’t translate visually. What shows is still just weight.

And that’s the quiet rule this moment runs on: fitness is felt, but thinness is seen, and we’ve decided only one of those counts.

So the shift isn’t just that skinny is back. It’s that we’ve made the body legible again, something to be read at a glance and judged accordingly. No one is explicitly telling you to take up less space.

But everything—the clothes, the screens, the gaze—is already doing it for them.