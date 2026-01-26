‘Jo desh ke kaam na aaye…’: What Rang De Basanti still asks from its audience

‘Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahi wo paani hai,

Jo desh ke kaam na aaye, wo bekar jawani hai.’

In 2006, these words by Chandra Shekhar Azad flashed on the screen before the opening credits of Rang De Basanti. Meant to ignite a sense of revolution and rebellion among the youth, they quietly hinted at what would unfold over the next two-and-a-half hours.

Yet for many of us in the audience, ideology or moral awakening wasn’t the draw. No one walked into Rang De Basanti expecting to be emotionally shaken. It was supposed to be cool, not confrontational — the kind of film you quote, not carry with you. It begins less as a political film and more as a glimpse into the fantasy of Delhi University life. We imagined ourselves as carefree students: riding bikes around India Gate at midnight, drinking beer, and living without a worry in the world. We all wanted to be Aamir Khan’s ‘DJ’ — nonchalant, detached from the country’s harsh realities, and trusting that life would somehow work out in our favour.

And yet, between the joyrides and the graffiti-filled walls, the film quietly began to change its tone — and eventually, ours. What started as a story about youthful aimlessness turned into something far more uncomfortable. It became a reminder that distance from politics is not the same as safety from it.

Twenty years later, Rang De Basanti no longer feels like a coming-of-age film, but a warning that we mistook for entertainment.

Also read | Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Rang De Basanti at 20

When the comfort of not caring was cool

In the first half of the film, politics exists only as a background noise, something to be casually complained about, preferably over drinks. DJ and his friends are not uninformed. They know the country is struggling, they know corruption exists, and they even know who is to blame. What they lack is not awareness, but urgency and discomfort.

Story continues below this ad

They mock politicians, roll their eyes at the system and speak the familiar language of educated cynicism. Karan Singhania, played by Siddharth, represented that sentiment well when he says, “Kuch nahi badlega iss desh mein. Main toh katt lunga yaha se. (Nothing will change in this country. I will escape from here).” The country is broken, yes, but not broken enough to tear the group away from skipping classes, wasting away nights and riding bikes. Politics remains something unfortunate happening elsewhere, to people they don’t know.

Nowhere is this detachment clearer than in how the film treats the India Gate in its opening act. The monument — seen as a symbol of freedom, sacrifice, and mourning — is reduced to a backdrop of raat ki gedi and drunken banter. It’s just a cool place where the group can flout maybe a dozen traffic rules (Aamir Khan steers the car with his foot).

This is what apolitical life looks like when it is cushioned by youth and privilege: The ability to opt out without immediate consequences. The assumption that injustice will stop just short of your doorstep.

What the movie captures with unsettling honesty is how normal this mindset is. These characters are not villains, and as we see in the second half, they are no heroes either. They simply belong to a generation taught to believe that participation is optional — that one can disapprove loudly and remain untouched.

Story continues below this ad

The characters, before the interval, believe that politics can be observed from a safe distance, commented on without being confronted. It is a belief that many of us recognise, one that feels harmless until the system decides otherwise.

Deep down, are we all Sukhi?

Rang De Basanti does not present political awakening as a single journey.

Atul Kulkarni’s Lakshman Pandey begins as the loudest voice in the room. His nationalism is aggressive, performative, and deeply suspicious of anyone who doesn’t look or pray like him. His hatred of Aslam, a gentle poet, is instinctive and learned rather than reasoned. The film quietly exposes the hollowness of this extremism by placing it alongside history. In Sue’s film, Lakshman plays Ram Prasad Bismil, who shares a deep bond with fellow revolutionary Ashfaqullah Khan, played by Aslam. In the contrast between the past and present, Pandey’s politics begins to collapse.

Karan Singhania, meanwhile, represents a different kind of disengagement — one far more familiar to urban India. He is the most accurate representation of the politics of the privileged. He will criticise the system at every step, and plans to jet off to the United States as soon as his DU stint is over. It is only after Ajay’s death that this detachment is fractured. When politics finally pushes him to action, he is forced into the messiest path of all, ultimately leading to him murdering his own father.

Story continues below this ad

And then there is Sukhi — the most invisible, and perhaps the most honest and relatable character in the film. He is not ideological, not angry, not brave. He is afraid of death, of consequences, of being noticed at all. Before the group plans the murder of the Defence Minister, Sukhi is the only voice of reason, begging them not to pursue the path of violence, not because he is typically a non-violent man, but because he is just deeply afraid. He follows his friends into apathy and later into rebellion, only because he has nowhere else to stand. In his constant anxiety lies the film’s most uncomfortable truth: most people are not heroic or hateful; they are simply scared.

Through its range of characters, Rang De Basanti maps the many excuses we make for remaining uninvolved: rage, privilege, fear. However, these different paths eventually all lead to dissent, from one type of extremism to another.

Rang De Basanti is a warning we need

By the time Rang De Basanti reaches its final act, nothing about the country has changed — only our characters’ position within it. The same India Gate, which held their laughter in the first half, held their cries of pain and grief as protestors demanding justice for Ajay Rathod get lathicharged. This shift is the film’s most enduring political statement.

The characters are not awakened by the ideology of nationalism, despite playing freedom fighters in Sue’s film. They are awakened because the system finally enters their personal lives and refuses to leave.

Story continues below this ad

The film also chooses to use religion with quiet insistence. The same movie, where Lakshman refuses to sit next to Aslam during a meal, shows McKinley kneeling at the altar in a church as Ramprasad Bismil’s chanting echoes in the background, amid flickering visuals of Ashfaq offering his final namaaz. The film asks us, if men walking towards their death could find a common ground against injustice, what excuse do the living have for hatred?

Watching Rang De Basanti twenty years after its release was an uncomfortable experience. The movie does not argue that everyone must protest, rebel or even become a martyr. But it dismantles the illusion that opting out is a permanent choice, or that neutrality keeps you untouched.

The tragedy lies not in what the characters endure in the film, but what it reveals: Being apolitical is the privilege of postponing consequences. But sooner or later, consequences do arrive.

The crux of this iconic movie lies in one of the final words by Aamir Khan’s character DJ: “Zindagi jeene ke do tareeke hote hai: Ek, jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasth karte jao. Ya fir, zimmedari uthao usko badalne ki. (There are only two ways to live your life: One, let whatever is happening happen, and suffer. Or take the responsibility to change it).”