The Rowling dilemma: A trailer, a boycott and a rush to decide Harry Potter’s fate

With the release of the new Harry Potter trailer, the backlash was almost immediate and overwhelmingly negative, with some even calling for a boycott. It’s a curious reaction. Can we really decide the fate of an entire series based on two minutes of footage?

At the heart of this reaction is nostalgia. Yes, the original films are iconic, and nothing quite compares to them. But does that mean the books cannot be adapted again? The series, in fact, promises to stay truer to the source material and explore details the films didn’t have the time for. Not everyone has read the books, and many never will. For them, this series could open up the world in a more complete way, while longtime fans may find new layers to engage with.

We’ve seen this pattern before. Every new adaptation is met with skepticism, only to find its audience later. Whether it’s A Star is Born or Dune, reinterpretations don’t replace originals – they coexist with them, often reshaping how new generations experience the story. Audience reactions aren’t always predictable, and they rarely come from trailers alone.

The Rowling question isn’t simple

Then there’s JK Rowling, whose views on the transgender community have been widely criticised – and that criticism is entirely valid. For many, engaging with anything connected to Harry Potter now feels uncomfortable, even contradictory.

But the question becomes complicated when you consider how deeply embedded the franchise already is in popular culture. The books, films, merchandise – they continue to circulate, often without the same level of scrutiny. Drawing a line at the new series makes sense emotionally, but it also highlights how difficult it is to fully separate art from its creator in practice.

There isn’t a neat answer here. For some, disengagement is necessary. For others, the relationship with the story is harder to untangle. Both responses can coexist.

At the same time, some of the backlash reveals its own contradictions. The same conversations that emphasise inclusivity also push back against diverse casting choices – particularly when it involves actors of colour. If inclusivity is the principle, it has to be applied consistently.

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Nostalgia doesn’t have to be a gatekeeper

What this reaction ultimately reveals is how quickly we rush to conclusions. Before something has had the chance to exist fully, we’ve already decided where it stands. I’m not saying the series will be good or bad – I haven’t seen it yet. That’s precisely the point.

The idea that “magic cannot be recreated” also feels limiting. It may not be recreated in the same way, and why should it be? As millennials who grew up with the franchise, we’ve already experienced that version of magic. That doesn’t disappear. It stays with us, regardless of what comes next. A new adaptation doesn’t erase the old one; it simply exists alongside it. When you live your life, you move forward and create new memories. It doesn’t mean the old ones lose their value, nor that the new ones don’t add to them.

Ultimately, the argument that nothing can match the original feels premature, especially when it is based on a brief trailer. The original Harry Potter films were defining for their time, and that legacy is secure. It remains untouched.

You can hold on to what the original meant to you and still make room for something new. The two are not in conflict.