NEET aspirants are searched like suspects. The system isn’t

I know all too well what it feels like to appear for the NEET-UG entrance examination. At 17, it is impossible to fully comprehend the weight of being told that your future, your dream career, and perhaps even the trajectory of your entire life hinges on a three-hour test. Yet, every year, lakhs of students walk into examination halls carrying exactly that burden. Years of coaching classes, mock tests, sleepless nights, sacrificed hobbies, anxious parents, and an adolescence shaped almost entirely around one exam paper.

The pressure is indescribable until you have lived it yourself.

And then comes the exam day ritual—one that feels less like entering an academic space and more like passing through airport security. Sleeves are checked. Shoes are removed. Earrings and hair ties are inspected. Students are frisked, watched, monitored, and warned. Every movement is treated with suspicion in the name of maintaining fairness. Aspirants are made to feel that even the smallest mistake, the tiniest violation of protocol, could cost them the exam they spent years preparing for.

Which is why the news of the NEET-UG paper leak felt so devastating.

When reports emerged that the paper had allegedly been compromised, followed by the National Testing Agency’s decision to re-conduct the examination for candidates, my heart broke for the students who had already poured everything they had into those three hours. What does one even say to a 17-year-old who believed they had finally crossed the finish line, only to be told they must run the race again because the system failed to protect its own paper?

The leak is undoubtedly a systemic failure. But the cost of that failure is not paid by institutions, agencies, or authorities. It is paid by students—students who are scrutinised like suspects before entering an exam hall, yet are still the ones left carrying the consequences of institutional incompetence.

And that is the real crisis at the heart of India’s competitive exam culture.

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The culture of suspicion

The irony of India’s competitive exam system is that it demands absolute trust from students while offering them very little in return. Before NEET aspirants can even sit down to attempt one of the most important examinations of their lives, they are first subjected to a culture of intense suspicion—one that often borders on humiliation.

The rules governing what students can wear to the examination hall are so rigid that they dictate even the smallest details of appearance. No full sleeves. No large buttons. No pockets. No closed footwear. No metallic hooks. No jewellery. No hair accessories. Every year, videos emerge from examination centres showing officials cutting off pockets and zippers from students’ clothes moments before entry. Students are asked to remove drop-sized nose pins, tiny gold studs, and hair ties – objects so small it is difficult to imagine how they could conceal cheating devices in the first place.

For students with long hair, the checking process can become especially invasive. Officials run their hands through ponytails and buns searching for hidden chits, while anxious aspirants stand silently, terrified that objecting might somehow jeopardise their chance of entering the hall at all.

And sometimes, the scrutiny crosses into outright indignity.

In 2022, a major controversy erupted in Kerala after female NEET aspirants alleged they were forced to remove their bras before entering the examination centre because metal hooks allegedly violated dress code regulations. The incident sparked nationwide outrage, but for many students, it merely exposed the extreme logic that already governs India’s exam culture: fairness achieved through surveillance at any cost.

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What is striking is how normalised this has become. Teenagers—many of them minors—are subjected to hand frisking, physical inspections, and invasive checks before a life-altering exam, all under the assumption that they are potential cheaters. The examination hall begins to resemble a high-security zone, where suspicion is the default and dignity becomes secondary to protocol.

And yet, despite treating students like suspects at every stage, the system still could not secure its own question paper.

When the system cheats

The institution that searched students down to loose threads could not secure its own question paper.

That is the contradiction at the heart of the NEET paper leak controversy.

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For years, India’s competitive exam system has justified increasingly invasive protocols in the name of maintaining fairness. Students are told that every restriction, every frisking process, every humiliating check is necessary to preserve the integrity of the examination. Aspirants comply because they believe the system, however harsh, is at least capable of protecting merit.

But a paper leak shatters that belief entirely.

What makes the leak especially devastating is the imbalance of accountability. A student can be barred from entering an exam hall over a nose pin or an extra button. Yet when institutions fail at a much larger scale, the consequences are far less immediate for those in power. Instead, it is students—exhausted, anxious, and already emotionally stretched thin—who are asked to bear the burden once again through uncertainty, investigations, and the possibility of re-examinations.

The system demands perfection from 17-year-olds while repeatedly excusing its own failures.

Who pays for the failure?

The consequences of a paper leak are not distributed equally. They fall hardest on the students who can under no circumstances afford failure.

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For gap-year aspirants, another round of uncertainty means putting their lives on hold once again. Another few months of isolation, coaching modules, mock tests, and watching the world move ahead while they remain trapped in preparation. For lower-middle-class and poor families, it means scrambling yet again for travel expenses, accommodation, exam fees, and missed workdays—all to send their children back into the same examination centres, where they will once again be frisked, scrutinised, and treated with suspicion.

And then there are the students who are already mentally exhausted.

The emotional reality of preparing for NEET is rarely spoken about honestly. I remember my own experience all too well—the crushing self-doubt, the constant anxiety, the panic attacks that became routine. There were days I spent hours bent over books only to realise I could no longer even process the words in front of me. An exam that begins as ambition slowly consumes your sense of self until every bad mock score feels like proof that you are a failure.

Which is why the reports over the years of students ending their lives amid this pressure feel especially unbearable in moments like these. A paper leak is not just a “systemic lapse” or an “administrative error.” In a country where students are pushed to the edge for a single examination, institutional failure stops being abstract.

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It becomes personal. And far too often, students are the ones forced to pay for it with their futures, their mental health, and sometimes, their lives.