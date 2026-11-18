April 2, 2011. As the calm of spring retreated to make way for a chaotic Delhi summer, my family, along with millions across the country, sat glued to the television screen that Saturday night. An unusual tension hung in the air, bringing an eerie silence to my otherwise bustling neighbourhood, where the incessant honking of cars from the DND flyover is our usual lullaby.

For once, even Delhi’s familiar cacophony seemed to pause. India was chasing a World Cup, and every run felt like it could make or break a nation’s collective dream.

The tension began to ease when M S Dhoni walked out to the pitch. No frantic rush, no visible panic. Just that familiar, unhurried walk towards the crease, as if the weight of a billion expectations was merely another evening at work. In that moment, even before his now-iconic final six sailed into the stands, we began to believe that India might actually pull this off.

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When the winning shot finally came, my brother and I ran laps around our society, joining the chorus of people shrieking, cheering, and celebrating from their balconies. The chant of “Dhoni, Dhoni” seemed to travel across neighbourhoods, cities and states, echoing in unison across a country that had just witnessed history.

I was too young to understand the finer nuances of cricket back then. But I knew who I wanted to watch whenever India played. In many ways, Dhoni was the reason I became interested in a sport that had otherwise been a fixture of television screens in Indian households. I didn’t necessarily fall in love with cricket first; I fell in love with watching him play.

More than 15 years later, as Dhoni draws the curtains on his IPL career, I find myself thinking about what made him such an extraordinary sporting icon. He belonged to a time when algorithms didn’t decide who our heroes were, social media wasn’t a prerequisite for fame, and a boy from Ranchi could make it big simply by showing up and delivering on the cricket field.

An icon beyond the algorithm

In the age of social media, are you even a true fan if you don’t follow your favourite sportsperson on Instagram? It may be hard for lockdown kids to imagine, but Dhoni was one of the few sporting personalities who became a household name almost entirely through his on-field performances. No carefully curated Instagram carousels gave us a peek into his personal life, and no fitness videos showed off his physique.

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Dhoni was dubbed ‘Captain Cool’ at a time when word of mouth, newspaper columns, and cable television carried more weight than an influencer’s endorsement. His long locks had such a chokehold on the country’s men that hair salon hoardings seemed to be competing to recreate his look. His obsession with power bikes made it into small newspaper features, while his trademark helicopter shot became a fixture in every neighbourhood’s gully cricket tournaments.

You didn’t need to follow him online to know what he was up to. His cricket did all the talking.

Even as Instagram transformed how sporting personalities built their public identities, Dhoni largely maintained a low profile on social media. He wasn’t constantly feeding the internet glimpses of his life, yet his popularity never needed a digital push. His stardom was built on anticipation, performance, and a little mystery. We might have known less about the man beyond the cricket field, but we certainly never needed a reminder of why we loved watching him play.

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The boy from Ranchi gave Bihar a different dream

Most prominently, Dhoni gave Biharis a dream that was different from the one many of us had been conditioned to chase. A boy from Ranchi, the Jharkhand capital city that rarely occupied the national imagination beyond its geographical location, had landed a government job but chose to pursue something far more uncertain.

His story became a spectacle unlike that of the hundreds of bureaucrats, engineers and doctors Bihar sends out into the country every year.

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For a middle-class family in what was then Bihar, the script is often fairly predictable: keep your head down, study for hours, prepare for competitive examinations and secure a government job, preferably outside the state. Success is measured by the stability of a salaried position and, often, by how far you manage to move from home.

Dhoni offered a different possibility. He showed that someone from a place like Ranchi could build a career in a sport dominated by established cricketing centres, without fitting the conventional idea of what success from Bihar should look like.

He also challenged the idea that a late international debut meant a shorter shelf life in a fiercely competitive sport. By the time he made his India debut at 23, he had already spent years working his way through the domestic circuit. What followed was a career that stretched across generations of cricket fans.

There are, of course, several ways to debate Dhoni’s cricketing legacy. His individual statistics, his performances across formats and even his label as India’s most successful captain have been scrutinised and challenged over the years. But reducing a sportsperson’s legacy to a spreadsheet of numbers misses something larger about what they bring to a sport.

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Some players are remembered for the records they break, others for the trophies they lift. And then some remind an entire generation why they fell in love with the sport in the first place. Dhoni, for me, belongs to the latter category.

More than anything, he made a Bihari girl fall in love with cricket, even though she initially knew little about the sport. Years later, I still found myself waiting for IPL season, hoping for just another glimpse of him on the field.

Perhaps that is what Dhoni’s legacy means to me. He didn’t just make it big despite coming from a place like ours. He made a generation of us question why we had been taught to dream within such narrow boundaries.