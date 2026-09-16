School of shame: When does enforcing a dress code become slut-shaming?

My memories of school before Grade 8 are of simpler times. A carefree, burden-free childhood when we rarely saw our classmates as boys or girls — unless, of course, we were giggling about our crushes in the back row of the school bus. We played football together, ran through parks together and even threw hands with each other without worrying about what any of it meant.

That gender neutrality changed on a rather fateful day at the beginning of Grade 8, when our teacher hijacked our classroom during the break, politely asked all the boys to leave and told the girls to sit down for a “special session”.

We were itching to live our best lives during those 30 minutes — which usually meant wading through a crowd of students to haggle over spring rolls at the canteen. Instead, our class teacher gave us a rousing speech about our changing bodies.

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And if you’re thinking sex education, you’re wrong.

In as many subtle, sanskaari words as she could muster, we were told that puberty meant we now needed to be more careful around boys. We should always wear shorts under our skirts because a boy might “gander a peek” while we climbed or descended the stairs. We should ask our mothers for training bras — preferably white or beige, because apparently even the colour of your underwear could make you an object of scrutiny. Sitting with boys, playing with them, talking to them, having crushes on them — all of it suddenly meant something different.

The rules of the watering hole had now changed.

And mind you, I went to a very name-brand, very reputable, very rich-people private school in Noida. The kind of school parents bragged about sending their children to.

Yet, years later, it isn’t the puberty talk that stays with me. It is the message underneath it: your body has changed, so now it is your responsibility to make sure nobody looks at it.

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When the skirt police strikes

Since I went to a rich-people school, most of us were deep in the trenches of American TV shows and movies. Puberty arrived, and with it, what we generously called a “fashion sense” — mostly inspired by Wild Child and Easy A. Girls routinely hiked up their skirts, pulled a few strands loose from their tightly wound ponytails and sneaked kajal from their mothers’ dressers. It wasn’t really about getting boys’ attention (okay, maybe a little). Mostly, we just wanted to look like Emma. Roberts or Stone, depending on the day.

Our teachers, however, took it in an entirely different direction. At 13 and 14, girls were routinely categorised as less studious, immoral or simply “bad” for wearing a little nail polish or lip balm. Teachers would sometimes ask the “good girls” not to befriend the “bad girls”. Looking back as an adult, the absurdity of it is hard to miss: a 45-year-old woman shaming a 13-year-old because her ponytail had come loose or her skirt sat a couple of inches above the knee.

Better rules for a brighter classroom Better rules for a brighter classroom

Some of the most humiliating moments involved being pulled aside for wearing a black or coloured bra, or for not wearing shorts under our skirts in peak Delhi heat. “All the sirs and boys can see,” we were told.

The boys weren’t entirely spared. Teachers objected to their low-waist trousers too, especially when sitting meant flashing the person behind them with their worn Jockeys. But the scrutiny was nowhere near as relentless. Boys could redeem themselves with good marks. Girls had to be sanskaari.

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Being a good student wasn’t enough. We were expected to look like one.

The making of a ‘bad girl’

The most insidious part of being labelled a “bad girl” is that eventually, you start learning to police yourself.

I remember being a child who loved playing basketball on our school court. We girls would bounce around playing volleyball, race the boys and generally behave like children who had not yet been informed that their bodies were apparently a matter of public concern. Then puberty happened.

I was, and still am, a heavy-chested girl. I remember my PE teacher — a woman, by the way — taking me and some other girls aside and telling us not to “hop about so much” because our breasts tended to hop with us. We were told to “maintain decency” and not be “vulgar”.

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I was a child playing sport. Somehow, my body had turned the act of playing into an indecent one.

That is the real damage of this kind of policing. What starts with a teacher correcting a skirt or a ponytail can slowly become a child learning that she must constantly monitor her body. A girl who is repeatedly told she is a bad influence can eventually become one in the eyes of her peers — ostracised, warned against, slut-shamed and quietly banished from the circle of “good” girls.

And these lessons don’t simply disappear when the uniform comes off. You learn that being looked at can be your fault. That being attractive can make you less respectable. That certain girls are trouble. That boys will be boys, and girls must learn to manage the consequences.

To be clear, I don’t think school uniforms are the enemy. Uniforms are an integral part of school life, and decorum matters. But so does sensitivity. So does teaching boys alongside girls that a skirt is not an invitation, that underwear is not a moral failing and that looking up someone’s skirt is not the skirt-wearer’s problem to solve.

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Sex education also cannot begin and end with the Class 8 reproduction chapter, where half the class giggled while being asked to draw an anatomical diagram of a penis. Children deserve age-appropriate conversations about puberty, bodies, sexuality, consent, boundaries and respect long before these subjects become jokes whispered at the back of a classroom.

And teachers need to moderate their language. There is something deeply absurd about a 50-year-old woman beefing with a 12-year-old child over her loose ponytail. Teachers have the power to correct without humiliating, guide without labelling and enforce a rule without turning a child’s body into a moral question.

A uniform rule should regulate a uniform.

It should never become a verdict on a girl’s character — or her body.