Raghav Chadha cracked the ‘social media neta’ code. Why did the janta reward it?

Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party MP and former deputy leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was pushed into the social media spotlight not because of a manifesto or a mass movement. It was a simple issue regarding 10-minute deliveries and unfair wages of gig workers.

When Chadha raised concerns in Parliament about the pressure such timelines place on delivery workers, it struck a chord almost instantly. The issue was real, and the framing was empathetic. The delivery was measured, articulate, and neatly packaged—designed for the internet. Within hours, clips of the speech were circulating widely, gathering praise for being “sensible” and “relatable”. Parliament, in that moment, stopped being a distant institution and became content.

For me, a simpleton Instagram doomscroller, Chadha cracked the code. He didn’t just speak, he translated politics into a language the algorithm understands. Over time, a pattern began to emerge. Airport food prices. Prepaid mobile plans. Every day inconveniences that urban, digitally connected Indians recognise immediately.

What Chadha raised in the Parliament were familiar irritations, expressed with clarity and just enough urgency to feel like advocacy. And it worked. The clips travelled. The comments poured in. The label of the “good politician” followed quickly, someone who speaks well, raises the right issues, and seems, above all, in touch.

But somewhere in that seamless translation of politics into shareable content lies a quieter question. Not about Chadha’s intent or ability, but about our response.

What does it say about us that recognition feels like representation? That hearing our own frustrations echoed back to us is enough to inspire trust? In the age of reels, it appears a politician doesn’t need to represent you. He just needs to recognise you.

The politics of relatability may be our enemy

In Chadha’s defence, amid the recent criticism by his own party, there is nothing inherently wrong with a politician choosing accessible issues. In fact, clarity is often a virtue in public life. But the kind of issues that consistently find traction online are rarely accidental; they are selected because they travel well.

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The concerns that dominate Chadha’s most viral moments share a certain quality. They are immediate, easy to understand, and—crucially—widely experienced by a specific demographic. Complaints about expensive airport food resonate with those who fly. Frustrations about mobile data plans speak to those constantly connected. Even the Blinkit delivery debate hinged on a service that presumes a certain kind of urban convenience.

These are not trivial issues. But they are not universal ones either.

India’s deeper structural challenges—rising LPG costs, water scarcity, housing insecurity, strained public infrastructure, etc.—rarely lend themselves to neat, one-minute clips. They are messy and often uncomfortable. They demand sustained attention rather than instant reaction. And perhaps that is precisely why they struggle to compete in an ecosystem built for speed and shareability.

The result of politicians aiming to be ‘social media netas’ is a subtle narrowing of what counts as “important”. Issues that mirror the lives of the online middle and upper-middle class begin to dominate the conversation, while those affecting larger, less visible populations remain peripheral.

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What may seem a relatable issue floating on social media as content may actually be deeply selective. And when that selective relatability is consistently rewarded—with views, shares, and approval—it begins to shape the kind of politics that gets performed.

The Chadha-Mamdani nexus

This is not a phenomenon unique to India. Politicians across the world are learning to navigate the logic of platforms where attention is fragmented and fleeting. A prime example, and inspiration, behind this is New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The Working Families Party politician has been effective in raising issues like affordability, rent control, and inclusivity—but knew that his old rap videos and interviews with popular influencers would travel far beyond the traditional audience.

When political speech is designed with virality in mind, its priorities begin to change. Complexity is trimmed. Ambiguity is avoided. Issues are framed in ways that can be easily understood. The goal is no longer just to inform or persuade, but to circulate.

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In such an environment, performance becomes inseparable from politics. A well-delivered line, a carefully timed pause, a clip that fits perfectly into a 30-second reel—these are no longer incidental. They are central to how political credibility is built online.

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Chadha excels at this grammar. His speeches are calm, composed, and structured in a way that translates seamlessly to digital platforms. They avoid the aggression and chaos that often define parliamentary exchanges, offering instead a version of politics that feels controlled and reassuring.

But there is a trade-off.

What works online is not always what matters most offline. The issues that provoke discomfort or risk backlash are harder to package and therefore easier to sideline.

Is this the politics we chose?

It’s easy to frame this as a story about politicians adapting to the internet. But that’s only half the truth. The other half is simpler, yet harder to sit with.

We liked it.

When Chadha spoke about something familiar—an overpriced samosa at an airport, a frustrating mobile recharge, a service we use almost daily—it didn’t feel like politics. It felt like recognition. And recognition travels fast.

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The clips were shared not because they were the most urgent, but because they were the most recognisable. They required no context, no patience, no discomfort. Just a quick moment of agreement—yes, this is a problem—followed by a share.

That is how credibility gets built now. Not slowly, through sustained positions or difficult questions, but instantly, through moments that feel right.

And once that feeling settles in, it becomes enough.

We don’t pause to ask what isn’t being said. We don’t look for the issues that don’t fit neatly into a reel. The presence of the familiar does the work of the absent.

This isn’t unique to Chadha, Mamdani, or the number of young politicians who fit our social media aesthetic. It is anyone who has mastered the language of social media and the subtlety of political messaging and slight misdirection.

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But the logic remains the same. What spreads, stays. What doesn’t, fades.

A young politician who understands the internet is not a problem. In many ways, it’s an advantage. The real question is why that understanding is enough to convince us.

Because at some point, without quite noticing it, we lowered the bar.

Not dramatically. Just enough to let a well-cut clip stand in for something larger. Just enough to believe that being spoken to is the same as being represented.

And just enough to stop asking for more.