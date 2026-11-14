Love in the time of read receipts: Why is long-distance still a struggle?

As a firm believer in love at first sight, how do you maintain that love when there is no sight? Long-distance relationships, since the dawn of time, have been known to crush spirits and break hearts in the most confusing, non-closure-type ways. Yet, plenty of couples around me continue to believe they can make theirs work, armed with endless social media platforms, video calls, and more ways to communicate than ever before. So why does being just a phone call away still feel like being miles apart? And why do so many relationships struggle to survive the distance?

My parents, for most of their marriage, were in a long-distance dynamic. My father moved cities for work while my mother stayed back with her in-laws and children. Communication, back then, was hardly the seamless affair it is today. They would indulge in a 10-minute phone call every day, carefully keeping conversations within a budget so that the telephone bills didn’t rack up. No FaceTime to catch a glimpse of each other, no WhatsApp to send a dozen updates about the day, and certainly no live location sharing to know where the other person was.

Of course, this isn’t to suggest that the absence of technology made their separation any less lonely or that they didn’t have their share of disagreements. Spending most of the year away from your spouse, with only a handful of months together, couldn’t have been easy. Yet, looking at the kind of arguments that seem to crop up in long-distance relationships today, I can’t help but wonder: how did they make it work with so little access to each other, while we seem to find so many reasons to fight despite having the world at our fingertips?

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From waiting for a 10-minute phone call to getting upset over a delayed WhatsApp reply, the mechanics of long-distance love have changed. But have we really made it easier to love someone from afar, or have we simply found newer things to be upset about?

The availability trap

In the 2026 social media circus, long-distance relationships, at least on the face of it, shouldn’t be all that difficult. We can see exactly when our messages are delivered, when someone has read them and, sometimes, even get a sense of when they’re simply screening our texts. Apple phones allow us to track our partner’s location at all times, even if they’ve just stepped out for a quick pee break. Almost every social media platform now comes with a video-calling feature. Basically, if your partner is a thousand miles away, you can still know where they are and what they’re doing, at practically every waking moment.

And that is precisely where the trap lies. When access to your significant other is so readily available, even the smallest gaps in communication leave an enormous space for imagination. They didn’t send a good morning text at 9 am today. It’s 10 am now. Are they avoiding me? They got off work at 8 instead of 5. What were they doing for those extra three hours? They skipped the daily scheduled video call. Are they somewhere they aren’t supposed to be?

I remember when my father, who was living in Mumbai at the time, ordered a then-expensive and rather exclusive webcam for our ancient desktop at home, just so he could see his children at least twice a month. There were no commitments about when we would call or when he would call. It was largely left to chance, depending on whether our temperamental dial-up internet connection decided to cooperate. A successful Skype call was practically an event in itself.

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Looking back, the contrast is almost comical. My father was willing to spend a small fortune just to see his children for a few minutes, while today, couples can see each other whenever they want and still find themselves arguing over why one person didn’t pick up. Somewhere along the way, being reachable has become synonymous with being available, and being unavailable has started looking suspicious. Perhaps the biggest casualty of all this connectivity is our ability to let someone simply have a life outside our relationship without wondering whether that life is being kept away from us.

Love letters vs read receipts

A few years ago, when my mother was on one of her OCD-induced cleaning sprees, I stumbled upon a stack of old, yellowed letters tied together with a flimsy rubber band. The moment I reached for them, my otherwise open-book mother slapped my hand away, insisting that they were private. Naturally, curious me couldn’t let that go. I waited for the right opportunity and eventually managed to sneak a peek.

They were letters from my father to my mother, written when she was pregnant and he was away. Filled with what can only be described as Shakespeare-esque declarations, they were the words of a man longing for his wife from miles away. There was affection, yearning and an almost theatrical way of expressing love that would probably earn someone a few laughing emojis if they sent it on WhatsApp today.

What struck me wasn’t just how beautifully he wrote, but the fact that these letters had survived all those years. There was something deliberate about putting your feelings into words, taking the time to write them down and sending them across cities, knowing they wouldn’t reach their recipient immediately. The written word was an expression of what you felt and, perhaps more importantly, how deeply you felt it. Today, communication has become so instantaneous that it has almost turned into an obligation.

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If your partner posts a picture of you, you HAVE to like and comment within the first few minutes. If they have sent you four or more reels, you HAVE to react to each one. A missed Instagram story, an unanswered reel or a delayed reply can suddenly become a referendum on how much you care.

Even WhatsApp, which was supposed to make conversations easier, has developed its own language of misunderstandings. When the tone of a message gets lost, a full stop, a comma or a five-minute delay in responding can become the beginning of a long night of arguments over things that probably never needed to be arguments in the first place. Somewhere between read receipts, typing indicators and the endless stream of notifications, communicating with a partner has started feeling like another responsibility to tick off the day’s list.

Distance was, and continues to be, difficult when you’re yearning for your paramour. I don’t imagine my parents found it any easier to spend most of the year apart than couples do today. But communication needn’t be. It cannot be reduced to a double tap on a reel, a hurried comment under a photograph, or simply running through the motions on WhatsApp. We have more ways to reach each other than any generation before us, but perhaps we could do with remembering that reaching someone and making them feel loved are two very different things.